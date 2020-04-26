B&G Foods: Still A Double Digit Yield And Still My Largest Holding

When B&G Foods (BGS) closed trading this past week, April 24th, its price was $18.95, and its $1.90 dividend put the yield at just over 10%. Those that have been following my coverage of the company are probably well aware that I have been long the stock and bullish on the company for most of the past decade, focusing on the increasing dividend and its above average yield. The last time I was bearish on the stock was in an article I wrote in late December of 2018 titled Look For B&G's Remarkable Dividend Growth To Falter. The shares were trading at just under $30 and the quarterly dividend of $0.475 was yielding ~6.4%. I concluded that article with the following:

...I remain long due to the attractive dividend yield. In fact, because B&G has held up very well during the recent downturn, my portfolio now shows that I have a slightly overweight position in B&G. I also have covered calls with strike prices ranging from $32.50 to $40 written against nearly two thirds of my position. These calls serve several purposes. First, they reduce my net cash invested in B&G. Second, they serve to increase the net yield on that investment. Third, and most important for me, as the price climbs and the yield drops, I will automatically take profits. Although I like B&G and its dividend, I hope not to get too much indigestion if the price suddenly drops back to the $22 it touched last spring. And, if the price continues to rise, my asset allocation will automatically be realigned as some of those calls are exercised.

As we all know by now, the bears took over the stock and relentlessly shorted B&G. It didn't stop dropping until it touched $10.39 on March 12th. It still shows up as "Hard to Borrow" (for those wishing to short the stock) on my Schwab trading platform, and that quarterly dividend is still plodding along at $0.475, with the next payment coming at the end of this month. It will be the 8th consecutive payment at that rate following six quarterly payouts at $0.465, and I'm not expecting that the company will announce an increase until the end of October. The only reason to try to squeeze out a half penny increase at that time would be to keep alive its streak of annually increasing the dividend payouts.

To be clear, it's not just me or the bears that are focusing on that dividend. The company Board and management have been consistent in their attitude about dividends. The quarterly filings always seem to repeat the company mantra:

Dividend Policy General Our dividend policy reflects a basic judgment that our stockholders are better served when we distribute a substantial portion of our cash available to pay dividends to them instead of retaining it in our business. Under this policy, a substantial portion of the cash generated by our company in excess of operating needs, interest and principal payments on indebtedness, capital expenditures sufficient to maintain our properties and other assets is distributed as regular quarterly cash dividends to the holders of our common stock and not retained by us. We have paid dividends every quarter since our initial public offering in October 2004.

I repeat, it's not just me that is focused on the dividend. Most of the other authors on Seeking Alpha that cover the company are neutral, bearish or very bearish, convinced that a dividend cut is imminent. I fully expect that the company will announce another $0.475 dividend in two weeks on Monday, May 4th, the day before B&G is scheduled to report Q1 results.

The Earnings

I also anticipate a stronger than expected report on both revenue and earnings for Q1, and possible guidance increases for the remainder of the year. There are several major factors that should should support this "prediction", although much of it is based on anecdotal evidence and is tied to COVID-19, rather than improved fundamentals in the business (although, I also expect to see positives in those numbers).

On the cost side, fuel prices are down dramatically. According to a AAA survey, the price of a gallon of diesel continues to decline, with the national average at $2.482 per gallon, down 1.3% from $2.515 a week ago, down 6.9% from $2.667 a month ago, and down 19.4% from $3.08 last year. Fuel cost is an important cost for B&G - so important that the company has reorganized its shipping and warehousing to reduce the number of miles. On the Q4 conference call, CFO Bruce Wacha noted:

Likewise, our cost savings initiatives also came in at the high end of our $15 million to $20 million plan for the year with approximately $20 million of cost savings realized in 2019. The successful realignment of our dry and frozen distribution networks was the largest contributor of the savings as we took more than 19 million miles out of our network.

It's certain that a lot of miles are still left in that system, and a further decline in fuel and transportation costs should be significant. Interestingly, the cost of fuel dropping also has an impact on biofuel crops like corn, soybeans and sugar, which have also seen price declines and might benefit B&G on their product input costs.

