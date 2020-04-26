The Passive Aggressive Investor For 4/20-4/25

At the end of this article is an explanation of the series.

Let's start with a performance review of the main ETFs I track: Considering the size of some of the weekly sell-offs during the last six to eight weeks, this is a welcome period of relative calm. Oddly, smaller-cap indexes did better. The IWM was up .29% and the IJH was off .74 whereas the SPY dropped 1.28%. The equity indexes continue to make modest gains after the March sell-off. Most prices are now about the 20-day EMA but below the 50-day EMA. Most of the bond ETFs fluctuated around 0% this week. Preferred shares - which have more in common with equities than bonds - were the best performer. After selling off sharply in March, bond markets have made a strong rebound, largely due to two factors: central banks increasing quantitative easing programs and a general flight to safety.

Next, let's take a look at the core portfolios:

Data from Stockscharts.com; author's calculations. The first number in the left column is the SPY/VEU percentage, while the second number is the TLT/BNDX percentage. If you're more conservative, opt for the higher TLT/BNDX percentage portfolio. If you're aggressive, reverse the process

I continue to be truly amazed at how this portfolio has performed during this incredibly volatile time. The key has been the TLT's strong performance. Starting in the 4Q18, the entire Treasury market caught a very strong bid as bond investors began to think that the expansion was nearing an end. The Treasury market performed very well during this period - which is exactly what it's supposed to do at the end of an expansion. As a result, over the last year, all allocations from conservative to aggressive have done well. The worst performance was the 75/25 allocation over the last quarter - and that's a remarkable return considering the SPY was down 13.42%. The 50/50 portfolio is a true standout. The above portfolio is the international version of the SPY/TLT allocation concept. This portfolio has done worse due to the underperformance of international shares relative to the US markets. And here, the real issue is the poor performance of international bonds relative to the US treasury market. Compare the BNDX with the TLT; well, there is really no comparison.

Here's the 25x4 portfolio, which is designed to evenly cover the entire world. Thanks to the solid US performance over the last year, this portfolio has done fairly well. The best news is that it hasn't dropped sharply; its worst performance was the 3.33% loss over the last quarter. That's a good result for these turbulent times. And, it has rebounded 8.59% over the last quarter.

Finally, here's the chart that compares the three portfolios' performance: The first pair of columns (blue and orange) shows the 25/75 portfolio; the second pair (grey and yellow) shows the 50/50; the third pair (light blue and green) shows the 75/25. The last column of each series (the dark blue) is the 25x4 portfolio. The first column of each pair shows the SPY/TLT combination's performance; the second pair shows the VEU/BNDX combination's performance.

There are a few points to make about the above table:

The last week and month have been pretty solid. The US allocation's performance (lighter blues, grey) is clearly superior The international/national allocation (dark blue) isn't bad.

I'm still rethinking the fixed-income portfolios, although I should have a new build-out of that section next week.

So, let's add a new section on sector ETFs. These allow us to allocate some of a portfolio to broad swaths of the market, allowing us to (hopefully) goose returns modestly higher.

Today, let's look at the top three performing ETFs for the last week, month, quarter, and half-year.

Week Month Quarter Half-Year First XLE XLV XLV XLK Second XLC XLE XLP XLV Third XLV XLC XLK XLC

Here are the patterns that emerge:

Technology (XLK) did well over the last quarter and half-year but since then its performance has fallen from the top three. Communication services (XLC) appears three times in the above table. Healthcare appears in all four time frames Energy has done well over the most recent time periods.

Let's think about the above observations.

1. Healthcare is a defensive sector that is clearly in the spotlight due to the pandemic. It also typically rises towards the end of an economic expansion as investors become more defensive in their portfolio allocations. In other words, there are a number of reasons for this ETF to do well right now.

2. The XLC comprises communication service companies. Its largest holdings include Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), and Disney (NYSE:DIS). These companies are the clear beneficiaries during this period of a national lockdown.

Next week, we'll start to explore adding these to the portfolio.

As I noted when I relaunched this series, active investment largely underperforms the market. As a result, a core portfolio of ETFs that provide a broad range of market coverage will suffice for some investors. For others, these can comprise a core portfolio that represents a large percentage of a portfolio (say 50% or more) with the remainder of the assets being used for strategic allocations.

The purpose of the Passive-Aggressive investor is to provide the reader with a series of core ETF portfolios whose market coverage is broad and whose portfolio composition is largely static. Think of them as "set it and forget it" portfolios, where the allocation will only change a few times during a market cycle. The reader can use these portfolios in their accounts or compare them with the overall performance of other investment vehicles (such as mutual funds).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.