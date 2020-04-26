Don't Believe The Unemployment Numbers - Not With $600 Extra

Many workers are making more unemployed now than they would employed - so of course claims are rising.

However, this is not the same as trying to insist that the unemployment numbers - initial claims and so on - are correct.

There's no doubt that we're in a deep and horrible recession and that unemployment is rising strongly.

Very basic economics.

My old professor at university was - is - one of the experts on unemployment. One of his major political papers makes this point:

If you pay people to be inactive, there will be more inactivity. So you should pay them instead for being active – for either working or training to improve their employability. The evidence for the first proposition is everywhere around us. For example, Europe has a notorious unemployment problem. But if you break down unemployment into short term (under a year) and long-term, you find that short-term unemployment is almost the same in Europe as in the U.S. – around 4% of the workforce. But in Europe there are another 4% who have been out of work for over a year, compared with almost none in the United States. The most obvious explanation for this is that in the U.S. unemployment benefits run out after 6 months, while in most of Europe they continue for many years or indefinitely.

True, he's talking about how long benefits last for but the same will be true - is true - about the size of benefits.

If we're paying people to be unemployed then we will have more unemployed people.

We are paying people to be unemployed

The things is, as the New York Times is telling us, we are paying people to be unemployed:

Before the coronavirus, people receiving unemployment benefits in most states got, on average, less than half their weekly salaries. Now, as millions file claims, many are poised to receive more money than they would have typically earned in their jobs, thanks to the additional $600 a week set aside in the federal stimulus package for the unemployed.

This produces a problem for us:

While an extra $600 a week is enough to replace 100 percent of the average national income, the added benefit will differ depending on where people are and what they typically earn. Ms. Evermore described it as “swinging an ax to hit an ant.” A person who earns close to the average weekly wage will roughly get their salary replaced on unemployment, but low-wage workers who lose their jobs are more likely to end up making greater amounts than they were before.

Some people will be making more on the current unemployment - that one boosted by the $600 - than they would if they were employed as normal.

This produces a problem for us.

Those who will be making more are largely low paid employees in the service industries in the states with lower average wages.

What is the problem

We have those numbers for initial unemployment claims:

Initial claims remain extraordinarily high because of COVID-19. U.S. initial filings for unemployment insurance benefits were 4.427 million for the week ended April 18, a decline of 810,000 from the previous week. The four-week moving average increased by 280,000 to 5.787 million.

We've had 22 million claiming in the last few weeks, whatever that ghastly number is:

(Initial jobless claims from Moody's Analytics)

Our problem is that this number is wrong.

To continue the problem

We have a number of models about how the economy works - those macroeconomic models. Unemployment is one of the numbers we feed into it. This is entirely standard for any form of macroeconomic investing. And out problem is that the unemployment number is now wrong.

No, not wrong as in that's not the real number of people unemployed, But that everything else is now not ceteris paribus as economists like to have things. Any and all of our models are going to be assuming that "if" unemployment is this then "that" over there will be like that. Or even, that if this thing here is like y then unemployment over there will be like x.

Our models assume a relationship between this bit of the economy and that. Unemployment numbers are caused by interest rates, or demand, or output falling, whatever, in this manner and in that fixed relationship. Or, working in the other direction, a change in unemployment of y% causes changes of this portion in consumer spending, growth, whatever. Our models assume relationships between these variables.

But we've just changed all those relationships between unemployment and those other variables. Because some significant number of people are going to be better off on unemployment benefits than they would have been under the old system. Thus all our models assuming those old relationships are wrong.

The effect the other way will be less strong but it will be there. Fewer people will be struggling quite so hard to gain new employment given that being out of work leaves them, for the moment, better off. And yes, however much we might say that people shouldn't do that, or that they really want to work, it does happen this way. This was tested when unemployment insurance went out to 99 weeks in the last recession, up from the more usual 26. An appreciable, and countable, number of people allowed getting a new job to slide as long as the insurance was coming in and then roused themselves to find a job as it was running out.

I don't blame anyone for this either, it's simply an observation. This is the sort of thing humans do - especially if the money's better not working.

This is not being political

This is not to say that the policy of the extra $600 shouldn't have been put in place. We can all have whatever opinion we like on that and sure enough something had to be done. But we've got to note the effect of it, whatever we think of the policy itself.

My view

Any and every economic model consists of a number of moving parts, assuming fixed relationships between them. That's how we can feed changed numbers in at one end and get out predictions as numbers the other.

Once we change the structure of the economy being modelled then those fixed relationships are different. The results from our models will be wonky that is. Which is what is happening here. We've hugely changed the income of the unemployed. That is going to affect the number of people who claim unemployment and also change the behaviour of those collecting it.

The investor view

We need to be very careful about any form of macroeconomic investing here. The actions we're taking to try to deal with coronavirus and the lockdown are changing the underlying structure of the economy and thus the relationships between the macroeconomic variables. Here it's unemployment but that's more of an example of the point than anything else. The Fed's changing the relationship between credit availability and interest rates as well, changing capital requirements for banks, Treasury is underwriting loans, all sorts of relationships are changing.

Macroeconomic investing, in any sort of detail, isn't going to be useful to us here. Sure, the general prionci8ples, do this in hard times, do that in a boom, that works. But anything much more details won't. Because the models used will be wonky. We've changed the connections between the macroeconomic variables so models trying to predict one from the input of another aren't going to be all that useful.

As a trivial example - when unemployment rises we expect more car loans to go sour. When unemployment makes more money than employment for some goodly chunk of the workforce that relationship isn't going to hold, is it? At least, not to the same extent as it did.

Macroeconomic models are a little more blind than usual here, so be careful about using them.

