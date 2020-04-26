Stock Picking Is Key: Best Stocks To Buy Now
Individual stock picking is increasingly important.
Energy and financials remain risky.
Here are the top stocks to buy now.
I wrote last week that we were beginning to see selectivity creep back into the marketplace following a period of indiscriminate buying and that trend has continued over the past five days.
Major market exchange traded funds finished the trading week mostly lower; however, healthcare and technology significantly outperformed financials. The best-performing basket was energy, which bucked the broader market trend following an unprecedented negative print on the expiring May West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract Monday.
While many individual energy stocks mounted impressive rallies into the weekend, energy continues to score poorly in our research. A government helicopter-drop that reduces bankruptcy risk could produce follow through, but until then, risk reward in the sector is hit-or-miss.
Financials also rank poorly. Some individual stocks in the sector score high, but those stocks are predominately in non-banking industries. While banks did set aside money for loan losses last quarter, it's unclear if enough action has been taken, particularly by banks with credit card exposure. Given loan abandonment rates in past recessionary periods, it's tough to imagine we won't see a spike in credit card charge-offs this year, despite a firehouse of monetary and fiscal intervention. Current share prices already reflect some increase in default rates, but our system suggests healthcare and technology may be better sector bets right now and stock scores support individual stock picking.
The best sectors now
Weekly, our system ranks major market sectors and industries by market cap by aggregating individual stock scores. The system is explained more here, but in short, it incorporates forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Currently, the best large-cap sectors are healthcare, technology, utilities, services, and consumer goods. Consumer goods, healthcare, technology and utilities are top rated in mid-cap, while healthcare, technology, financials, and REITs offer the best ponds to fish in within small-cap.
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow
The top stocks to buy
Historically, stocks follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme. It's for these reasons that our system can be a great source of new investment ideas.
We shared over 75 stocks with members this week, including the following top scoring stocks within these select sectors.
|Best Stocks
|4/23/2020
|4 Week MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|Basic Materials
|Kinross Gold Corporation
|(KGC)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|GOLD
|80
|66.25
|Consumer Goods
|The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
|(HAIN)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|110
|102.5
|Central Garden & Pet Company
|(CENT)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|85
|65
|Freshpet
|(FRPT)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|85
|78.75
|Nautilus, Inc.
|(NLS)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|LEISURE
|85
|73.75
|Flowers Foods, Inc.
|(FLO)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|80
|61.25
|The J. M. Smucker Company
|(SJM)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|80
|68.75
|Hormel Foods Corporation
|(HRL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|80
|82.5
|National Beverage Corp.
|(FIZZ)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|80
|60
|The Boston Beer Company, Inc.
|(SAM)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|80
|62.5
|Energy
|EQT Corporation
|(EQT)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS E&P
|85
|65
|Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation
|(COG)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS E&P
|100
|87.5
|Financials
|MSCI Inc.
|(MSCI)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|95
|91.25
|eHealth, Inc.
|(EHTH)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE BROKERS
|95
|92.5
|FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|(FDS)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|85
|67.5
|Nasdaq, Inc.
|(NDAQ)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|80
|58.75
|MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|(MKTX)
|FINANCIALS
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|80
|72.5
|Healthcare
|Johnson & Johnson
|(JNJ)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|110
|91.25
|Centene Corporation
|(CNC)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTHCARE PLANS
|110
|97.5
|Medpace Holdings, Inc.
|(MEDP)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|110
|90
|Penumbra, Inc.
|(PEN)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL DEVICES
|105
|85
|UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|(UNH)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTHCARE PLANS
|100
|77.5
|Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
|(HRC)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|100
|80
|DaVita Inc.
|(DVA)
|HEALTHCARE
|SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES
|100
|86.25
|DexCom, Inc.
|(DXCM)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|100
|98.75
|Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
|(SRPT)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|100
|76.25
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
|(VRTX)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|100
|98.75
|Industrials
|Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
|(RGR)
|INDUSTRIALS
|AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|95
|95
|Exponent Inc.
|(EXPO)
|INDUSTRIALS
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|80
|78.75
|Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|(ODFL)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|80
|77.5
|REITs
|Safehold Inc.
|(SAFE)
|REITS
|REIT-DIVERSIFIED
|95
|95
|QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
|(QTS)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|90
|83.75
|CyrusOne Inc.
|(CONE)
|REITS
|REIT-SPECIALTY
|90
|68.75
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|(AMT)
|REITS
|REITS-SPECIALTY
|90
|81.25
|Equinix, Inc. (REIT)
|(EQIX)
|REITS
|REIT-SPECIALTY
|85
|80
|Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
|(DLR)
|REITS
|REITS
|80
|75
|Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)
|(CCI)
|REITS
|REIT-SPECIALTY
|80
|67.5
|Services
|Dollar General Corporation
|(DG)
|SERVICES
|DISCOUNT STORES
|100
|86.25
|Netflix, Inc.
|(NFLX)
|SERVICES
|ENTERTAINMENT
|100
|98.75
|Activision Blizzard, Inc.
|(ATVI)
|SERVICES
|ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA
|95
|87.5
|Electronic Arts Inc.
|(EA)
|SERVICES
|ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA
|95
|81.25
|Etsy, Inc.
|(ETSY)
|SERVICES
|INTERNET RETAIL
|95
|76.25
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|(AMZN)
|SERVICES
|INTERNET RETAIL
|90
|88.75
|Domino's Pizza, Inc.
|(DPZ)
|SERVICES
|RESTAURANTS
|85
|83.75
|Wingstop
|(WING)
|SERVICES
|RESTAURANTS
|85
|72.5
|Walmart Inc.
|(WMT)
|SERVICES
|DISCOUNT STORES
|80
|65
|Chegg, Inc.
|(CHGG)
|SERVICES
|EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES
|80
|76.25
|Technology
|Adobe Inc.
|(ADBE)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|80
|Alteryx, Inc.
|(AYX)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|75
|MongoDB, Inc.
|(MDB)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|77.5
|ServiceNow, Inc.
|(NOW)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|77.5
|Qualys, Inc.
|(QLYS)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|102.5
|Smartsheet Inc.
|(SMAR)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|80
|NetEase, Inc.
|(NTES)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION
|95
|92.5
|Microsoft Corporation
|(MSFT)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|95
|82.5
|Avalara, Inc.
|(AVLR)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|95
|72.5
|EverQuote
|(EVER)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION
|95
|75
|Okta, Inc.
|(OKTA)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|95
|82.5
Never miss a money-making idea. Weekly large cap, mid cap, small cap and ADR rankings. Know what sectors, industries, and stocks to buy and when to buy them. Over 400 bps of excess return in the following 52 weeks since 2017. Free trial, special introductory pricing, and you can cancel anytime. Join the conversation. Sign up for Top Stocks For Tomorrow.
Disclosure: I am/we are long SAM, DXCM, VRTX, NFLX, EA, AMZN, AYX, MDB, NOW, SMAR, OKTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.