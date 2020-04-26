Canacol Energy FY 2019 Earnings Update: A Strong Long-Term Production Story

Average production and FFO below our estimates at 142 mmcfpd and $33M.

Investment Thesis Summary

Founded in 1970, Canacol Energy (OTCQX:CNNEF) is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas focused onshore in Colombia and Ecuador. The company has become an industry-leading natural gas supplier to the Caribbean Coast.

Canacol is a key component of regional demand, Caribbean coast gas market, with an estimated ~50% market share. This was expected to increase materially in 2019 and 2020, with management forecasting production to ramp up to ~215 mmscfd by Q1 2020.

Please see our previous article for reference. Overall, Canacol looks focused on executing its solid plan expansion well. At this time, catalysts seem to be materializing, with no price reaction at all.

Q4 Earnings and FY 2019

The Canacol strategy to move its production towards natural gas left the company in a more defensive position in moments of oil prices collapse. Currently, close to 80% of Canacol's gas sales are "hedged" by take-or-pay contracts. The main variables to review are:

Reserves: The estimated net present value of future net revenues from reserves discounted at 10% has increased year-over-year by 46% to $1.6 billion on an after-tax basis and $2.1 billion on a pretax basis, which equates to CAD15.47 per share of reserve value and CAD13.41 per share of 2P net asset value:

Source: Company presentation

Production: Realized contractual natural gas sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 averaged approximately 180 mmcfpd, a 27% increase compared to the 146 mmcfpd in gas sales for the third quarter of 2019:



Source: Author based on Company data

Forecast realized contractual gas sales for 2020, which include downtime, are expected to average approximately 205 mmcfpd, representing a 37% increase over 2019.

Total natural gas and crude oil revenues, net of royalties and transportation expense: ~$65.5M

Source: Author based on Company data

We can see a significant increase in sales volume due to the completion of the Promigas pipeline. Moreover, the average wellhead sales price for 2020, net of transportation costs where applicable, is expected to be approximately US$4.80/Mcf. That would mean a revenue of ~$300M in 2020 vs. ~$220M in 2019, a ~37% increase.

FFO: Despite sales and operational netback coming in line with our forecasts, FFO was negatively impacted by higher transportation costs and higher G&A expenses:



Source: Author based on Company data

However, Canacol expects a material cash generation in 2020 which will allow for further flexibility in the recently renewed share buyback, dividend size, and an expanded exploration program. Funds from operations should be around ~$202M in 2020 vs. ~$125M in 2019, a ~61.6% increase:

Source: Author based on Company data

Total capex: Net capital expenditures came below our estimates:



Source: Author based on Company data

On the other hand, Canacol announced that its 2020 capital budget is $114M, which will be fully funded from existing cash and 2020 cash flow. We expect this number to be a little bit higher than that.

Source: Company data

Interests paid are expected to be in line with Q3, that is ~$7.3M. We think debt should be reduced. Once Canacol produces an average of ~210 mmcfpd, they can make $80M in free cash flow to the firm. They will use $15M to pay debt down. Anyway, Canacol will see a dramatic decrease in the corporation's Net Debt to EBITDA ratio, which stood at 2.3x at September 30, 2019, and is anticipated to be approximately 1.1x on December 31, 2020. As stated in the last conference call:

Source: Earnings Call Transcript

Dividend: Canacol announced a regular recurring quarterly dividend of $7M to be paid on December 31, 2019. This amount represents approximately C$0.052 per share or a yield of approximately 6% annually at current share prices.

Source: Earnings Call Transcript

Growth opportunities

The new business with Celsia can bring another 40 mmcfpd in 2022:

Source: Earnings Call Transcript

Colombian Peso

Year to date, the Colombian peso has experienced a huge depreciation versus the US dollar, about 23%. That would benefit Canacol, as they can save between $10M and $20M this year:

Source: Earnings Call Transcript

Risks and Valuation

As we mentioned before, there are risks to take into account:

Canacol is reliant on Promigas pipeline infrastructure to transport its gas to end-users.

Other key risks include Colombian geopolitical risk.

Exploration success rates.

However, Canacol foresees robust pricing on the interruptible spot market for 2020 based on:

The continuing decline of approximately 20% per year from the mature gas fields located in the Guajira, which will result in an approximately 40 mmcfpd deficit in the coastal market compared to 2019. The continuing rise in gas demand in Colombia, which averaged approximately 5% in 2019. The lack of competitor activity in Colombia, which saw no commercially successful gas wells being drilled in 2019 with the exception of those drilled by Canacol.

Canacol is supposed to be a "defensive play”, but is still down 30% YTD on the back of low oil prices. Let me show you how undervalued this company is:

Source: Author based on Company data

Source: Author based on Company data

With a steady and predictable free cash flow to the firm of around $80M, and huge 2P reserves value, this company could have an upside of more than 200% in the next 3 or 4 years:

Source: Author based on Company data

Source: Author based on Company data

Conclusion

Despite the lower oil prices, we remain optimistic for now, as we expect: 1) a significant increase in sales volume due to the completion of the Promigas pipeline; 2) the drilling of 12 wells as a result of its exploration program; 3) the Medellin project, which may add 100 mmcfpd by 2023; and 4) recurrent quarterly dividend payment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNNEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.