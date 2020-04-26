Stock Picking Is Key: Best Stocks To Buy Now

I wrote last week that we were beginning to see selectivity creep back into the marketplace following a period of indiscriminate buying and that trend has continued over the past five days.

Major market exchange traded funds finished the trading week mostly lower; however, healthcare and technology significantly outperformed financials. The best-performing basket was energy, which bucked the broader market trend following an unprecedented negative print on the expiring May West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract Monday.

While many individual energy stocks mounted impressive rallies into the weekend, energy continues to score poorly in our research. A government helicopter-drop that reduces bankruptcy risk could produce follow through, but until then, risk reward in the sector is hit-or-miss.

Financials also rank poorly. Some individual stocks in the sector score high, but those stocks are predominately in non-banking industries. While banks did set aside money for loan losses last quarter, it's unclear if enough action has been taken, particularly by banks with credit card exposure. Given loan abandonment rates in past recessionary periods, it's tough to imagine we won't see a spike in credit card charge-offs this year, despite a firehouse of monetary and fiscal intervention. Current share prices already reflect some increase in default rates, but our system suggests healthcare and technology may be better sector bets right now and stock scores support individual stock picking.

The best sectors now

Weekly, our system ranks major market sectors and industries by market cap by aggregating individual stock scores. The system is explained more here, but in short, it incorporates forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Currently, the best large-cap sectors are healthcare, technology, utilities, services, and consumer goods. Consumer goods, healthcare, technology and utilities are top rated in mid-cap, while healthcare, technology, financials, and REITs offer the best ponds to fish in within small-cap.

The top stocks to buy

Historically, stocks follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme. It's for these reasons that our system can be a great source of new investment ideas.

We shared over 75 stocks with members this week, including the following top scoring stocks within these select sectors.

Best Stocks 4/23/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE Basic Materials Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) BASIC MATERIALS GOLD 80 66.25 Consumer Goods The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 110 102.5 Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 85 65 Freshpet (FRPT) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 85 78.75 Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) CONSUMER GOODS LEISURE 85 73.75 Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 80 61.25 The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 80 68.75 Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 80 82.5 National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 80 60 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 80 62.5 Energy EQT Corporation (EQT) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 85 65 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 100 87.5 Financials MSCI Inc. (MSCI) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 91.25 eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 95 92.5 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 85 67.5 Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 80 58.75 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) FINANCIALS CAPITAL MARKETS 80 72.5 Healthcare Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 110 91.25 Centene Corporation (CNC) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 110 97.5 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 110 90 Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 105 85 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 100 77.5 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 100 80 DaVita Inc. (DVA) HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES 100 86.25 DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 98.75 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 76.25 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 98.75 Industrials Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 95 95 Exponent Inc. (EXPO) INDUSTRIALS CONSULTING SERVICES 80 78.75 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 80 77.5 REITs Safehold Inc. (SAFE) REITS REIT-DIVERSIFIED 95 95 QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 90 83.75 CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) REITS REIT-SPECIALTY 90 68.75 American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) REITS REITS-SPECIALTY 90 81.25 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) REITS REIT-SPECIALTY 85 80 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) REITS REITS 80 75 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) REITS REIT-SPECIALTY 80 67.5 Services Dollar General Corporation (DG) SERVICES DISCOUNT STORES 100 86.25 Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT 100 98.75 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) SERVICES ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA 95 87.5 Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) SERVICES ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA 95 81.25 Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) SERVICES INTERNET RETAIL 95 76.25 Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) SERVICES INTERNET RETAIL 90 88.75 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 85 83.75 Wingstop (WING) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 85 72.5 Walmart Inc. (WMT) SERVICES DISCOUNT STORES 80 65 Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) SERVICES EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES 80 76.25 Technology Adobe Inc. (ADBE) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 80 Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 75 MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 77.5 ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 77.5 Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 102.5 Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 80 NetEase, Inc. (NTES) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION 95 92.5 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 95 82.5 Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 95 72.5 EverQuote (EVER) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION 95 75 Okta, Inc. (OKTA) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 95 82.5

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAM, DXCM, VRTX, NFLX, EA, AMZN, AYX, MDB, NOW, SMAR, OKTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.