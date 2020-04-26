Taylor Morrison Home: Discounted Homebuilder With Impressive Earnings Growth

Investor Takeaway

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) common stock plunged amid the coronavirus spreading around the world. Before the pandemic, the company was posting positive financial results and growing earnings at above the market rate. The equity is trading at a discount compared to segment peers with an impressive earnings growth story. Trading cheap, the homebuilder is ideal for long entries at current price levels.

Company Profile

Taylor Morrison is a public homebuilder located in the United States. The enterprise operates in several states and also uses the Darling Homes brand name and is headquartered in Arizona. Darling Homes was an acquisition made in 2012 to deepen presence in Texas. They design and build both single- and multi-family residential real estate. Furthermore, the company is active in closing settlement services, along with title insurance services as well.

Consolidated Financials

The company trades at 4.9x earnings, while the consumer durables industry average is at 8.4x earnings. Price to book is at a similar place at 0.5, as the industry is at 0.8. The earnings growth story has been remarkable for the company over recent years. The company grew earnings at 38.7% per year over the past 5 years, while this figure for the consumer durables industry was at 15.7%. Earnings growth has slowed down but remains in double digits at 23.4% over the last reported 12-month period. The company has taken care of its debt obligations over the past years. Debt to equity has dramatically fallen from 97.6% in December 2014 to a more manageable level at 76.2% in December 2019. Debt coverage has improved, and operating cash flow can well cover the debt on the books. The company does not pay a dividend yield and has not indicated through any means that it plans to do so in the foreseeable future. Consolidated financials can be found here.

Catalysts

Operating in the industrial goods segment of the market, the homebuilder has recently instituted cost-cutting measures along with pay cuts for executives amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Top executives will take a 25% deferral on their base salaries. Chief Executive Officer Sheryl Parmer is also among the executives taking pay cuts; she has indicated that she will not take home a special equity award worth $3 million. Taylor Morrison acquired William Lyon Homes a few months back, which allowed it entry into states such as Washington, Nevada, and Oregon. The deal cost $2.5 billion, with $900 million of that being in equity. The enterprise is now the 5th largest homebuilder within the United States. With its presence on the west coast, the company can attain higher scalability and higher mortgage capture rates as a result of it. To synchronize the acquired business to existing operations, Taylor Morrison formed an Integration Management Office, IMO in short. A senior member of William Lyon was chosen for this office to ensure that the knowledge base of William Lyon was successfully transferred over.

Technicals

The common stock is in free fall similar to most of the market following the large scale pandemic. We can see from the graph above that the golden cross of the 50-day simple moving average crossing over the 200-day meant an increase in downside momentum. However, this crossover lagged the underlying security movement as it occurred a few days after the price fell from around $23 a share to Wednesday's closing price of $10.49. The homebuilder is oversold, as is most of the market. Investors that want a confirmation from upside momentum can wait until the equity crosses over its 50-day simple moving average before initiating a long position. Looking at golden crosses in the future could be misleading for this equity, as it seems to lag the underlying security. Meaning an upward spike could occur and a golden cross has not happened yet.

Downside Risk

The pandemic associated with the coronavirus has taken center stage of our lives. It is resulting in many delays in our consumer decisions; one of these decisions can be a big one, buying a home. For those of us who got the chance to listen in on the latest earnings call, we heard Sheryl Palmer state the following:

"We're extremely optimistic about the landscape today as markets are in a strong place to kick-off the new decade. Economic indicators remain in our favor and consumers have many reasons to be confident. Unemployment continues to remain at a 50-year low, personal income growth continues to pick-up, and consumer balance sheets are stronger than ever."

4th Quarter, 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

She was confident that the economic indicators were favoring Taylor Morrison, which was true. Albeit, these factors such as unemployment, personal income growth, and consumer balance sheets are much more fragile compared to the environment when she was making the speech. The pandemic was not a problem at that point, while now it is and medical experts cannot come to a common ground regarding when it will all be over. Operationally, there aren't any clear flaws in the business, while most of the risks associated with the homebuilder cannot be diversified away and affect the aggregate homebuilder segment, hence it is systematic.

Conclusion

Taylor Morrison is a discounted growth name within the consumer durables industry that went down to roughly $6.30 in the near past from pre-pandemic highs of $28 in late February. Accounting for the fall in the common stock, the company lost around 80% of its market value as the coronavirus took the stage. The company has the scalability to deal with some of the short-term downfalls associated with the pandemic. Cost-cutting measures and executive pay deferrals have taken place. The books look good and debt is manageable at current levels. The enterprise is trading at a discount compared to the consumer durables industry average and is ideal for long entries at current oversold levels.

