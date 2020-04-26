PCI: Headwinds Still Exist, So Stay Cautious

Fed support for the mortgage market is so far limited to agency MBS, which does not help PCI, as the bulk of its holdings are non-agency MBS.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) as an investment option at its current market price. PCI had been a strong performer for a long time, but was been caught up in the wave of selling that has plagued the market in 2020. Looking ahead, PCI certainly offers some opportunity at current levels, but there are plenty of headwinds on the horizon as well. The good news is the fund trades at a small premium to NAV, which is historically a good time to initiate positions in PCI. Further, non-agency MBS will see a marked decline in new issuance in the months ahead. With fewer bonds hitting the market, this could increase the underlying value of the securities in PCI's largest sector by weighting. However, there are risks as well. The housing market as a whole is looking increasingly fragile, as more Americans hit the unemployment lines and mortgage delinquencies tick up. While the Fed is supporting the mortgage market, for now that support is limited to agency MBS, which does not help PCI. Finally, income production metrics have been falling, which could force the fund to cut its distribution.

Background

First, a little about PCI. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective "to seek current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation." Currently, the fund trades at $17.17/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.1740/share, which translates to an annual yield of 12.16%. While PCI has been a long-term favorite of mine, I moved to a neutral outlook on the fund at the start of the year. Looking back, this downgrade was appropriate, although not nearly bearish enough, as PCI has seen large losses in the interim:

While I generally feel PCI remains an attractive fund relative to the PIMCO universe, I continue to have broad concerns which will limit total return going forward. While PCI's premium is a relative bargain compared to other PIMCO CEFs, that does not mean the fund is immune from further pain. With the mortgage market to continue to face challenges, I believe maintaining my neutral rating is appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

Non-Agency MBS: New Supply Limited

I will begin the review with a look at the non-agency MBS sector, as this is the fund's largest sector by weighting. This was an area where I lowered my outlook at the beginning of the year, as I saw rising supply, the risk of delinquencies, and a frothy market as reasons to expect limited returns. In hindsight, this was a fair assessment, yet it is an increasingly important sector for the fund. This is because PCI's non-agency MBS weighting has increased from around 44% in early February, to over 50% today, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

This is clearly the most important individual sector for PCI, so a close look at what is going on in this area is critical to understanding if one should buy now. After taking a hard look at this sector, there are some broad developments that have occurred in just the past few months. This has left me with an overall mixed feeling on the sector, which is similar to back in early February, but for different reasons.

What I mean by this is that a few months ago, the mortgage market was still relatively healthy, as the COVID-19 pandemic had not materially impacted the United States. Mortgage issuance was up, refinancing activity was high, and price gains were continuing. On the whole, I believed the mortgage sector, including non-agency MBS, would perform moderately well, but would see limited gains. A key risk in my view was rising supply, which I believed would limit gains to the underlying assets. This time around, rising supply is no longer a concern. In fact, I see declining supply as a tailwind for this particular sector. The driver behind this thesis is that mortgage lenders are strapped for cash right now (more on this later), and are tightening their lending standards on new mortgages. The result has been the desire to lend to borrowers with higher FICO scores, those who can put more money down, and a turn away from offering so-called "jumbo" loans to finance expensive houses. These loans, while usually offered to high-net worth individuals who may have high credit scores, are not backed by government agencies because they exceed the price limit criteria for government agency backing.

These are important trends, as they impact the availability of new bonds that could wind up in funds like PCI. Simply, while not necessarily a positive for the sector, this supply pressure could help PCI as long as demand for existing debt stays relatively stable. The reason behind is that PCI will hold a majority of its assets in a sector that is seeing supply drop, as maturing mortgages will not be so easily replaced by new origination, given the tighter lending standards. This could help improve the fund's underlying value, assuming there is not further deterioration within the existing portfolio.

And the drop in new origination could be sharp. When looking at jumbo loans, the availability of these mortgages has dropped off markedly in the short term. While the drop has been steep, it is also notable how much steeper it is than the broader mortgage market, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, the availability measures have been falling rapidly, which should limit new supply going forward. Since jumbo loans are exclusively in the non-agency category, this will absolutely impact the sector going forward.

