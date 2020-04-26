Eni: Definitely Affected By Low Oil Prices But Some Positives In Results

On Friday, April 24, 2020, Italian energy giant Eni S.p.A. (E) announced its first quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite disappointing as the company posted a year-over-year revenue decline as well as a net loss. Admittedly though, we expected nothing less when we consider what has been happening to energy prices ever since the worldwide coronavirus pandemic broke out. A closer look at the actual earnings report does indeed show that the company has been negatively impacted by the steep decline in energy prices that we have seen over the past month or two but there were also quite a few things to like here. The company continued its recent streak of exploration successes, which should prove positive for the company's reserve development, but unfortunately it failed to deliver on the growth story that I have been promoting over the past few years, which is hopefully just a bump in the road.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Eni's first quarter 2020 earnings results:

Eni reported net sales of €13.873 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 25.17% decline over the €18.540 billion that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

The company reported an adjusted operating profit of €1.307 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a 44.48% decline over the €2.354 billion that the company reported in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Eni produced an average of 1.774 million barrels of oil equivalents per day in the current quarter. This represents a 3.6% decline year-over-year.

The company started up production at the Agogo field offshore Angola. The field was discovered only nine months ago so this was a remarkably rapid start-up time.

Eni reported a net loss of €2.929 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This compares very unfavorably to the €1.092 billion net profit that the company reported in the first quarter of 2019.

It seems certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these results is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance declined compared to the prior year quarter. This is unlikely to be a surprise to anyone as it was driven primarily by the steep decline in energy prices that we saw during the month of March. As we can see here, the company received lower prices on average for both every unit of oil or natural gas that it sold compared to the prior year quarter:

Source: Eni S.p.A.

It should be obvious why lower prices would negatively impact the company's financial performance. After all, if the company receives less money for every unit of oil or gas that it sells then it will bring in lower total revenues all else being equal. The lower revenues mean that there is less money available to make its way down the rest of the income statement to the company's profits. While a company could compensate for this by reducing its costs, few energy companies can cut their costs that quickly to compensate for this. Thus, Eni reported weaker results than it did last year and the same is likely to be the case for the company's peers.

As noted in the highlights, Eni also saw lower production in the first quarter of this year and that compounded the problem. After all, if the company had lower production then it would have fewer products to sell and generate revenues off of. The company states that 50% of the production decline was due to lower natural gas demand in Egypt, which presumably refers to the gas that Eni produces from the Zohr field in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. Eni also saw lower entitlement production from various fields in Libya, which was anticipated as it was triggered by a clause in a contract that Eni has with the Libyan national oil company. While the company declined to provide details regarding exactly what this clause is, presumably it is something whereby the Libyan national oil company retains all production from certain fields if oil prices fall below a certain level. Regardless, this production decline exacerbated the weakness in the company's financial performance.

In past articles on Eni, I have discussed Eni's massive Agogo field located in the venerable 18/06 block off of the coast of Angola. This is the largest field that has been discovered in Angola in several years, containing at least 650 million barrels of oil equivalents in place. At that size, the field is one of the largest ones discovered worldwide over the past few years. The company first discovered the field in the middle of last year and quickly began working to bring it to a production state. It succeeded during the first quarter and the field started producing approximately 10,000 barrels per day in January. The company is now working to ramp up production from the field so we can expect this number to increase going forward. As such, Agogo should help to support Eni's growth story over the next year or two.

As has been the case with other energy companies, such as Equinor (EQNR), Eni has responded to the recent decline in energy prices by cutting its planned capital expenditure spending this year. This is an effort by the company to preserve its balance sheet strength but it will also have the effect of reducing the company's growth. In this case, the company will be reducing its capital spending by €2.3 billion in 2020 and another €2.5-3.0 billion in 2021. This represents an approximate 30% to 35% decline over the originally expected levels. The company also states that because of this it only will likely produce 1.75-1.80 million barrels of oil equivalents per day this year. This is just slightly above its first quarter production levels is much lower than what its original ambitions were. Despite this reduction in its growth plans though, this move was likely the correct choice. The world is very oversupplied with oil currently and the very low prices make it difficult to produce resources profitably in many areas. By curtailing its production growth, Eni will not be contributing to the oversupply in the market and will be conserving its reserves for a time at which it can realize a higher price for them.

In addition to being a producer of oil and natural gas, Eni is also a major electric utility in Italy, France, and other European countries. This gives the company a certain amount of stability that other oil and gas companies lack. With that said though, this operation has also been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. This may come as something of a surprise as we would expect people to be consuming more electricity than normal due to being forced to stay at home as a result of the enforced quarantines. While that is certainly true in a residential sense, the fact that businesses are shut down means that they are consuming less electricity than normal. In aggregate, this resulted in Eni selling slightly less electricity than in the year-ago quarter. In the first quarter of 2020, Eni sold 9.89 terawatt-hours of power, down from 10.14 terawatt-hours in the prior year quarter. Overall though, the unit's operating profit was flat at €208 million, which is nice.

As I stated in my last article on Eni, one of the most important jobs for an oil and gas company is to continually discover new sources of oil and gas. This is because the industry is an extractive one. These companies literally obtain their products by pulling them out of reservoirs in the ground, each of which contains a finite quantity of resources. Thus, if an oil company fails to discover new sources of resources to replace those that it pulls out of the ground then it will eventually run out of oil and gas to sell. Thus, it is nice to see that Eni enjoyed considerable success in this area during the first quarter of 2020. In addition to starting production at the first site at the Agogo well, Eni drilled a second appraisal well at the site that was also successful. This could indicate that the field is larger than what previous estimates suggested. The company also made a very large oil discovery offshore Mexico that is estimated to contain 200-300 million barrels of oil. That would make this one of the larger finds over the past year globally. Overall then, Eni got off to a great start to the year with regards to its exploration program.

In conclusion, Eni was clearly affected by the low oil price environment that has been dominating the market since early March. It is certainly performing better than we may have expected given how far prices have declined but it is important to remember that prices were much higher in the first two months of the quarter so Eni benefited from that. The same might not be true in the second quarter and we could very easily see its financial performance decline further. The company will certainly not perform as well as we had hoped going forward but there are still a few things to like here.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.