Another important factor to remember is that there has been a shift in B&G's target market. On the Q4 conference call CFO Bruce Wacha discussed 2020 guidance, noting the following:

On the downside, we expect to see a reduction in our commodity space sales by approximately $20 million to $25 million as we continue to pare back certain lower-margin private label and food service contracts. We also expect to see some softer sales at the company level in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of our trade spend optimization program. While pricing came in at the high end of our expectations in 4Q and full year 2019, our volumes were a little softer than we wanted. We expect a similar performance dynamic in the first quarter of this year from a sales standpoint. Trade spending may be an area that we tweak further throughout the year as we may very well strategically invest in trade for some of our more elastic brands to optimize performance.

The food service sector has been impacted by the temporary closures of restaurants, corporate cafeterias and theme parks, and it will probably remain as an under-performing sector after some of the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. And, while the food service sector suffers, we all still have to eat and grocery stores are picking up the volume.

I had first seen this in early March when I returned home after a long weekend trip. We stopped by our local supermarket in New Jersey to stock up and we were surprised by the empty shelves and freezer cabinets throughout the store. There was minimal fresh produce, cereal was gone (there was one lone box of B&G's Cream of Rice cereal on an otherwise empty shelf). There weren't any bags of the typical frozen vegetables that the company sells, or its baked beans, or Cream of Wheat or... Well, you get the point - panic-buying had firmly taken hold. Even today, if I go to Walmart's website (the country's largest grocer), there a large number of food staples that are currently out of stock.

While some restocking has had to happen following the panic buying, it is also clear that a very large portion of the population has been forced to change their eating habits. Restaurants remain closed and millions have been told to work from home, and I expect the after-effects will continue to linger. Regardless, it was no surprise when Seeking Alpha reported huge year over year gains in consumer sales for B&G in a news brief titled Campbell Soup leads food sector in blazing-hot Nielsen data:

The latest Nielsen data highlights dramatically the pantry-loading effect by U.S. consumers. Tracked channel growth by food company (dollar sales year-over-year for 4-week period ending April 4): Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) +68%, B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) +66%, McCormick (NYSE:MKC) +63%, General Mills (NYSE:GIS) +63%, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) +50%, Flower Foods (NYSE:FLO) +48%, Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) +42%, ConAgra (NYSE:CAG) +37%, Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) +37%, Kellogg (NYSE:K) +37%, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) +33%, Danone N.A. (OTCQX:DANOY) +25%, Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) +13%, Hershey +11%, Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) +0.7%. All the food companies saw sales cool off during the last week of the tracking period from the pace of the three weeks prior.

One brand where B&G Foods stumbled last year was its high margin Green Giant frozen products. After a couple of years with double digit growth, 2019 saw sales decline by $9.5 million, or 2.5%. Management had made some positive comments about the brand on its year end conference call.

...we expect our Green Giant frozen innovation efforts to also receive an extra boost this year and again in 2021 following our acquisition of Farmwise, which was just announced last week. Farmwise is the proud creator of Veggie Fries, Veggie Tots and Veggie Rings. We think that the addition of these products to our frozen portfolio will be extremely complementary to our efforts to revolutionize the frozen vegetable set.

While the added bump in sales related to COVID-19 was a positive for the company, I believe that Green Giant frozen products would have outperformed the markets' expectations without the "pantry-loading effect" as the company was launching a series of innovative new products. However, social distancing has made grocery shopping more challenging, and those wishing to stock up on vegetables could be more likely to buy frozen as compared to fresh.

Finally, what the company failed to emphasize in its outlook was the addition of Clabber Girl in May of 2019. That purchase generated approximately $53.6 million to fiscal 2019 net sales, and should clearly be adding some decent revenue in Q1.

Challenges

While I remain very positive about the company's near term prospects, it's not clear whether they will have adequate access to certain ingredients for their products. A CNBC headline this past week reads "Meatpacking union says 25% of US pork production hit by coronavirus closures". While I don't think B&G uses a lot of meat in its products, most of its varieties of B&M Baked beans use pork products and its Underwood brand products use deviled ham, white-meat chicken, roast beef, corned beef and liverwurst.