Furthermore, it is not just jumbo loans that will see supply dwindle. When looking at the broader MBS market, we see new applications for mortgages have fallen to the lowest level in five years, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

Of course, this is not "good" news for the economy as a whole. Further, just because there is less supply in the market, does not automatically mean this will translate to gains in the existing securities. If delinquencies increase, home prices decline, or investor demand falls, the underlying value of non-agency MBS could still move much lower. This means PCI could see its NAV move south, even with limited new supply supporting the sector.

My takeaway on this is investors need to be careful, but declining supply is absolutely a tailwind for PCI, all other things being equal. If investor demand remains intact, then the prices for existing debt are likely to rise, which will help PCI's share price recover.

Non-Agency MBS: No Fed Support

My second point on the non-agency MBS market is not as optimistic. While I see reasons discussed above as support for rising prices across the sector, there are headwinds as well. Specifically, I am referring to Fed support, or lack-there-of. Over the past month, the Fed has announced support for many asset classes, including treasuries, investment grade corporate and municipal bonds, and mortgage debt. However, the Fed has been explicit in its support for only agency MBS, as the statement below indicates:

The Federal Open Market Committee will purchase Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions and the economy.

Source: Federal Reserve

Simply, the Federal Reserve has launched a massive stimulus program aimed directly at stemming losses in agency MBS, and that provides a nice tailwind for the sector's underlying value going forward. The problem is, PCI holds only a fraction of this debt, at just under 1.5% of total assets. The fund's MBS exposure is mostly in the non-agency arena, which has so far failed to generate any Fed support. Of course, this could change. If the mortgage market sees conditions worsen, the Fed may be obliged to set in. But for now, PCI is holding assets the Fed has not committed to support directly. This reality could limit investor interest in the fund.

Premium To NAV Is Quite Small

My next point reverts back to a more positive tone, and is a discussion around the fund's valuation. Back in February, I noted how PCI's premium to NAV was getting a bit too high for my comfort. While still modest by PIMCO CEF standards, I found a 9% premium as a bit too rich to recommend, even with many options trading at higher levels. PCI does not have a track record of trading with double digit premiums for long, so I saw that as a sign to lower my outlook.

In hindsight, this clearly turned out to be accurate. But the good news is the cost to buy-in to the fund now has dropped substantially. In fact, PCI now trades below its average for the year, and only a few points above its par value, as the chart below illustrates:

Current Premium to NAV 2.5% Premium to NAV in February 9.4% YTD Average Premium 5.7% YTD Premium High 14.7% YTD Premium Low (20.2%)

Source: PIMCO

My takeaway here is PCI offers a reasonable buy-in point right now. However, the chart also shows that PCI can trade at much lower levels. As the market sell-off intensified, PCI traded at unusual (discounted) valuations. While those valuations only persisted for a few trading days, it should have opened investors' eyes to the reality that this fund is by no means a safe haven. The fund can move negative, and fast, and that presents a risk investors need to be aware of when buying in at a premium, albeit a small premium.

Expanding on the point of the fund's valuation, we have to consider why there has been such a sharp drop in the premium, even as the share price has declined. The reason is the fund's underlying value has come under immense pressure in 2020, as leveraged funds have taken major hits, as shown below:

NAV on 1/1/20 NAV on 4/22/20 YTD Change $22.87/share $16.75/share (26.8%)

Source: PIMCO

My takeaway here is investors are being offered a reasonable price to gain exposure to PCI, but they need to understand this fund can trade much lower. The underlying value has been under pressure, and that is unlikely to change in our current macro environment. While I do not think PCI will re-test its lows, as those levels were quite extreme, there is still plenty of downside left if the market turns against it.

