Pason Systems Looks Up To A Robust Balance Sheet To Bail Out

Pason Systems Will Stay Down For Now

Pason Systems (OTCPK:PSYTF) suffers from a sharp crash in drilling activity in North America. The drilling activity decline has affected its Drilling Intelligence product group. On top of that, its Communications and Drilling Intelligence product sales have stayed low due primarily to the shift in communications platform.

Over the long term, the company's diversification strategy can add value through the application of the iEMS control system and the Energy DataHub products. Because completions activity will be first to recover after the current turmoil stabilizes, I expect the company's investment in Intelligent Wellhead Solutions to prove beneficial in the medium term.

With a reduced capex, Pason is likely to remain free cash flow positive in 2020. Aided by robust liquidity, the company's balance sheet is sufficiently strong to last the current energy market crisis. I think the stock price will stay depressed in the near-term, and it will resume growth in the medium-to-long run.

The Growth Drivers

As alternative energy gains inroads in the energy mix, I discussed a new direction taking place in Pason's operation in my previous article. In September 2019, it acquired Energy Toolbase LLC (or ETB), which builds software packages and proposals for solar and energy storage projects. The other prominent step was its investment in Intelligent Wellhead Solutions in October 2019. Wellhead Solutions provides data management and ruggedized field technologies into completions well servicing. Subsequently, ETB gained further prominence in the company's arsenal. The company now has a framework in the solar and energy storage market through the application of the iEMS control system and the Energy DataHub products. Due to the additional capability, Pason's IT and communications platforms can host other new software in the field and the cloud.

A View On The Product Categories

In the past year until Q4 2019, Drilling Data, as a product category, continued to account for 52% of Pason's total revenues, although revenues from this category declined by 15%. A fall in revenues here means there will be less insulation against the decline in industrial activity. Revenues from Mud Management and Safety also declined in the past year, but its share increased in Q4, indicating increased adoption of certain peripheral products.

The fall in the Communications group was the most severe in the past year (34% down). The decline reflects lower pricing as well as a shift in drilling activity into areas where adoption rates for this category are low. However, the company protected its margin in this category from falling steeply by using a higher proportion of lower-cost communications technologies. A decline in North American drilling activity directly affected the Drilling Intelligence product group, where revenues fell by 31% in the past year. The decrease was visible among mechanical rigs, which had a higher adoption rate of Drilling Intelligence products.

The Industry Forces Have Weakened

Let us now check out the intensity of the drilling activity fall. The EIA's DPR (drilling productivity report) shows that in the past year until March 2020, the drilled wells declined by 29% in the key unconventional shales. The number of completed wells went down by 20% during this period. Baker Hughes's rig count data also points to the continued weakness in the North American drilling activity. In the past year, the U.S. rig count declined by 47%, while the rig count in Canada recovered by 55%. Energy activity in Canada suffers from the structural weakness relating to its sharp discount in pricing, although the issue of pipeline constraint in Canada has been addressed in recent times.

There have been a few noticeable trends in Pason's drilling performance. Its optimization system has resulted in a higher rate of penetration, which translated into faster drilling and a longer life for the drill bit. Although the company plans to reduce capex to $25 million in 2020, most of it goes to research & development and new product offerings. Its data delivery solutions include DataLink, which is currently utilized on over 300 active drilling rigs, and AutoDriller, which has been deployed on over 270 drilling rigs. So, going forward, the company expects to deliver growth through higher product adoption.

Analyzing Geographic Performance

As a result of these indicators competing with each other to the bottom, the EDR (Electronic Drilling Recorder) rental days in the U.S. decreased by 12% in Q4 2019 compared to the previous quarter. EDR measures production adoption capability and evaluates product pricing. Its revenues from the U.S. were down by 20% year-over-year in Q4. In Q4 2019, the company's revenues from the U.S. decreased by 20% due primarily to declines in Drilling Intelligence, driven by demand slowdown for the mechanical rigs.