However, other "raw material" inputs come from outside the United States, including Canada (maple syrup), Italy (tomatoes), China (garlic) and Mexico (a large cauliflower production operation), and it's not yet clear whether there will be disruptions in supply, or the cost impact from being forced to use an alternate supply source. Even without the COVID-19 effect, the China garlic issue was discussed on each of the past two conference calls. From the most recent call, CEO Romanzi responded to questions about alternative suppliers and cost pressures:

We have some ability. So we’re securing garlic supply. So we are already in we’re already – we have good supply already in inventory from China. But we’re also looking at other regions to make sure we’re protected and never have an interruption of supply. So there is going to be an uptick in our costs. And that’s probably one of the biggest uptick in cost. We haven’t really seen a lot of other volatility, but there is an uptick in garlic cost. And the way that many of our spice contracts are written, we can pass some of that along. It’s more commodity based. And as Bruce said, we had negative pricing last year on spices because we gave back some of the commodity savings we got. So it’s not 100% pass-through either way, but it does go in tandem in the spice world.

And, lastly, there is still the issue of harvesting fruits and vegetables used in many of the company's products. A recent article in Scientific American titled "The Effects of COVID-19 Will Ripple through Food Systems" goes into some details about the potential impact on handpicked crops like strawberries, blueberries and apples (used in B&G's Polaner product), while minimizing concerns over staples like wheat and rice where production is more mechanized.

It's certainly a mixed bag, although on the whole I'm expecting B&G to report results that top market expectations. Less clear is whether they will increase their guidance figures, numbers that I believed were extremely conservative.

Additional Disclosures

I want to make it clear that while I have a vested interest in seeing the price of B&G Foods rise over the long term, I also have a vested interest in that rise being fairly volatile along the way. First and foremost, I have several long term positions whose purpose is to generate income from dividends and covered calls. I have no doubt that these positions will continue to generate dividend returns substantially higher than its peer group over the long term, and I expect to continue using those dividends to supplement my income. I also am currently reinvesting dividends in other accounts.

However, I also see a stock that will continue to have substantial volatility due to the company's high leverage ratio and the widely held belief that a dividend cut is imminent. In the past two quarters I have used that volatility to my advantage, regularly trading large blocks of shares, particularly around the earnings calls. As a point of reference, earlier this year I had purchased more than 20,000 shares heading into the Q4 earnings release, and subsequently sold covered calls against the position. All but 100 of those shares were assigned at $17.50 in March, and the last 100 were assigned on April 17th.

I also have another two trading positions that were acquired at a price of approximately $15. Each position has had numerous calls sold, repurchased and resold several times. I most recently rolled those calls from April to May, and if the numbers are in my favor, I may roll those calls forward into June.

As we head towards the Q1 earnings call, I do not expect to hold nearly as many shares as I held heading into the last earnings call. After all, at $18.95 per share, the price is nearly 50% higher than it was three months ago.

Bull/Bear Call

Lastly, Seeking Alpha requires contributors to choose from one of five ratings - Very Bullish, Bullish, Neutral, Bearish and Very Bearish. Usually it's very easy and I am able to choose one without too much thought. This time it has been more of a challenge. I chose Very Bullish at Halloween of last year with the dividend yielding 12%, but since then I have only been Bullish on the last several articles, despite the stock price being lower when those articles were published.

Should I go Neutral now that I have been trimming my holdings as the stock has rallied more than 50% from recent lows? How do I justify anything above Neutral if I'm continuing to bring down my exposure? After all, I'm continuing to let Apple (AAPL), Comcast (CMCSA) and Pepsico (PEP) remain at levels that exceed my target percentages. And, what if I see better alternatives with other stocks that have been beaten up?

The choice for B&G has become more of an art than a science, and in the end I have decided to go with Neutral. There are still far too many bears shorting the stock and at nearly $19 per share, the easy money has been made, but the dividend is still very attractive, and in my view it is still safe.

Summary

I have no doubt that B&G will have a first quarter that shows significant top-line growth - perhaps the best Q1 in the company's history. I also expect to see an earnings surprise to the upside. Whether or not it will be enough to propel the stock significantly higher from the current levels could very well depend on whether management intends to play it safe and leave guidance unchanged, or provide more insight into the Nielsen data.

