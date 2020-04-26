Union Pacific: Strong Efficiency In Q1, 2020 Prospects Under Question

Thanks to the successful execution of the Unified Plan 2020, in Q1, UNP delivered 11.4% EPS growth and $1.35 billion in FCFE.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), the U.S. railroad heavyweight, has recently presented its Q1 results and topped analysts’ consensus estimates on both revenue and EPS. That bolstered the share price upward movement and helped it to continue recuperating after the end-March market meltdown.

In my previous coverages, I had multiple times acknowledged that UNP is a high-quality well-run business with a wide moat. However, I was a bit skeptical of the capital appreciation prospects, as the price debt and equity investors paid for the company were too inflated, which specified obvious downside risks. In my December article, I also mentioned “the economic slowdown concerns” which raised questions about what lies ahead for UNP regarding revenue growth.

Now, when we are in the global pandemic-caused recession with a low possibility of a V-shaped recovery, UNP is trading at EV/2020 EBITDA of 12.9x and 12.1x EV/LTM EBITDA, which is slightly off the December heights but still too inflated compared to historical averages. This lofty valuation can be explained by noticeable improvements in operating ratio and the Unified Plan 2020 implementation; so, put another way, 7x EV/EBITDA for the company with 59% OR is simply too low and unjustified. However, given the global economic downturn, this level is too high. So, I think UNP is not perfectly priced at the moment.

Now, let’s take a deeper look at the Q1 results.

The top line

In the first quarter, UNP delivered operating revenues of $5.23 billion, 2.9% lower than a year ago. Freight revenues, the biggest contributor to the top line, dipped 2.6%. All that is a direct consequence of the U.S. rail traffic decline, a trend that had been already observable in 2019. The most recent figures illustrate that the trend had not abated yet (and, frankly speaking, is not going to change the direction this year). As the AAR data illustrates, during the week ended April 18, total U.S. rail traffic tumbled 23.3%.

Quarterly revenue from the Bulk segment was down 5% as single-digits growth in grain & grain products, fertilizer, and food & beverage shipments failed to offset a double-digit decline in coal & renewables. Revenue from the Industrial segment was up 3% thanks to double-digit growth in Energy & Specialized backed by strong crude shipments and 4% growth in Industrial Chemicals & Plastics. However, Metals & Minerals adversely affected the top line, as lower demand for sand, which is a direct consequence of the capex reduction trend in the U.S. shale patch as producers have been trying to balance growth and capital efficiency and cope with weak WTI price, led to a 3% reduction in revenue. Given the WTI price dynamics, I anticipate this trend to put pressure on the M&M segment in 2020 and at least early 2021.

While the Industrial delivered low-single-digit growth supported by crude shipments, the Premium segment’s revenue was dragged down by pronounced weakness in Intermodal, which was down 15% vs. Q1 2019. As the EVP, Mr. Rocker, clarified during the earnings call:

"Weakness early in the quarter was related to challenging comparisons with 2019 driven by accelerated shipments related to the tariff policy implementation."

Thankfully, UNP has been doing a great job regarding consistent cost optimization to bolster margins. For instance, Q1 fuel expenses plummeted 18%. Here it is worth clarifying that the impact of both pricing and volume should be taken into account. Put another way, UNP not only reduced locomotive diesel fuel consumption but also benefited from lower prices, which dropped 10%. For a broader context, you can take a look at the March 2020 Monthly Railroad Fuel Price Indexes published on the AAR website. The data shows fuel prices have dived to the lowest level since January 2019. Given the oil price collapse and extraordinary inventory build-up, I anticipate low diesel prices to remain a tailwind for UNP’s operating profitability this year.

Compensation and benefits also did not emerge unscathed and dropped by 12%, primarily because of layoffs. Purchased services and materials were down 9.5%. UNP also spent 12% less on equipment and other rents. So, while operating revenue contracted, quarterly operating income rose by 9.3% to $2.14 billion. The operating ratio, one of the essential railroad KPIs, reached 59%. An increase in interest expense and income taxes slightly offset the impact of expenses optimization, but thanks to reduced share count, EPS rose 11.4% vs. 1Q19.

UNP demonstrated resilient free cash flow generation

In the first quarter, on the back of operating ratio improvement, net operating cash flow reached $2.16 billion. On a TTM basis, UNP’s cash flow stands at $8.8 billion, the highest level in a decade. That is again a direct consequence of the successful Unified Plan 2020 execution and cost containment efforts. Also, the company has high earnings quality and stable spread between GAAP net income margin and cash margin. Around 91% of its net income transforms into FCF to equity, which reached $1.35 billion in Q1.

Net income to FCFE reconciliation. Created by the author using Form 10-Q.

As UNP clarified in its Form 10-Q (see page 31), it expects to reduce the 2020 capital expenditures by $150-$200 million to $2.9 billion to address the economic uncertainties. So, dividend coverage is not a concern.

A quick look at capital efficiency

Now, let’s take a look at efficiency metrics I prefer to analyze. I typically ignore conventional Return on Equity, as the company’s total debt overlaps shareholder equity and makes the equity-based efficiency indicators irrelevant. So, it will be better to factor in the total capital for deeper insights. For instance, LTM Cash Return on Total Capital (including operating leases) climbed closer to 20% and reached 19.6%. Put another way, the indicator shows UNP is a healthy business that has been generating a meaningful return on debt and equity investor funds.

2020 revenue can fall as deep as 10%

As economic uncertainty reigns, it is not coincidental that UNP had withdrawn its guidance on 2020 volume, headcount, operating ratio, and share repurchases. At the same time, the company expects 2Q volumes to go down 25%.

Analysts anticipate 2020 revenue to fall by more than 10%. Among the likely culprits are clobbered industrial activity and plummeted demand for sand in the U.S. shale patch.

The debt situation

Though UNP’s Debt/Equity has been remaining relatively stable since 1Q19, in 2020, it climbed substantially higher and touched 171%. As of end-March, adjusted debt (which includes debt, operating lease liabilities, and unfunded pension and OPEB) stood at $29.93 billion. Adjusted debt/Adjusted EBITDA rose to 2.7x compared to 2.5x at end-2019; this level still looks safe.

Though I am not a proponent of leveraged companies, I do not think a high D/E ratio poses substantial risks for UNP. The company’s debt due in one year was $1.51 billion as of end-March, but even in a 10% 2020 revenue decline scenario, assuming strict cost management, the company will still have adequate liquidity to pay interest and repay the debt.

Final thoughts

The deep global economic crisis does not look insurmountable for UNP. 2020 revenue contraction is in the cards, but it is impossible to assume UNP will get bankrupt and go out of business. The company is generating sizeable cash flow which transforms into healthy FCF. However, I still do believe its valuation is high and downside risks remain, especially if the second sell-off wave strikes.

