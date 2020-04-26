Bond Market Week In Review For 4/20-4/24

The markets have stabilized enough that investors looks for a modestly higher yield could consider the IEF or VCIT.

Investment thesis: the bond market has made great strides towards stabilization, largely due to the Federal Reserve Acting as the lender of last resort. Investors that are looking for higher yield could consider more conservative investments in the IEF (the 7-10 year Treasury) or the VCIT (intermediate bonds). While neither is offering a spectacular yield, they will provide some income and, due to their safety (IEF) or lower duration (VCIT) will be somewhat less volatile. However, these are difficult times for even fixed-income investors. Cash is still a safe place to be.

This week, let's start with data from the Richmond Federal Reserve's weekly economic chart pack that shows various measures of liquidity. Over the last four to six weeks, the Fed has greatly increased the monetary base, which is

...the total amount of a currency that is either in general circulation in the hands of the public or in the commercial bank deposits held in the central bank's reserves. This measure of the money supply typically only includes the most liquid currencies; it is also known as the "money base."

The purpose of this injection is to get as much money into circulation as possible, with the hope that people will spend it.

Other measures of liquidity are also increasing: M2 is:

... a calculation of the money supply that includes all elements of M1 as well as "near money." M1 includes cash and checking deposits, while near money refers to savings deposits, money market securities, mutual funds, and other time deposits. These assets are less liquid than M1 and not as suitable as exchange mediums, but they can be quickly converted into cash or checking deposits.

The policy object here is the same: increase the amount of money with the hope that people will spend it.

The Fed is doing its part by expanding its balance sheet: The above chart shows how the Fed's balance sheet has changed over the last year. The big change is the dollar amount of Treasuries the Fed has purchased. When the crisis started, the bond market seized - even the very liquid and safe Treasury market. This led to the increase in the amount of Treasuries on the Fed's balance sheet: in 2019 the total was $2.153 trillion while now it's $3.717 trillion. Here, the purpose is to provide liquidity to the financial markets with the Fed acting as the buyer of last resort.

The Fed has also lowered all its key policy rates: in fact, the real (inflation-adjusted) rate is now negative: The yield curve has come it as well: The above chart is a bit dated, as it compares the yield curve for mid-March and Mid-April. But the trend still holds: the entire yield curve has shifted lower.

The Fed's actions are the main reason why bond rates have come down: All three sections of the bond market -- AAA (upper left), BBB (upper right), and CCC (lower left) spiked higher when the crisis started to hit. But all three quickly moved lower, indicating that stress dropped.

The same happened in most of the commercial paper market: 30, 60, and 90-day non-financial commercial paper rates have come down.

However, rates for financial commercial paper are still elevated - although they are lower than levels from a year ago.

And the most comprehensive measure of financial risk continues to move lower: The St. Louis Financial Stress Index has dropped for the fourth consecutive week.

By providing maximum liquidity, the Fed has lowered stress in the financial system, which allows companies to participate in the credit markets without paying too high a price (higher interest rates) for raising cash.

Let's take a look at this week's performance tables:

The long end of the Treasury market was higher again this week, as investors continued looking for some degree of safety in the market. The entire Treasury curve is still pegged at high levels. The fact it hasn't sold off indicates there is still concern about the economy. Most of the ETFs were close to unchanged this week. As the risk increases, so did the decline. Note the larger drops in international and junk bonds. Most of the ETFs have returned to previous highs. Those that haven't are in the riskier parts of the market.

That's it for this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.