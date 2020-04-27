Essential Properties Is An 'Essential' Strong Buy Pick That Could Repeat 2019

We are initiating a Strong Buy based upon our projected 12-month forecast that shares could return in excess of 25%.

EPRT has superior fundamentals to EPR, yet both REITs have been hammered over the past few weeks.

As I rewind the clock, around five months, I’m reminded of an article that I wrote in December 2019 titled Essential Properties Realty Trust: My Best REIT Pick Of 2019. In that piece I explained “shares (in EPRT) have returned more than 85%” in 2019 and outperformed every other REIT in my portfolio.

We had planned to hold onto Essential Properties (EPRT) (last year) but I warned readers that shares were “priced for perfection.” Subsequently, we took our chips off the table, recognizing that there were better opportunities for deploying capital in 2020. Fast forward to April 27, 2020…

To be clear, our skills are limited to fundamental analysis, and while I wish I could have predicted the black swan events we’re witnessing today, my only compass was my keen sense of valuation. EPRT was a red hot REIT in late 2019 (my #1 pick actually) and I’m happy that I decided to let my conscience be my guide.

I also want to point out that we also avoided the temptation earlier this year (and last year) to purchase shares in EPR Properties (EPR). Even before COVID-19 reared its ugly head, we weren’t tempted to become high-yield landlords. Again, it was our keen sense of fundamental analysis that allowed us to steer away from high- risk REITs recognizing that they would likely generate outsized losses.

Now I’m not writing on EPR today, I’m writing on EPRT, and I know this can be confusing (similar tickers) so let me provide you with a chart that highlights the key fundamental differences:

Source: iREIT

As you can see (above) EPRT has superior fundamentals to EPR, yet both REITs have been hammered over the past few weeks. The most obvious difference in EPRT vs. EPR is the fact that EPRT has very little theater exposure. The company prefers to focus on smaller ticket investments that range around $2 million each.

Source: iREIT

As you can see (above) EPRT has a completely different platform that EPR as the company focuses on smaller-box properties (averaging $2 million) with alternative uses and well-located real estate with at or below market rents. Alternatively EPR invests in non-generic purpose-built facilities that require significant cap ex (i.e. TopGolf).

Another key difference between EPRT and EPR is the fact that EPRT has a much more diversified portfolio in which the top 10 tenants produce 23% of total revenue (compared with EPR that generates 65% of revenue with top 10 customers).

Source: iREIT

Now what’s interesting is that Mr. Market views EPRT and EPR as one in the same. Or perhaps Mr. Market is confused with the similar ticker symbols? Shares in both REITs have sold off by an average of 60% thanks to COVID-19.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Given the significant pullback, it may be time to put some EPRT chips back to work, but first I need to take a closer look at the business model with an effort to analyze liquidity, non-essential rent risk, and of course valuation.

The Business Model

As of Q4-19 EPRT owned 1,000 properties, mostly a new vintage portfolio focused on service-oriented and experience-based businesses with unit-level reporting. As referenced above, the company’s top 10 tenants represent around 23% of ABR:

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

EPRT recently provided a COVID-19 update to provide transparency with regard to April rent payments and as of April 14 the company said that more than 65% of its portfolio is open or operating in a limited capacity. The company said that the COVID-19 effects are “not binary” as “the general lack of economic activity, combined with mandatory shutdowns, is impacting nearly all of EPRT’s industries.”

However, the company said that “the severity varies greatly by industry and in the vast majority of cases, should prove temporary in nature.” As of April 14 the company said that it had collected 53% of April rent that compares to approximately 90% of rent received as of the same date over the prior two months.

The company said it had deferral agreements for 29% of April Rent (or 61% of the Not Paid Cohort) and the in place deferral agreements totaled $11.2mm of deferred rent, which represents 7% of its cash ABR (note: the average deferral is 2.8 months and the average payback period is 12.8 months). The company said it's currently under negotiation for the remaining 18% of April Rent.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

Many of EPRT’s customers are working to obtain Payment Protection Program funds as part of the CARES Act and EPRT estimates that 53% of its tenants are eligible to participate in PPP. The company said that “several tenants have already received PPP loans and have decided to stay current on rent rather than defer.”

We believe that there’s a very good chance that EPRT gets back to full recovery as the portfolio is newly assembled with long duration leases with solid unit-level rent coverage.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

EPRT expects that 57% of its tenants will experience a fast recovery when social and economic activity begins to normalize, and it projects that 17% of its tenants will recover more slowly. The company’s long-term view is that it should return to pre-crisis rent coverage of 2.9x, which means that it shouldn’t see significant deterioration in its in-place ABR on a long-term basis.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

The Balance Sheet

For iREIT on Alpha members we decided to put together a Net Lease Rent Risk scorecard as a means to analyze the risks related to rent abatement, the balance sheet, and liquidity. Notably, EPRT’s balance sheet is conservatively levered with ample liquidity and capital capacity to weather the current conditions.

