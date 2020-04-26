International Economic Week In Review For 4/20-4/24

The international environment is still a high-risk affair that should generally be avoided. The global economy remains mostly locked-down due to the pandemic. Over the last few months from economic data has radically changed from modest expansion to the worst contraction since the Great Depression.

However, for investors who have a high-risk tolerance there are two potential trades. The first is to go long on the FXI - the ETF that tracks China. The investment thesis is that the worst of the pandemic is over there and that the country will be able to restart its economy. The second is a short of Brazil. This country was already growing slowly before the pandemic. Its leader is in denial about what is happening and the country's resources are already under incredible strain. The chart broke support on Friday and is likely heading lower.

These are both high-risk trades and should only be implemented by someone who has a very high risk tolerance and who can sustain large losses.

Last week, the IMF released its latest global economic prediction, which sharply lowered growth projections. The opening paragraph contained some key observations.

This is a crisis like no other, and there is substantial uncertainty about its impact on people’s lives and livelihoods. A lot depends on the epidemiology of the virus, the effectiveness of containment measures, and the development of therapeutics and vaccines, all of which are hard to predict. In addition, many countries now face multiple crises—a health crisis, a financial crisis, and a collapse in commodity prices, which interact in complex ways. Policymakers are providing unprecedented support to households, firms, and financial markets, and, while this is crucial for a strong recovery, there is considerable uncertainty about what the economic landscape will look like when we emerge from this lockdown.

It's easy to make fun of economic modeling - I know I do on a regular basis. But economic models are based on concepts and relationships that we know exist. For example, a strengthening economy causes a rise in consumer sentiment leading to more consumer spending. While the amount of the interrelationships will differ, they do exist. The COVID situation is vastly different because it includes variables that cannot be valued and therefore not modeled. That places economic policy analysis in a large bind, greatly limiting its efficacy.

Secondly, emerging markets face three issues. The first is an economic shutdown. The second is that most of these countries have weaker financial systems and central banks, which means they have less of an ability to provide a backstop to their respective credit markets. This is compounded by weaker currencies, which means it is more likely the country will import inflation. Third, weak commodity prices mean the primary way the countries earn money is subject to a low-profit margin. Weak currencies and low commodity prices mean these countries will have a more difficult time repairing the economic damage.

The Bank of Russia lowered rates 50 basis points to 5.5%. Here is how the bank described Russian economic activity (emphasis added).

Economic activity. The spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Russia and the restrictive measures in place to address it have combined with a drop in external demand and a further decline in the prices of oil and other export goods to make a substantial negative impact on economic activity. Based on leading indicators, including surveys, activity has seen a steep decline in both the services sector and manufacturing. Both domestic and external markets have registered a contraction in volumes of new orders. Business sentiment and expectations have both deteriorated. In this environment, Q2 GDP is set to decline; however, economic activity is expected to gradually recover as the coronavirus-linked situation normalises and restrictive measures ease both nationwide and across the world. The Bank of Russia has substantially reviewed its baseline scenario parameters. GDP is forecast to decrease by 4-6% in 2020. The Russian economy is thereafter expected to follow a recovery path with growth predicted to total 2.8-4.8% in 2021 and 1.5-3.5% in 2022. The Bank of Russia’s baseline scenario assumes the average price of Urals of $27 per barrel in 2020 with its subsequent rise to $35 and $45 per barrel in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Like other central banks, the Russian Central Bank is relying on short-term high-frequency economic indicators to guide policy. Also like other banks, they are assuming that economic activity will quickly rebound after the lockdowns are over.

The latest Markit PMI data is out. It is the worst in the history of the series. Here's the data:

EU

Manufacturing: 44.5-33.6

Service: 26.4-11.7

Composite: 29.7-13.5

UK

Manufacturing: 47.8-32.9

Service: 34.5-12.3

Composite: 36-12.9

Japan

Manufacturing: 49.7-45.6

Service: 38.5-19.6

Composite: 39.4

Australia

Manufacturing: 49.7-45.6

Service: 38.5-19.6

Composite: 39.4-22.4

The service sector has all but collapsed under the global lockdown orders. The surveys noted that "consumer-facing" businesses (restaurants, tourism, foot-trafficked retail, and the like) were all but closed in most countries. Only consulting services for internet business and government business are seeing consistent revenue. On the plus side, Japan and Australian manufacturing are still in relatively good shape, all things considered.

South Korean 1QGDP was surprisingly good. Here's a table from the report:

The main cause of the drop was weak consumer spending, which was down 4.5%. Trade was also weak, which is due to the tight trading relationship between China and South Korea. Business investment was still strong. Let's not get too excited; second-quarter data could be terrible. But that data shows that South Korea's way of dealing with the pandemic limited economic damage.

RBA Governor Lowe gave a speech that contained current projections for the depth of the Australian contraction.

National output is likely to fall by around 10 percent over the first half of 2020, with most of this decline taking place in the June quarter.

Total hours worked in Australia are likely to decline by around 20 percent over the first half of this year.

The unemployment rate is likely to be around 10 percent by June, although I am hopeful that it might be lower than this if businesses are able to retain their employees on lower hours. The unemployment rate would have been much higher than this without the government's JobKeeper wage subsidy.

Like other economies, Australia is facing a very large 2Q20 contraction.

Let's take a look at this week's performance table:

Despite all the red, this is actually a pretty decent table. Most of the international indexes were modestly lower. The only two indexes that did poorly were the ILF and EWZ - both of which focus on Latin America.

Let's take a look at the two charts, starting with the FXI:

Thee China ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) has been trending lower since the beginning of 2020. There's a trendline that connects successive lower highs in January, February, and March. Prices are now right at the trend line and have also moved above the 10 and 20-day EMA. Momentum could go either way right now; the trendline for the MACD is moving sideways and could give a sell signal. But a further move higher in prices could send it higher.

This is a bet that China has the situation under control and it can reopen its economy. Despite a very weak 1Q20 GDP print, there's been chatter that the government will engage in a stimulus program.

Yesterday, the Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) broke a trendline that connects lows from March and April. The rally occurred on higher volume. Prices rallied from a low in mid-March but ran into resistance are the 20-day MA. Momentum is rising, but the signal line is turning lower and could soon give a sell signal.

News from Brazil has been poor. The president is acting somewhat irrationally and is in denial about the virus. It's looking as though the Brazilian hospital system will be overwhelmed by the outbreak. This is occurring against a backdrop of deteriorating economic fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not have a professional relationship with any reader. This is not specific investment advice for anyone. Please read people who disagree with me. I reserve the right to be wrong. In other words, buyer beware.