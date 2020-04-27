Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is one of those rare companies that has shown an ability to deliver bad results in spite of having the most favorable of environments. It is no secret that Gold has been a strong relative and absolute performer. The weak oil prices have only served to further bolster mining profits. Historically Coeur has shown a distinct inability to leverage this for its shareholders.

With Q1-2020 results out, we thought we would do quick dive to assess whether the company had the financial muscle to withstand the fallout from its disastrous Silvertip acquisition.

Q1-2020

Coeur led its Q1-2020 presentation with its usual fanfare highlighting a ton of positive accomplishments.

Source: Coeur Q1-2020 presentation

While it may excite some investors, it actually scares us when a company with such a long and distinguished history of relentless capital destruction says "largest exploration program in company history well underway". Coeur added this color on the expansion.

Advancing exploration efforts across portfolio - Coeur began its largest exploration program in Company history, drilling roughly 20% more footage than the prior period and nearly 60% more than the first quarter of 2019. The increased exploration activity was primarily related to the expanded drilling program underway at Palmarejo and the ramp up in drilling at the Sterling and Crown deposits in southern Nevada. Expanded drilling programs at Kensington and Silvertip also commenced during the quarter.

Source: Q1-2020 Coeur results

The exploration also included Silvertip where Coeur just last quarter wrote down a quarter Billion dollars worth of assets. Overall the company spent $6.4 million for their next project.

Source: Q1-2020 Coeur results

On the cash flow side, Q1-2020 was again another quarter where Coeur could not produce free cash flow as production of all key metals tanked.

Source: Coeur Q1-2020 presentation

Some of Coeur's numbers did not add up (someone messed up negative and positive numbers) but the overall trend was easy to assess despite the errors.

Source: Coeur Q1-2020 presentation

Some of the lower cash flow was driven by seasonality as Coeur's Wharf mine typically does better in Q3 and Q4.

Source: Coeur Q1-2020 presentation

Coeur's net debt moved up by about $45 million just in the last quarter.

Source: Coeur Q1-2020 presentation

With the exception of Kensington, every mine underperformed Q4-2019 numbers. Silvertip blew through $31.7 million cash in just half the quarter before it was shut down. Coeur will still incur $18 million a year to sustain this mine.

Covid Impact

Palmarejo will likely be suspended for most of Q2-2020 if not beyond. The rest of Coeur's mines continue to operate as planned.

Source: Q1-2020 Coeur results

Palmarejo was one of Coeur's better performing mines in Q1-2020 and its absence will be sorely felt in the financial statements in Q2-2020.

Source: Coeur Q1-2020 presentation

On the flip side that money pit known as Silvertip has been shutdown and will consume only $4.5 million to "sustain". Why exactly this is being sustained is beyond our understanding as that mine will not produce free cash flow unless all the underlying metal prices triple from here.

In addition to those two described above, the biggest impact will come from expenses rising as COVID-19 related costs will flow through to the bottom line.

In March 2020, mining was classified as an essential business in Alaska. Rotational schedules at site have been temporarily extended from 14 days to 28 days in response to concerns related to COVID-19. All employees are required to quarantine in a Juneau-based facility for 14 days prior to starting their 28-day rotation.

Source: Q1-2020 Coeur results

Valuation

Valuing Coeur is difficult as their adjusted EBITDA is a painful place to start. What we mean by that is there are so many write downs and write offs that investors need to ask whether adjusted EBITDA tells them anything beyond validating a rosy outlook that will never come to pass.

Source: Coeur Q1-2020 presentation

After that leap of faith, one has to try and discern what exactly is the free cash flow potential of this firm. So far the company has blown through $39 million of extra cash in the last 5 quarters and looking back further, its track record has been spotty as well.

Source: Coeur Q1-2020 presentation

The key thing going for the bulls is that Gold prices continue to increase and the company continue to add higher and higher costless collar hedges.

Source: Coeur Q1-2020 presentation

This has allowed things to continue as is, even though operationally the company cannot have disappointed more. The key thing going for the bears is that the company in no way, shape or form justifies the $1.2 billion enterprise value.

What we mean by that is that Coeur has an average mine life of just over 5 years. With Gold prices averaging $1,583 in Q1-2020, Coeur was not able to generate any free cash flow. But let's assume that Coeur can generate cash flow equivalent to its best recent quarter cash flow at these prices. That was Q4-2019 which came in at $18.4 million. Assuming we have this for five years straight CDE generates $368 million of free cash flow, at which point its mines will be out. We are assuming no cash taxes come up here, which is unlikely considering Coeur's deferred tax liabilities. We are also assuming no inflation in cash costs which as any one who has followed Coeur knows, is just a wild fantasy. The first impact of these depleting resources will show up at Kensington.

Source: Coeur Q1-2020 presentation

There are three years left on this mine and as the tail end is reached, cash costs should jump appreciably. Kensington also is a key piece of the free cash flow. Kensington produced $51 million of free cash flow in the last four quarters. Remember, in our best case, Coeur is producing $72 million of free cash flow a year. So when this bad boy falls off, Coeur's best case looks a lot less appealing.

Conclusion

Coeur's fair value today, to us is close to $1/share and that is assuming the $1,700 Gold value keeps holding. On any kind of fall in Gold prices, Coeur's cash flow will become incredibly strained. This is specially true as Kensington loses the ability to sing in 1-2 years. We recommend investors short this if they are bearish on Gold. If Gold goes down Coeur likely will amplify that downside several fold. If Gold goes up likely shorting this will deliver small profits. As we were about to hit the "submit" button, Coeur decided to offer some shares to newly found bullion bulls.

Coeur Mining files to sell $100M common stock through BofA Securities, Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC. Offerings may be made under “at the market”. Net proceeds to be used to reduce outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

Source: Seeking Alpha

$100 million will be another 25 million odd shares or another 12% dilution. We feel for the longs.

