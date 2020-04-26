WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund: Near-Term Uncertainties Exist

DEM pays an attractive 6.3%-yielding dividend, but many companies in its portfolio may be forced to cut their dividends if COVID-19 outbreak cannot be contained in 2020.

The fund has high exposure to cyclical sectors such as financial, energy, and materials sectors, and these sectors will likely underperform in the near-term due to COVID-19 outbreak.

ETF Overview

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) focuses on high-yielding dividend stocks in emerging markets. The fund's selection criteria of solely focusing on yield may include lower-quality companies that have higher payout ratios. DEM also has higher exposure to cyclical sectors which will likely underperform due to uncertainties related to COVID-19. In addition, many countries that these stocks are located may not have adequate resources to properly handle the COVID-19 healthcare crisis and may be forced to implement extensive period of lockdowns. Therefore, it is likely that many stocks in DEM's portfolio will underperform and may be forced to cut their dividends if the COVID-19 outbreak cannot be contained quickly. Although the ETF pays an attractive dividend yield of 6.3%, investors may want to seek other opportunities.

Fund Analysis

Portfolio construction method is not suitable for long-term investors

DEM constructs its portfolio by targeting the highest-yielding 30% of stocks listed in the emerging markets and weights them by dividend yields. The portfolio is reviewed and rebalanced every year. There are many reasons why stocks have a high dividend yield. The first reason is that the stock may have a high payout ratio. If its earnings decline, companies with high payout ratios may be forced to cut their dividend. This is especially frequent in emerging markets where profitability tends to be quite volatile. Second, high dividend yield is often a result of its share price weakness. Therefore, this approach may end up including companies with lower financial strength. Hence, it does not appear to be a good approach for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

The outbreak of COVID-19 can impact many emerging markets

Stocks in DEM's portfolio are mostly from emerging countries. As can be seen from the table below, stocks in Taiwan represent 27% of DEM's portfolio. This is followed by China at 25.3% and Russia 18.5%. While some countries such as Taiwan are doing a much better job than other emerging countries in containing COVID-19, investors should keep in mind that many emerging countries' healthcare systems are only sub-optimal. The truth is that even many developed nations that have better healthcare systems are struggling to contain COVID-19. It may be even more challenging for many emerging markets. Therefore, many countries may need to implement lockdowns and strict measures for a lengthy period of time in order to contain the spread of the virus. These steps are necessary in order to save lives. However, it may cause permanent damage to many emerging countries' economies. Stocks in many emerging markets will inevitably struggle in this environment especially if they do not have a strong balance sheet.

Source: WisdomTree Website

Low exposure to defensive sectors

DEM has a high exposure to cyclical sectors but low exposure to defensive sectors. As can be seen from the table below, cyclical sectors such as financial sector (21%), materials (20%), energy (18.4%), industrials (4.4%), and consumer discretionary (4.3%) sectors represent about 68% of DEM's portfolio. On the other hand, defensive sectors such as communication services (7.2%), utilities (2.7%), consumer staples (2.7%), and health care (0.6%) sectors represent only 13% of its total portfolio. We do not like this portfolio mix as we are in a global economic downturn triggered by the pandemic. At this moment, it is still uncertain how long this pandemic will last and this uncertainty will continue unless a vaccine or some types of drugs are developed, which may take at least 12-18 months from now. Therefore, DEM's high exposure to cyclical sectors especially to the financials (e.g. net margin compression, credit losses), and energy (weak oil demand) will limit its performance in 2020. It is probably wise to assume that some stocks in DEM's portfolio may end up cutting their dividends if this pandemic continues past 2020.

Source: WisdomTree Website

DEM's fund performance is not attractive

Below is a table that compares the valuation, yield and performance of DEM to the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM). For readers' information, VYM includes high dividend U.S. stocks. Although DEM has a much higher dividend yield of 6.34% than VYM's 3.60%, its total return in the past 10 year is much inferior than VYM. As can be seen from the table below, its 10-year total return of negative 5.02% is way behind VYM's positive return of 154.5%.

As at 2019/10/18 DEM VYM Forward P/E Ratio 7.5x 13.10x Dividend Yield (%) 6.34% 3.60% 5-Year Total Return (%) -10.44% 28.50% 10-year Total Return (%) -5.02% 154.5%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

Investor Takeaway

For investors seeking a stable dividend income, we think there are better choices out there. As discussed in the article, DEM's concentration in emerging markets with high exposure to cyclical sectors simply makes it a less attractive choice. We think investors should look for opportunities elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.