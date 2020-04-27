How Coronavirus Could Accelerate The Short Squeeze In Beyond Meat

Headlines are likely to continue to get worse around the US meat shortage, and retail traders at outlets like Robinhood can pour gasoline on the Beyond Meat fire.

Close to 25 percent of Beyond Meat shares are currently sold short, and the recent price rise has begun to put pressure on short-sellers.

At the same time, heavily shorted meat substitute company Beyond Meat rallied 48 percent in the last week, with the idea that meat shortages will boost demand for their product.

Coronavirus Is Crushing US Meat Production

If you haven't heard yet, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing shutdowns of a large proportion of US meat processing facilities. Just as consumers were shocked at how quickly essential items like toilet paper, disinfectant, and bread were wiped from the shelves during the initial phase of the pandemic, they'll be surprised that the meat supply is vulnerable due to the bottleneck at our nation's slaughterhouses. Few consumers understand just how bad working conditions are at slaughterhouses, which are largely staffed by migrant workers and refugees who work minimum wage in less-than sanitary conditions, often living multiple families to one apartment.

When disease hits slaughterhouses, it spreads like wildfire. As a result, over the last week, the supply disruption of slaughterhouses shut down due to workers contracting the coronavirus in the US has exponentially increased from around 10 percent of US meat supply to nearly 40 percent. At the same time, heavily shorted meat-substitute company Beyond Meat (BYND) has surged as investors pour into the stock, looking to play a partial or complete shutdown of the US meat industry with the substitution effect as customers buy the closest thing they can find to meat. Said Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh as the stock surged.

"The market’s taking that as if there's a shortage out there; Beyond Meat can potentially benefit."

Indeed, since the first shelter in place orders in the third week in March, Beyond Meat stock is up 89 percent.





As recent cult stocks like Tesla (TLSA), Zoom (ZM), and Beyond Meat have shown, the combination of heavy short interest, strong retail buying, and catalysts covered by the media have shown, heavily shorted stocks can go up far more than simplistic asset pricing models would imply. Beyond Meat currently has close to 25 percent of its shares sold short, corresponding with higher than the 99th percentile of short interest for the Russell 3000. This, combined with the media-fueled dogpile regarding the shutdowns could deal short-sellers massive losses when they’re forced to buy back the stock they sold short at ever-increasing prices. Beyond Meat may not be a great long-term fundamental story, but that matters little in the short run as stocks are governed by supply and demand. The end result—a wealth transfer from short sellers to long traders, many of whom specialize in short squeezes.

Why Beyond Meat Is Experiencing A Short Squeeze

Finance theory usually holds that you should have a few different elements for a short squeeze, which typically send stocks up 25-50 percent over a short period of time. You usually need at least two of three major elements for a squeeze to occur.

1. Short interest close to the 99th percentile for stocks (20 percent at a minimum). There typically will be around 30 stocks on the US stock market that fit this criterion at any given time.

2. A high borrow rate (hard to borrow).

3. A catalyst driving the stock higher (refinancing debt to remove a balloon payment, better than expected earnings, competitors pulling out of the market, receiving extensive media coverage in favor of the company, etc).

Beyond Meat saw a significant short squeeze in 2019 after its initial public offering when the stock was extremely hard to borrow and the borrow rate surged. It took a staggering rise in the stock to convince enough people to sell to ease the squeeze.





This sent the stock up 5x in 3 months, and it eventually hit 9x its IPO price. After the lockup expired and insiders flooded the market with shares, the borrow rate fell, positive news dried up, and the stock was crushed.





You can see a similar short squeeze in Tesla early this year, though it wasn't IPO related. Once the coronavirus shutdowns removed the catalyst for the stock of crushing earnings expectations, the stock quickly fell. The past history of Tesla since its IPO can further supplement the theory on this.





Tesla illustrates one major catalyst that can drive a stock higher, which is a flood of retail investors pouring into a stock. Platforms like Robinhood, which has driven trading volumes through the roof, give even more power to active retail investors to move stocks.

It was only last week that retail investors flooded into USO, looking to buy oil for the negative prices they saw on CNBC. The nuances of USO meant that this was impossible, and all they were doing was buying June and July crude for a roughly 20 percent premium to NAV, which soon evaporated. However, they showed their power to move USO far above its net asset value, pouring over a billion dollars into the fund in less than a week. Ultimately, they didn't understand what they were buying, meaning that they lost money as prices reverted to the fundamentals of underlying commodity supply and demand.

For a stock like Beyond Meat, however, the supply and demand dynamics are different. There is no net asset value, only sentiment. Retail investors piling into Beyond Meat expecting a short squeeze can create a self-fulfilling prophecy, as their very presence in the stock is capable of creating a short squeeze for the roughly $1.2 billion already sold short in the stock, which creates additional demand as short-sellers are forced to buy back their shares.

Given sufficient numbers of retail investors buying into the tinder box, a plurality of investors short-selling Beyond Meat are likely to be forced to buy stock. Forced buying creates more forced buying as prices rise, and prices rose 48 percent in a week, as you saw last week. While there are no guarantees, as the headlines continue to get worse and investors pile in, I would expect that another 25-30 percent could easily be in the cards, on top of the 9 percent the stock rallied Friday.

Conclusion

Beyond Meat is cruising off of momentum. With a large amount of short interest and a media-driven catalyst for investors to enter the stock, short-sellers could find themselves in a great deal of trouble relatively quickly. While nothing is certain in the financial markets, I would expect a fair chance Beyond Meat stock rises at least 25-30 percent, with a non-zero chance that the stock rallies even more than last week. In the long run, is Beyond Meat a great buy? Probably not. Is there a strong potential for involuntary demand–short-sellers forced to buy over the next week or so? Absolutely. This dichotomy defines Nasdaq momentum stocks such as Beyond Meat, which can simultaneously be fantastic short-squeeze candidates while having valuations and fundamental outlooks that attract short sellers in droves. In all, Beyond Meat carries optionality far beyond its fundamental value due to the potential acceleration of the short squeeze that may occur in the next few trading sessions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BYND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long BYND via call options.

