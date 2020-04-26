Union Pacific's Core Strengths Once Again Save The Day

I have to admit that I enjoyed writing this article as Union Pacific (UNP), despite being in a vicious economy situation, has managed to turn its first quarter into a blowout quarter. Earnings were positive and way above expectations as the company's pricing ability and rapid efficiency improvements were able to support net income. Unfortunately, full-year guidance has been withdrawn while second-quarter volumes are off to a very bad start. While I agree that the stock should be up after earnings, we are entering a situation with a bad risk/reward ratio as economic growth is unlikely to pick up anytime soon.

Here's What Happened In Q1

Let's start by taking a quick look at the company's earnings per share. After entering contraction in the last quarter of 2019 due to lower economic growth, the company avoided a second consecutive quarter of contraction as earnings per share rose by 11% to $2.15. Not only is this the highest growth rate since Q2 of 2019, but it is also $0.25 or 13.1% above expectations.

With this in the back of your head, let me show you the company's longer-term weekly shipments chart. The single biggest reason the company had a chance of beating expectations is the minor uptrend in weekly shipments. While it all happened well below the neutral growth line, the company managed to reduce the contraction rate from roughly 15% at the end of 2019 to a mere 5% at the end of the second quarter. This was the upswing that resulted from the economic upswing that ended when COVID-19 started to take its toll.

In the first quarter, total volumes were down 8%. Fortunately, the company was able to use better pricing to turn this 8% decline into a 3% sales decline. 3% lower sales is a number most major railroads can turn into a positive operating result given the focus on costs. Union Pacific was able to lower operating expenses by 10%, resulting in a 9% higher operating income. You probably guessed it already, but lower operating expenses were the result of yet another lower operating ratio. In the first quarter, the operating ratio fell from 63.6% in the prior-year quarter to 59.0%. This decline was caused by 12% lower compensation and benefits spending, 18% lower fuel expenses, 10% less spending on purchased services and materials, and 12% lower equipment and other rental costs. On top of the obvious cash savings, these lower expenses, cut under the Unified Plan 2020, caused workforce productivity to rise by 10% while locomotive productivity soared 18%.

When adding 13% higher interest expenses and 11% higher income tax payments, one ends up with a 6% higher net income. On top of that, investors got the benefit of a 5% lower share count, which pushed diluted EPS up 11%.

At this point, it's more than appropriate to discuss the company's financial health as the economy has entered a period of exploding uncertainty. Right now, Union Pacific's volumes are down more than 23% as of week 16. In the first quarter, Union Pacific generated free cash flow worth $315 million. This includes $34 million higher dividend payments and $500 million lower share repurchases. The company's debt/equity ratio is at 1.37 while the current ratio is 0.82. While these numbers are in no way a sign that unnecessary trouble is ahead, I had hoped the company had reduced share repurchases more to sustain its balance sheet.

Takeaway

Union Pacific has done a great job in its second quarter. The company used a lower operating ratio and share buybacks to offset a 3% sales decline. On top of that, management is sustaining healthy cash flow and a sustainable debt/equity ratio. The only problem I see right now is that the stock is up 45% from its lows. Sure, the March lows were very oversold and a bounce was due. However, right now, we are witnessing further declining economic misery as shipments are dropping like a rock. On top of that, it is unlikely that economic growth will pick up soon as the global lockdown will continue to pressure sentiment.

I believe the best play right here is to put Union Pacific on your watchlist. It's a great stock to own once the economy starts to improve again. Unfortunately, right now, I think a bad risk/reward ratio makes this stock unattractive. I will stick to a number of dividend stocks (see my Seeking Alpha bio) and government bonds.

I will start adding cyclical exposure as soon as things settle down and leading indicators start to improve again.

Stay tuned!

