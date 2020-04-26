Facebook's Messenger Rooms Will Be A Blessing For Zoom

Source

"Zoom turns negative as Facebook introduces group calling feature". This news item has been trending on Seeking Alpha for two days now. Every time I read this headline, I end up wondering why investors are not reading between the lines. True, Facebook, Inc. (FB) is a billion-dollar social media giant that has what it takes to capture a share of the video conferencing industry. Market action on Friday suggested that investors believe Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) will be stolen of its lunch by the social media giant. This sounds simple, but it should not. Zoom's prospects are not tied to the market share that Facebook will, if at all, capture. As far as I see, this announcement is a blessing for Zoom from multiple fronts. Having said that, it should be noted that I'm not a Zoom-bull. In fact, as I pointed out in a recent article, I believe Zoom shares are overvalued.

This is not the first time for Facebook

Many investors might not remember, but Facebook tried to disrupt the video calling industry back in 2011 as well. In partnership with Skype, Facebook rolled out this feature to gain traction in a growing market. Most new Facebook users, however, might not have seen this feature ever. That's because this partnership turned out to be an epic failure as the company was playing catch-up in an industry that had many established players back then. At the time the deal was announced, analysts were divided on the prospects of this collaboration. Below are two noteworthy analyst remarks from 2011.

Editor of Search Engine Land Danny Sullivan wrote:

I didn’t get the impression that people were finding it difficult to find one-to-one video chatting if they wanted to. This potentially makes it easier for more people to get going, but I don’t see it as that hard to begin with.

Opus Research analyst Greg Sterling wrote:

Obviously this is a great feature for Facebook — it’s really simple and a lot of people will use it. I think it’s going to have an adverse impact on Skype.

The latter did not age well. Facebook could never become a mainstream player in the video calling industry. Back in 2011, the company did not enable video calling from mobile handsets, which was a massive setback. Group chats were also not available.

Today, however, Facebook has apparently done a much better job of creating a platform that users will embrace.

Messenger Rooms is the answer to one of Zoom's biggest obstacles

Zoom now has over 300 million daily active users. That's a staggering 50% gain from April 1, when the company reported 200 million daily active users. Before Facebook suddenly crashed the party, Zoom's market value reached a record high along with the release of subscriber growth data. As much as these numbers speak of the recent success of Zoom, there's a caveat. Many of the new users will most likely never pay for a premium plan. Because of mobility restrictions, people are using innovative ways to stay in touch with their loved ones. Zoom has emerged as the go-to solutions provider to connect people virtually. This, on the other hand, has become an obstacle for Zoom from a few ways. I highlighted these in my previous article as well, and here's a recap.

Not even the management is sure of how to handle this surge in demand. Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg believes a margin contraction is likely in the coming quarters as a result of the significant investments the company is forced to undertake to support the exponential growth of users. The worst thing is that nobody has any idea of whether such investments will yield the desired results in the next couple of years as free users add little to no value to the earnings of the company. The sudden increase in the number of users has resulted in a massive delay in responding to queries of paying subscribers, who are increasingly becoming agitated. Regulators have Zoom on their radar because of recent privacy breaches. Yes, the company is working on resolving these, but it still is an obstacle.

And then, Facebook came to the rescue. There are many things for users to like about Messenger Rooms, including the stark similarity of the interface to Zoom.

Source: Facebook

Messenger Rooms enables a user to create a room from Facebook or Messenger, and up to 50 people can join the video call (even people who do not use Facebook). Most importantly, there is no time limit to group calls. In comparison, Zoom Basic users get only 40 minutes.

With over a billion daily active users, Messenger Rooms will likely gain traction in the coming weeks. Facebook couldn't have timed this better as the lockdown is playing to the advantage of the company. Facebook is not yet done either. WhatsApp will also roll-out a group video calling feature that allows up to 8 people to join a call. In the announcement on April 24, the company said Instagram will also roll-out a similar feature in the coming weeks. All this will likely lead to a decline in the number of active Zoom users, which, in my opinion, is a great outcome for Zoom.

A paying subscriber ditching Zoom to use Messenger Rooms, in my opinion, is out of the equation, at least for now. A corporate user, on the other hand, is highly unlikely to use Facebook as a platform for official video conferencing at any point in time in the future. Zooms' target customers are small and medium enterprises that seek for seamless connectivity platforms. Messenger Rooms, on the other hand, is the perfect solution for Zoom Basic users who never had the intention of paying for a premium plan. In the coming weeks, Zoom will likely report much lower daily active users, but this should not be a concern for investors as the absolute majority of these users were making the life difficult for Zoom to capture and serve its target market segment. As Messenger Rooms become the go-to option for free users, Zoombombing will also come to a standstill. This, coupled with the security improvements announced by Zoom, will make the platform a better place for professionals and corporates to conduct video conferences. This is welcome news for existing premium subscribers who have complained about the lack of availability of Zoom's customer service staff in recent weeks as well. Finally, the expected decline in the number of active users will provide meaningful insights to Zoom executives on how to expand their services to meet the surge in demand, without unnecessarily investing in the platform to serve the millions of users who will be gone with the wind when mobility restrictions are lifted.

Takeaway: Facebook won't eat Zoom's lunch for now, but that doesn't make Zoom a buy either

I am long Facebook. I've been for a while. But, I'm not excited about Messenger Rooms the same way I am about its investment in Jio. The company has a long way to go to capture paying subscribers to this service, but maybe the company is not even planning on capturing corporate clients at any time in the future.

Contrary to the belief and the reaction of many investors, I believe Zoom will benefit from the roll-out of Messenger Rooms as this will take some of the free users out of its platform. For any company, expanding its scale is important. But, things should never be allowed to go out of control. This happened to Zoom in recent weeks.

Even after factoring in the positive impact of Messenger Rooms, I still remain on the sidelines for a better opportunity to invest in Zoom. All eyes are on Zoom's earnings that would be released on June 04. Along with the earnings, I plan to develop and publish an earnings model to derive an intrinsic value estimate for Zoom shares. Until then, I'm monitoring the situation to see where Zoom and the video conferencing industry will go.

It seems appropriate to end this analysis with something Mark Zuckerberg said in 2011. Despite being a bull on Facebook, I believe it's time Mark listens to his own advice.

Independent entrepreneurs, or entrepreneurs that focus on one thing, will always do better than a company that tries to focus on a million things.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.