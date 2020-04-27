Shopify: Not Too Late To Join The BUY Club

We see another 20% upside to the stock in 2020, despite the fact that valuation is getting a bit rich.

Shopify (SHOP) is a gift that keeps on giving, despite its (somewhat unreasonable) valuation and despite the coronavirus-induced economic slump. As we enter another quarter and as bears believe that there is time for a massive pullback, we strongly caution: now is not the time. The online storefront model should continue to blossom in the short run and may take a breather only when physical retail locations once again establish a solid footing in the post-corona environment. In the meantime, we believe that at least a 20% upside is possible in the next three-six months.

Below, we briefly analyze the basic business, discuss immediate catalysts, and then address a delicate balance of valuation and momentum.

Basic Business/Product Analysis

Shopify is a multi-channel commerce platform that builds mobile-based software that enables merchants to set up online storefronts with retail functionality. SHOP enables merchants to manage products and inventory, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics. Merchants use SHOP’s software across various sales channels, such as web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, and social network marketplaces.

Key Tailwinds and Some Words of Caution:

Successful Psychology of Beats and Raises: Over the last several quarter reports, we have seen the company successfully navigate between conservative guidance and aggressive analyst expectations, which led to positive stock traction, if not within the first 24 hours after each report, then definitely in the next several weeks. We expect this psychology to hold true this time as well, since the stay-at-home tailwinds are going to dissipate lingering doubts, should some arise, about the next several months and even quarters.

Estimate 37% Y/Y GMV Growth - and That's Conservative: We expect continued double-digit GMV growth, with even traction across all three months of the first quarter (in other words, we do not expect growth to be largely skewed to pre-COVID January and February). Further, we expect this setup to continue in the coming quarters, perhaps decelerating a few percentage points, perhaps accelerating. We do not see investors penalizing the company for that: it is all about maintaining consistent double-digit growth. Recall, in 1Q growth was at 48%.

One of the Easiest Models to Transition: In our view, Shopify merchants have one of the easiest models to transition their traditional brick-and-mortar business to the online channel, in light of COVID-19. This is a key differentiator against retail stores that are significantly underperforming the S&P 500 index. Longer term, we see Shopify expanding its current online solutions in support of the online model, which may inevitably lead to lessened brick-and-mortar presence, even if we are back to the status quo ante. This means that longer term, Shopify stands to enhance and solidify share gains against traditional stores. In our view, this viewpoint is largely driving what is increasingly becoming a very rich multiple.

Not Seeing Much U.S. Saturation: International copycats were one of our fears in the past, especially within emerging markets. However, as time goes by, we are not seeing the same competitive pressures, as feared before. While new Shopify-type websites are popping up in the U.S. and especially in Europe, some with exactly the same interface, very few can cross the threshold of 1 MM users and pose even a small challenge to the company.

Solid Gross Margin to Stay the Course: While upper 50’s has become the standard for Shopify’s top line gross margin story, we estimate that for 1Q margin has moved into a 60%+ territory and has a very good chance of averaging 65% for the entire 2020, despite coronavirus fears.

Need More Color on SFN and Other Revenue Segments: We believe that management should spend more time discussing Shopify Fulfillment Network and delineate expected revenues in 2021-22. In general, as more uncertainties arise around the top line for the coming quarters, we believe that executives should be as specific as possible in providing guidance ranges. Withdrawing guidance is understandable, but we do not see it as the best course of action; rather, we are strong believers in widening guidance ranges on a per segment basis, such as SFN, while leaving plenty of room for margin of error. Investors in those cases will be less forgiving than when guidance is withdrawn altogether.

Word of Caution - Terminated Merchants: In the same release, where the company withdrew its annual guidance, it provided the following update: "In March, we terminated thousands of merchants charging unfair prices or making false claims about COVID-19-related items such as face masks or hand sanitizers." We see this step as the greatest financial impact to SHOP's top line in the near term and we definitely need more information about 1) the future of these merchant relationships; 2) in case they don't come back (we assume they don't) - can we learn their revenue contribution from 2019?

Valuation:

We see EV/revenue as the best valuation multiple in Shopify’s case, given the company’s focus on net merchant and add-ons growth. When we apply the multiple of ~28.5x to the 2020 revenue base, we see an estimate of $742. We rarely say this, but valuation multiples are secondary to the stock's momentum at this point. At the end of the day, the stock may pull back at some point, because the valuation multiple may not be sustainable at this level, but not before SHOP shares have more upside amidst the coronavirus madness.

Risks to SHOP Business Model

We see the following risks as potentially damaging SHOP’s business.

Reliance on a single supplier to provide technology that the company offers for Shopify Payments.

Use of a limited number of data centers and a single cloud-based platform to deliver services.

Security of personal information as it pertains to both merchants and their buyers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.