In January 2020 EPRT raised $200mm of gross proceeds via an overnight offering and $6mm of ATM gross proceeds. As of March 31, the company had $65mm outstanding on its $400mm revolver, which has a $200mm accordion feature.

In a recent investor deck the company put together a liquidity analysis that illustrates how long it can survive assuming it receives no rent from tenants.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

As you can see, if you took every REIT’s cash position and capacity via their credit lines and term loan facilities, and then divide that “available liquidity” by “estimated annual fixed costs” (which consists of G&A, interest expense, and dividends on common and preferred stock) you can arrive at the fact that EPRT could pay dividends for over four years without ANY rent checks whatsoever.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

Obviously, dividends are the biggest component of the denominator, so if some REITs decide to cut their dividends, their liquidity ratios would improve considerably. And we expect to see more dividend cuts in the net lease REIT sector (note: GNL and AFIN have already cut). Arguably EPR has decent liquidity, but EPRT is superior.

See below for more detail, which is provided in footnotes at the bottom of slide 5.

Liquidity is defined as the sum of (I) cash and cash equivalents; ((I I )) availability on a revolving credit facility; ((II I )) undrawn commitments on term loans; and (iv) unsettled forward equity issuances.

is defined as the sum of (I) cash and cash equivalents; availability on a revolving credit facility; undrawn commitments on term loans; and (iv) unsettled forward equity issuances. Projected 2020 Fixed Costs includes: (I) general and administrative expense for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019, annualized; (II) estimated annual interest expense based on the current capitalization; (III) preferred stock dividends and (iii ) common stock dividends

As you can see below, EPRT has low leverage and this makes the dividend more sustainable than many of the net lease REIT peers.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

As you can see below, pre COVID-19 EPRT’s payout ratio was in excellent shape (77.2%) providing a comfortable margin of safety.

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

My Oh My, Another Strong Buy

As Mark Twain once said, “History never repeats itself, but it rhymes,” and in the case of EPRT we consider this repeatable pattern highly relevant. As I alluded earlier, EPRT was my No. 1 pick in 2019 in which we generated over 85% total returns. By paying close attention to fundamental analysis (not chasing yield, we were able to identify a superb holding and then cash out at the right time.

Ladies and Gentlemen (boys and girls), we consider EPRT a Strong Buy. Consider the chart below that provides the “sum of the part” analysis in which we illustrate our Rent Risk data (lower number is high risk and higher number is low risk) compared with the dividend yield.

As you can see, EPR yields 19.4% with a rent risk rating of 14 (incidentally Vereit scores 13 and is the highest at risk based upon our risk model) and EPRT yields 8.5% with an 18 risk rating (incidentally ADC is the safest with a risk factor of 26).

Source: iREIT

Pound for pound, we consider EPRT the very best net lease REIT to buy today given the fact that the portfolio is purpose-built to mitigate risk factors. The portfolio has a 14.6-year WALT (weighted average lease term) that limits near-term cash flow erosion (Only 2.7% of cash ABR expires through 2023). The company provides these key identifiable long-term risk factors:

Source: EPRT Investor Presentation

Source: iREIT

At the end of the day, the key differences between EPRT and EPR are summed up as follows:

EPRT = Essential Business Model

EPR = Experiential Business Model

Although “experiential” has been a clever way to market socially interactive businesses like theaters, golf, gaming, and skiing during pre COVID-19 times, the world has drastically changed in which “experiential” is no longer fashionable.

Instead, “essential” is now the way that most of us identify our daily routines. While I'm certain that physical distancing will begin to moderate and return to a “new norm,” daily delays (in going back to work) will put added pressure on these “experiential” business models, and of course drain liquidity.

As noted, EPRT could survive four-years plus without any rent checks and still fund its dividend. Whereas, EPR will only survive it’s able to help its primary tenants with sizeable rent abatements and/or deferrals. And eventually when theaters are able to open, it’s likely that their highly-leveraged tenants will be forced to close stores as the industry rationalizes demand.

In other words, “essential” businesses will return much faster than “experiential” business models, and we believe that EPRT is poised to generate exceptional returns over the next few months. We are initiating a Strong Buy based upon our projected 12-month forecast that shares could return in excess of 25%. We’re adding EPRT to our Cash is King portfolio.

Source: FAST Graph

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.