GoDaddy: Quality Growth On Offer At A Reasonable Price

15x FCF multiple on 2021 numbers should get the stock to $80, with room for further upside if the multiple returns to pre-COVID levels.

I've always viewed GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) favorably, given its industry-leading position as the largest registrar, as well as its capital-light business model, both of which have allowed the company to compound capital at impressive rates historically. The GoDaddy ecosystem is highly sticky, with its strong brand awareness creating a low-cost funnel for volumes of new customers, and its best-in-class customer service driving retention. For investors, this means highly attractive user economics, with an extensive cash flow growth runway going forward. The recent investor day only reinforced my conviction in the stock, with a multi-billion-dollar addressable market (TAM) at hand, including over 500m small-medium businesses worldwide. Assuming GDDY retains a conservative 15x FCF multiple, I see shares trading up to $80. A reversion toward a 20x FCF multiple should see shares trade closer toward $105.

Near-Term Virus Impact, But Investors Should Think Long-Term

Looking to Q1, management has guided toward minimal impact (less than $5M), as COVID-related disruption did not hit until later in the quarter. The core business (~75% of bookings) remains resilient, with renewals also on track, though there is some offset from softness in new sales. The Q2 guide includes a larger $25-30mn impact from lower sales productivity, as the customer care team (generating ~16% of bookings) shifts toward working remotely (instead of at a call center). The remaining impact stems from a hit to demand for higher-priced products in the GoDaddy portfolio. From the investor day call:

"While we've seen a nice rebound in service levels, work from home has had a predictable impact on new sales productivity of those guys. Based on our view today, we believe these headwinds will likely create a $25 million to $30 million gap in our Q2 revenue results and an even greater impact on bookings."

Unsurprisingly, management pulled the FY20 guide on COVID-related uncertainty. Although management suspended 2020 guidance and lowered 2Q revenue by $25-$30 million, there was some silver lining for investors, as churn is not expected to go through a material churn. Given most of the company's subscriber base is on annual plans, with a relatively low price point ($13-$15/month), this makes sense to me, though the ARPU growth outlook will also likely be scaled back.

2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A ARPU $121 $130 $139 $148 $158

Longer-term, however, assuming historical retention rates hold, GoDaddy expects to generate ~$25 billion of revenue from existing cohorts over the next eight years. Looking past the distortions from COVID-19 in 2020, management has guided toward 2022 revenue reaching $4 billion and FCF of $1.1 billion (dubbed the "4-1-1"). The company's 4-1-1 goal strikes me as a useful framework for thinking about its long-term financial opportunity, with the implied double-digit revenue growth and FCF margin expansion clearly supporting the bull case.

Unveiling a Very Large TAM Opportunity

Of particular note was the updated GDDY estimate of a total long-term total addressable market (TAM) at $350bn, of which it is actively addressing $180bn via offerings across the following - $5bn in Dream (domains), $45bn in Create (online presence and e-mail) and $130bn in Grow (marketing, commerce, and consumer engagement).

Interestingly, creating an attachment to additional services (beyond domain drives) is set to be the key driver behind some dramatic increases in customer value. For example, relative to just a domain-only customer, domain+e-mail generates 9x the value, domain+website generates 11x the value, and domain+website+e-mail generates 27x the value.

A High-Quality Business Model with Strong Visibility

One of the key selling points for GoDaddy is its 85% customer retention rate and a 90% annual revenue rate, both of which facilitate a highly predictable revenue stream. Thus far, improvements in usage and adoption have come in tandem with expanding retention rates. For instance, GDDY posted a 1.3x increase in publish rate from 63% to 84%, leading to a 1.4x improvement in retention rate.

Looking past COVID-19, and assuming historical retention rates hold, GoDaddy is well-positioned to generate a cumulative ~$25 billion in revenue from its existing cohorts over the next eight years. Note that GoDaddy's 2008 cohort has generated $1.5 billion in bookings over the last 12 years, and its 2010 cohort has delivered $800+ million in contribution margin to date on $1.6 billion in bookings, resulting in a whopping 10x return on its 2010 marketing spend.

Ample Liquidity to Ride Out the Storm

The company is cash-rich, allowing it to remain in a strong liquidity position despite the current macroeconomic conditions. Specifically, the company has over $1bn of cash, $600m undrawn on its revolver, and less than 2x net leverage, with no significant debt maturities until 2024. With the targeted leverage ratio at 2x-4x, this will allow $3bn in cumulative unlevered free cash flow generation through 2022.

I think these targets could prove conservative going forward, as GoDaddy's cash and leverage ratio look set to improve substantially in 2020, assuming the FCF growth guidance of +14% YoY still holds. This would imply $840m in unlevered FCF generation in 2020, which would drive $1.3bn in cash by next year, assuming repurchases are maintained.

2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A 2020E Unlevered free cash flow 357 496 620 736 840 Cash and cash equivalents 566 583 932 1,063 1,288

Excess Cash Allows for Optionality on the Capital Allocation Front

The excess cash leaves the door open for GoDaddy to drive inorganic growth via M&A at a time when targets are likely available at depressed valuations. A glance at GoDaddy's recent deals has pointed toward an appetite for tuck-ins. The likes of Over, Uniregistry, and Brandsight, all of which were acquired earlier this year, support GoDaddy's existing offerings, from the websites and marketing products to the core Domains business.

Meanwhile, the Neustar acquisition further diversifies GoDaddy's Domains business, allowing it to tap into the wholesale market for country-code top-level domains (TLDs), a high-growth market that has generally outpaced the dot-com TLDs.

Alternatively, the excess cash could go toward capital return. GDDY has committed to deploying 80% of available capital, equivalent to around $3.5bn, over the next three years into M&A and share buybacks. Thus far, GDDY has repurchased ~5% of diluted equity since the last earnings call, with plenty of room for further repurchases. Management repurchased $460m worth of shares in 2019 and has generally been prudent with its capital allocation decisions.

2017A 2018A 2019A Repurchases of shares/units (275) -- (459)

GDDY is a Prime "Growth at a Reasonable Price" Play

From a valuation perspective, shares are trading at or near trough multiples and, thus, seem attractive to me relative to historical valuations.

This largely reflects the increased risks of downward revisions by the Street in line with the COVID impact, though at a trough FCF multiple, strong cash generation, and an extensive double-digit growth runway, I like the mean reversion trade on GDDY shares. Even assuming GDDY continues to command a 15.0x FCF multiple, this gets me to a price target of $80. Further multiple expansion to 20x FCF could see shares trade to $105.