Income Metrics Signal Some Trouble

My next point concerns the fund's income production, which has come under pressure in the short term. Simply, this is going to be a challenge for the fund over the next few months, and likely until we see marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation. In the current environment, funds like PCI are facing a double whammy in regards to income. Many homeowners are falling behind on their payments, while others are looking to refinance due to record low interest rates. The net result has been income declines for PCI. To illustrate, consider the UNII report from my February review, compared to the most recent UNII report from PIMCO, as shown below, respectively:

Source: PIMCO

My overall takeaway here is one of caution. In fairness to PCI, the fund has a great track record of paying its distribution, but the current pressures may challenge this attribute. The fund's negative UNII balance has grown uncomfortably, and all its coverage ratios are below 100%, which is never a good sign. Further, the income pressures are likely to continue, as refinancing activity is accelerating. According to mortgage consultant Black Knight, prepayment activity increased by almost 40% in March, driven by record-low 30-year mortgage rates. This means existing MBS are being paid off and reissued at lower rates, which will make it more difficult for investors in this sector to find yield, and for funds like PCI to maintain their current distribution levels. The point here is to expect PCI's distribution to face the real possibility of an income cut in 2020. The silver lining, given the current 12% yield, is the income stream should remain attractive even after facing a decline.

Mortgage Delinquencies Ticking Up

My final point will touch on the broader mortgage market as a whole, and explain why I continue to view the sector cautiously for now. With a challenging environment, there is no question I am favoring agency MBS over non-agency MBS at this time, but even still, the entire sector is facing some pressure. With unemployment on the rise across the country, mortgage delinquency is rising, which is a trend we have not seen since emerging from the 2008-09 recession. In fact, according to data from Black Knight, March's delinquencies rose by 3.33%, with a notable increase to the number of properties now 30 days or more past due, as shown below:

Source: Black Knight

Clearly, this is putting a pressure on mortgage lenders and servicers, as they are the ones expected to pass on the proceeds to investors. Compounding this situation for the agency MBS sector, the Fed has issued guidance which allows borrowers in a federally backed mortgage loan to defer mortgage payments for up to six months, with the possibility of an extension in the future. The excerpt from the Fed is as follows:

"...borrowers may request forbearance by making a request to their mortgage servicer and affirming that they are experiencing a financial hardship during the COVID–19 pandemic. In response, servicers must provide a CARES Act forbearance, that allows borrowers to defer their mortgage payments for up to 180-days and possibly longer"

Source: Federal Reserve

The net result here is an easing financial burden for homeowners, which is positive, but an increasing financial burden for mortgage servicers, which is a negative. The investors in agency MBS still expect to receive their interest payments, yet the servicers will not be receiving the cash flow if the homeowner requests the forbearance. The result has been liquidity issues within the mortgage market, which is a key reason why we saw the market sell-off accelerate last month. While this is not tied directly to non-agency MBS, there is a spillover effect because mortgage servicers have less liquidity to work with. They are now unwilling, or perhaps unable, to issue new credit to originate new mortgages, whether agency or non-agency. This explains the drop in the mortgage and jumbo mortgage availability indexes, which I touched on earlier in this review.

My takeaway here is this is a challenging time for the mortgage market and will likely remain so for the foreseeable future. While Fed support and some positive COVID-19 related news should limit losses, it will be difficult for the sector to register meaningful gains in this climate. While PCI offers a reasonable buy-in level now, it is unlikely to think it will touch on previous highs any time soon. This provides justification for my neutral outlook.

Bottom line

PCI has seen a sharp correction since my last review, and this will undoubtedly pique some investor interest. The fund has been a solid performer over the long term, so a market price with only a small premium to NAV may entice investors to buy now. With a double-digit yield and limited new issuance in the non-agency MBS space, PCI could certainly trend higher in the short-term. However, there are risks to this thesis. The mortgage market as a whole is facing immense challenges, and delinquencies will not stop until there is real improvement in the COVID-19 situation. Further, PCI has seen its income production come under pressure, which is a red flag for investors focused primarily on the distribution. Finally, support from the Fed has so far been limited to agency MBS, rather than the non-agency MBS sector that makes up the slight majority of PCI's holdings. With all this in mind, I see little reason to upgrade my outlook and would caution investors to be very selective about new entry points in the fund at this time.