The Canadian drilling activity deceleration resulted in a 51% quarter-over-quarter fall in EDR rental days there. So, the company's revenue from Canada was down by 21% compared to a year ago. However, the company also lowered its operating costs in Canada by 22% in Q4.

On the other hand, the international rig count increased by 20 until March 2020. Consequently, its revenues from international operations increased by 14% in the past year. Investors may note that Argentina accounts for the largest share in the company's global operations. While a devaluation of the Argentinian peso against the Canadian dollar resulted in a loss, the application of hyperinflation accounting resulted in a monetary gain, which more than made up for the loss in 2019.

USD/CAD Movement Affects Margin

PSYTF is exposed to foreign exchange risks associated with international operations, including the USD/CAD relationship. On average, the U.S. accounted for ~68% of Pason's total revenues in the past four quarters. Crude oil has a negative correlation with USD/CAD. When oil goes down, USD/CAD goes up. Since the beginning of 2020 (i.e., January 1), the USD has appreciated by 7.8% against CAD. Investors may note that depreciation in the Canadian dollar relative to USD is harmful to the Canadian oil producers and the OFS companies like Pason.

The Short-Term Outlook

PSYTF's management voiced concerns over the precipitous fall in drilling activity. In Canada, the management believed uncertainty from the impact of COVID-19 would drive down demand massively, which will lead to the lower crude oil price. As upstream customers prune capex and renegotiate the price with oilfield services suppliers, Pason's market share can fall. As there are only a handful of rigs operating in Canada (30 on April 17), the gain or loss of rigs from here will impact the result. On the brighter side, new products and service offerings can keep revenue per EDR day steady.

In the U.S., the company expects its FY2020 performance to mirror that in 2H 2019. In 2H 2019, the company's revenues in the U.S. declined by 13% compared to 1H 2019. Although the management was optimistic about a modest recovery at the time of the earnings call conference, the circumstances have changed dramatically in the past couple of months. I think its U.S. performance will underperform the company's expectations.

Dividend And Repurchase

Pason pays CAD 0.19 quarterly dividend. Its trailing 12-month dividend yield is 12.5%. Many of PSYTF's peers do not pay a dividend. Schlumberger (SLB), the largest oilfield services company by market capitalization, offers a dividend yield of 3.4%. During Q4, Pason also made a share repurchase of CAD 10.9 million.

Negative Net Debt

In FY2019, Pason's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was CAD 108 million, which was nearly unchanged compared to the prior year. Free cash flow, too, remained steady during the year. The company's FY2020 capex would be 17% lower than FY2019, as I discussed above.

Pason has no debt. The company's cash and cash equivalents were CAD 161 million on December 31, 2019. So, its net debt is negative. With a healthy cash balance and CAD 184 million in working capital, Pason's balance sheet is comfortably placed. Having a debt-free balance sheet is an advantage, particularly when the energy market environment has deteriorated alarmingly. The company's balance sheet will set it apart from many of its highly leveraged peers in the oilfield services space.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Pason Systems is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~3.4x. According to sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 6.0x. Between FY2017 and now, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 10.3x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past average, and hence, can be relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

What's The Take On Pason?

Pason is likely to suffer from a sharp crash in energy activity in North America in the near-term. Besides the steep decline in drilling services, Pason's Communications and Drilling Intelligence product sales have stayed low due primarily to the shift in communications platform (from satellite to terrestrial bandwidth).

Over the long term, as the unconventional energy can become a dominant energy source, the company's diversification strategy can add value. In the solar and energy storage market, it gains market share through the application of iEMS control system and the Energy DataHub products. Also, through the investment in Intelligent Wellhead Solutions, it can take part in the completions activity, which I expect the first to respond when the energy market starts recovering. Pason is a zero-debt company. After the planned reduction in capex, it is likely to remain free cash flow positive in 2020. Plus, with robust liquidity, the company can tide over the current energy market crisis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.