Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.: Why Soybeans Will Be A Key Driver For Earnings Growth

The US dollar's safe haven status will help increase exports in the Asian soybean market, currently dominated by Brazil.

Soybean prices have dropped since January 2020 as most agricultural products have been trading in a range-bound market. I wrote this article expressing my bullish view on why the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) would rally after ratification of the phase 1 US-China trade deal.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In the six-month stock analysis shown above, the ETF has experienced intermittent volatility, dwindling from $15.9 in November 2019 to $13.63 in April 22, 2020. It appears the price has reached support as it recorded a rise of 0.96%. This increase was after China came back online after importing a Brazilian soybean consignment in mid-April 2020.

My assumption was the expected increase of Chinese agricultural imports against dwindling global supply. While there was a decrease in global production, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted Chinese agricultural demand.

Thesis

Despite the reduction of soybeans futures by 11.9% from $954.50 recorded on January 9th, 2020 to $840.88 on April 15th, 2020, there is optimism in the agricultural sector due to the increasing demand against production, growth in exports from Brazil, and higher vegetable crude oil demand from Japan. The focus of this article will be Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM).

ADM's Perseverance Amidst Pandemic

As the global agricultural markets battle through the COVID-19 pandemic, ADM's stock has managed to remain above $29. The stock hit an annual high of $46.35 on December 31, 2019, signaling strength and resilience before the full effects of the coronavirus lockdowns depressed the market.

Ahead of its earnings date on April 29, 2020, ADM is looking to deliver positive results on increased sale in the commodities market. As at April 23, 2020, sale of soybean futures traded higher at $845.50 (+1.26%) than wheat and corn.

Source: Food Business News

There were lower gains on the NASDAQ and S&P 500 as crude oil descended on a sharp low. OPEC+, along with its associate countries that include Russia, agreed to lower the production of crude oil to 10 million barrels a day into June 2020. A gradual decrease is expected to see production fall to 6 million barrels a day in April 2021 that will see a subsequent increase in oil price as the global economies roar back to life.

Against this backdrop, the high demand for the US dollar has made it to trade higher than other oil currencies. The US dollar's haven status is a vital feature that will make it attractive to more investors as crude oil prices continue to tumble.

Increased Soybean demand

Soybean crush demand is expected to increase to 280 million bushels and exports to 282 million bushels by 2023. In the first quarter, Brazil's year-on-year soybean export rose by 14% to 18 million metric tonnes (MT). Up to 74% of this export was reportedly headed to China. It is believed that this month of April will see the South American country export $12 million MT of soybeans. If this monthly export is extrapolated, the global soybean export will surpass 280 million bushels by 2022.

Despite the increase in export, Brazil's soybean production reduced by 1.5 mmt to 124.5 mmt from 126 mmt. The average farm price for soybeans also reduced to $8.65 per bushel. With demand picking in China against reduced supply, we expect the price of the commodity to increase. Further, according to the WASDE April 2020 report, US soybean crush was increased to 20 million bushels while exports decreased by 50 million bushels to stand at 1.775 billion bushels.

The decrease is attributed to higher US export prices as compared to other countries. Brazil/Paranagua FOB price was $340 per ton, US FOB price fell to $345 per ton (a decrease of $5 from February's FOB price). Argentina's export was the greatest mover, decreasing FOB price by $23 to sell at $324.

Source: USDA

While Brazil is facing unprecedented soybean export margins from China, it is still struggling with yield losses. According to scientific findings, the Southern state of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil, vital for soybean production, has faced a wet summer that has destroyed crop yields. Decrease in Brazil's production will doubtless shift demand to the US market.

In fact, estimates from the IGC for the FY 2020/21 explain that the global consumption of soybean is expected to reach a 9-year high of 365 million tonnes. This consumption is against a 7% global production increase of 366 million tonnes. Over the next 12 months, the US is expected to harvest 114 million tonnes of soybeans from its 34 hectares of soy land.

While Argentina's FOB price is lower than America's range, the latter has decreased its export outlook due to COVID-19. Argentina reduced its March-April 2020 soybean export by 7 million mt as compared to that of February 2020 estimates. The decrease was caused by subsequent reduction in soybean production in the country. The decrease in production in Argentina and Brazil is expected to increase the American FOB price that may cause food processors such as ADM to have higher returns into 2021.

Japan's Soybean Crush Demand

In the next two financial years (till 2023), Japan is expected to increase its soybean import for crushing and making of vegetable crude oil. According to the USDA, "Japan's soybean import for 2019/20 will increase to 3.386 million tonnes up from 3.314 million tonnes in 2018/19 and 3.405 million tonnes in 2020-21".

Japan is keen on taking advantage of the suppressed prices to stimulate its oil-seed production. In fact, crushers from Japan contract oil-seeds a year in advance to ensure consumption is maintained amidst global challenges. In FY 2018/19, almost 75% of the Japanese oil-seed came from the US, while Brazil exported 15% into the country followed by Canada at 10%. While soybean consumption reached 3.6 million tonnes in 2019/20, we foresee that the uptake of soybean will increase to more than 4.0 million tonnes in 2020/21.

The reduction of US soybean prices coupled with increased demand is expected to increase Japan's import of the commodity. In the FY 2019/20, the production of edible vegetable oil from Japan stood at 1.715 mt. Japanese food industries also use soybean to produce miso, tofu and soy sauce which are important ingredients for making healthy meals. Nutritionists have advised on the importance of these three as healthy implements to boost immunity during this period of COVID-19.

Expanding Markets for ADM products

There is a strong demand for organic food, especially in Europe and North America. Global reports captured from McKinsey show that Denmark's demand for these foods is the highest, with sales as high as 8.4% of the worldwide market. Food companies like ADM will benefit by reformulating their products so that they meet global organic standards as set by various governments.

In February 2020, the company announced that its Europoort facility - located in Netherlands - would start producing non-GMO concentrates of soy protein. The incorporation of a variety of plant-based proteins by ADM will be a key strategy to ensure the company expands its market size to meet various demands. The company should expect that in 2020/21, consumers will be upbeat not just about plant-based proteins in food packages but in the nutritional benefits.

Additionally, the spread of the coronavirus has left many consumers bewildered on the type of food best suited to improve their immunity. A recent health edition by CNBC indicated that a healthy diet was essential to boost your immunity and give an edge over the pandemic. According to the article, sunflower seeds, which are examples of oil-seeds processed by ADM, are crucial due to their anti-oxidant properties that boost the immune system.

The meat and dairy segment is expected to cross the trillion mark by 2024. According to the Market Data Forecast, the industry was valued at $587.15 in 2019. As the demand for meat is rising, so must production. Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) may tap into this sector and outshine the Asian producers that in 2016 produced up to 140 million metric tons of meat.

Bottom Line

ADM's stock price has remained steady during the spread of COVID-19 over the past 3 months. With days to go just before the earnings date, investors should keep an eye on soybean production and consumption as a major driver of earnings. We are optimistic that soybean export will reach 282 million before 2023 while global production will stand at 366 million in the next 12 months. Japan's demand for soybeans and vegetable oils has also surged, with its main exporters being America, Brazil and Canada. ADM is expected to reformulate its products to meet nutritious expectations from plant-based proteins. These factors are crucial in supporting our bullish view for ADM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.