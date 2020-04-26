3 Stocks And 1 ETF That Are Still Cheap

After dropping nearly 34% on March 23, the S&P 500 has already recovered a little more than half of its decline. Stocks such as Facebook (FB) and Netflix (NFLX), which I wrote about in my previous article, have already risen – with Facebook recovering at the pace of the market and Netflix outperforming the market nearing its pre-COVID levels. For sideline investors, for whom volatility was too overwhelming to invest in March, opportunities remain in the Financials sector.

While banks were part of the problem in 2008, banks are now part of the solution. The greatest opportunities present in large banks as they are too big to fail. In 2008, when bank stocks were trading pennies on the dollar, they received a bailout. Now, they are nowhere as weak as then, but a government bailout is almost certain if there is even a slight chance that banks could be severely impacted due to loan defaults caused by COVID-19 factors.

Three large bank stocks offering value opportunities are Bank of America (BAC), J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) and Citigroup (C), which are still down at least 30% relative to the S&P 500 at a 17% decline YTD. In addition, Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF), which tracks large banks, is down in pace with the banks.

Data by YCharts

For the purpose of this analysis, I am looking at the tangible book value of each bank stock. Tangible book value measures a firm's net asset value excluding the intangible assets and goodwill. In other words, it's how much all of the physical assets of a company are worth. Due to uncertainty caused by recent unprecedented events, tangible book value offers a conservative approach in valuing banks in case of a fallout (highly unlikely). To value each stock in terms of its price, I am measuring its price to its tangible book value, also known as its PTBV ratio. As a rule of thumb, stocks that trade at higher PTBV ratios have the potential to leave investors with greater share price losses than those that trade at lower ratios, since the tangible book value per share can reasonably be viewed as the lowest price at which a stock could trade. I have also selected bank stocks with adequate loan loss reserves due to weakened economy.

Bank of America (BAC)

Let’s begin with Bank of America. Down about 38% YTD, BAC is fundamentally strong with a tangible book value around $172 billion. At its current price ($21.87), it is priced almost in line with its tangible book value and has a price-to-tangible book value ratio of about 1.1. As of its latest first-quarter earnings, BAC built its reserves to deal with a potential fallout. Provision for credit losses increased to $4.8 billion, driven by a $3.6 billion reserve build. Despite increasing their loan loss reserves, the bank earned $4 billion last quarter and ended the quarter with more liquidity than before.

Data by YCharts

J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM)

Similarly, J.P. Morgan Chase is down about 36% YTD. JPM is fundamentally strong with a tangible book value around $179 billion. At its current price ($89.39), it is valued slightly above its tangible book value and has a PTBV ratio of about 1.5. While JPM’s PTBV is higher than BAC, it is still a good value as its one of its lowest valuation points since 2016. JPM set aside an additional $6.8 billion in loan loss provisions due to weakened economy. A positive indicator for JPM last quarter was its trading revenue. Record levels of volatility in financial markets helped boost the bank’s total markets revenue 32% from last year, bringing in $7.2 billion for that segment.

Data by YCharts

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup is down the most at 48% YTD. Citigroup has traditionally underperformed its peers in the industry. For this reason, Citigroup presently trades at just 0.6 times its tangible book value — one of the lowest valuations in the industry. Citigroup is fundamentally strong with a tangible book value around $148 billion. At its current price ($42.46), it is valued at a discount. The last time Citigroup’s PTBV was this low was in 2012. Similar to its peers, Citigroup reported a drop in its first-quarter profit as the bank built its loan-loss reserves by $4.9 billion. A positive for Citigroup is that its revenue was up 12% because of higher fixed-income and equity trading.

Data by YCharts

Other stocks in the Financials sector that are down more than 50% off their highs as of April 23 include Capital One (COF), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Discover Financial Services (DFS) and may offer entryways for sideline investors.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF)

While individual stocks present opportunities for larger gains, investors who want a safer ride and don’t prefer stock-picking can consider XLF. Investing in an ETF diversifies positions in the sector and reduces risks associated with individual stocks.

XLF is down 31% YTD and offers liquid exposure to the heavyweights in the US financials segment. Its cap-weighted, S&P 500-only portfolio means that it’s concentrated in large banks and avoids small-caps.

Given that we are still in a pandemic, it shouldn’t be surprising that there may be further volatility ahead with possibly more opportunities to buy financials at discounts. No one can guess the bottom, but when it comes to bank stocks, whether investors buy now in case of a V-shaped recovery (unlikely) or wait for a new low later in the year, bank stocks are bound to catch up with the markets as pandemic fears ease. It is important to note that recovery in the Financials sector will be slower and is meant for the patient investor, which is why it is still lagging the market in recovery.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions represented here are personal views of the author and do not represent any company, employer or entity. This article is for educational and informational purposes based on the current market conditions. This article does not constitute a recommendation of any investment.