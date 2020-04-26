Twilio: Wait And See

Source: Hedgeye

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) will benefit from a lot of favorable IT trends in this period. Its platform focuses on online customer engagement tools, which are expected to witness a growth in usage. Enterprises will be compelled to leverage SaaS platforms to keep and acquire new customers as the COVID-19 induced lockdowns restrict offline trade flows. While these trends favor sales pipeline build, immediate cash flow benefit might not be realized as weak enterprises fight to stay afloat while strong enterprises put restrictions on outward cash flow. Regardless, Twilio will rebound if it takes a major hit from a prolonged global recession. It has the reach and financial strength to survive an impact on its growth and cash flow. Investors should anticipate near-term volatility due to the weakness in the sharing economy, which represents a decent portion of Twilio's business.

Demand (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Understanding the demand for Twilio during this period requires a focus on its revenue recognition method. Twilio is a usage-based platform in the notification as a service space. Customer engagement (text, voice, video) is expected to spike this period as sales, customer success, and marketing teams look into online growth hacking platforms to engage existing customers and reach out to new ones. At the highest level, companies that play into the sharing economy will reduce the use of most of their tech assets due to their huge exposure to the COVID-19 induced lockdowns. However, post-COVID-19, business continuity platforms like Twilio will have built enough leads to expand their sales pipeline as economic activities return to normalcy.

Source: Zendesk

Going forward, demand for Twilio's solutions will follow a similar trend as Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN). Sharing economies will take the biggest hit, while non-sharing economies will increase their usage of products like programmable voice, programmable SMS, SendGrid email, and the contact center platform.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Twilio's margins are unattractive. International expansion will continue to impact gross margin, as stated in its annual report. This will pressurize its cost optimization initiatives. Also, growth is expected to slow next year due to tough comps after the acquisition of SendGrid drove strong growth comps in recent quarters. Its operating cash flow trend indicates it's still in the growth stage of its business lifecycle. This means SBC (stock-based compensation), D&A (depreciation & amortization), and goodwill are bets that network effect will continue to drive double-digit growth in the near term.

Source: Twilio

Twilio has ample cash on its balance sheet to weather a prolonged bear market. As a result, I'm not worried about its ability to survive a short-lived economic recession.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Google

Twilio already has a global reach. That's going to be a plus for it as developers across the globe look into communication platforms when developing new projects assuming offline sales and marketing activities remain impacted by country lockdowns.

Asides being a customer support tool, Twilio's offerings can also be used to drive growth. Given the usage-based nature of its billings, Twilio might be impacted by less usage amongst enterprises trying to cut cost to stay afloat during this period. The downside to a usage-based pricing model is that customers can simply turn usage off completely. While usage-based models scale rapidly as customers are incentivized to rapidly expand their spend until their CAC (customer acquisition cost) turns negative at no additional cost to the platform owner, seasons of economic downturn make them unattractive. This will remain Twilio's biggest macro risk as the country lockdowns have impacted most of its customers in the sharing economy space.

Lastly, a favorable macro trend is the upcoming election, which could drive the usage of Twilio's platform amongst political organizations. I expect media buyers in the political space to leverage platforms like The Trade Desk (TTD) and Twilio with less focus on social media platforms due to privacy concerns.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Twilio's valuation will continue to be volatile due to the unpredictable nature of its usage-based pricing this period. The safe bet is for investors to wait until the next earnings call to add to their position.

Twilio's value factor will have more room to fall at 10x P/S though its most recent guidance for 35% growth in the current fiscal year will continue to boost its growth factor. That guidance is uncertain in light of the current economic developments. This will have a similar impact on its EPS factor.

Risks

Source: Author

While we have historically responded to these types of fee increases through a combination of further negotiating efforts with our network service providers, absorbing the increased costs or changing our prices to customers, there is no guarantee that we will continue to be able to do so in the future without a material negative impact to our business. In the case of this new A2P SMS fee, we are passing these fees on to our customers who are sending SMS messages to this carrier's subscribers. This is expected to increase our revenue and cost of revenue, but it is not expected to impact the gross profit dollars received for sending these messages. However, mathematically this would still have a negative impact on our gross margins.

The biggest risk with Twilio is the flexibility of its negotiating power with telcos. Like most two-sided platform business models, the risk to gross margin expansion will linger, and it's not clear if platform owners can sustainably pass additional COGS onto consumers. Spotify (SPOT) faces a similar problem as a huge portion of its COGS goes to record labels and copyright owners.

Also, short interest has been on the rise. SBC (stock-based compensation) percent of revenue has been on the rise as well, which means we are looking at significant EPS dilution down the road.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Hold)

Source: Author

Twilio's leadership in the CPaaS space is compelling. Its growth burst and strategic acquisitions continue to make it tough for competitors to catch up. Its historical trading volatility suggests investors should capitalize on buying after a correction. I will be initiating a neutral rating due to its usage-based pricing, which plays into a lot of SG&A buckets that will be eliminated by conservative CTOs.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.