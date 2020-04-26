Banking Is Changing And Will Not Look Back

Furthermore, the regulators are working together with the big banks during this "crisis," creating an environment of cooperation and not antagonism.

Habits are changing, and given the new "zoom" craze, people are learning new things, getting comfortable with new services, and are accelerating into the new era of "online" banking.

The large banks get larger due to the pandemic crisis and the changes in technology.

Within two or three months, the whole world seems to be changing. And, most people agree, it will never be the same again.

The spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the societal shutdown, and the pending economic recession are driving change. And the availability of all the new information technology is allowing for a restructuring that will not allow things to return to "the way things were."

People "zooming" all over the place; people working at home; schools closed with online coursework taking their place; major retail stores going bankrupt and shopping malls closing; and technological changes occurring all over the place.

I have written several articles on some of the changes being made in the business world: check out this article and also take a look at this one.

The crucial declaration is "We are never going back."

What's Going On In Commercial Banking

The banking industry is changing as well. As many readers know, I have been writing about how the commercial banking industry is going to be even further dominated by the largest banks in the country. My emphasis has been upon the technological advancements finally taking place in the biggest banks and the fact that the essence of information technology is its scaling. The platforms being created by the largest institutions can expand at zero or close-to-zero marginal cost. The scale is hard to compete against.

I have also written about this just recently in a piece titled "What is Going to Happen to the Smaller Banks?"

The smaller banks have been losing out on a regular basis for the last 30 years, as more and more deposits move to the largest banking institutions and the number of banks in the industry shrink precipitously.

Now, these smaller banks are facing the impact of the coronavirus spread. And the industry will never be the same.

First-Quarter Results

Just look what happened in the first quarter of 2020.

Bank deposits grew by a whopping $1.0 trillion. This is by far a record.

But, of this $1.0 trillion, the four biggest banks in the United States took in $590 billion! Note that the last quarterly record of deposit intake was $313 billion, and this amount was for the "entire US banking industry."

The biggest bank in America, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), took in $273 billion for the first quarter. The other three banks included in top four were Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC), and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

One analyst, Jason Goldberg of Barclays PLC, made the comment that the amount of deposits that JPMorgan took in "was akin to swallowing another top-10 bank."

Much of the explanation for the increases rests with corporate behavior as many businesses drew down on their lines of credit and started to "stockpile" cash in preparation for a deep recession. Furthermore, the "biggest investment-grade companies" raised hundreds of billions of dollars in corporate bond sales. The proceeds of these deals ended up in bank accounts.

Furthermore, consumers moved their funds into more accessible locations as consumer demand deposits rose during the first quarter and currency in circulation rose in the first quarter against the usual seasonal pattern.

Much of this activity took place in two weeks of March and then into early April. This timing coincided with the major Federal Reserve moves to provide facilities for primary dealers, commercial paper dealers, and others that function in the US money markets and to coordinate Federal Reserve actions with the other major central banks in the world.

For example, currency in circulation rose from the end of February to April 22 by $96 billion, a very large increase in itself, but also that much larger when compared to the usual swings in currency in circulation, which generally decline in the spring of the year.

What's Next

Of course, the next big question is about how long will these deposits coming from these sources remain at the banks?

To answer this, one must start out by saying that these movements are like many, many others at this time, a result of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and a possible deep recession.

It is also like the other movements going on in that the changes are causing major disruptions in the way people are doing things. These disruptions are leading many people and businesses to assess what they have to work with, what changes are taking place, and how they can adopt the new technology to effectively restructuring the world.

Experts are basically replying that the changes that are being made and will be made will not be reversed. Retail shopping is not going to be the same; working conditions are not going to be the same; schooling is not going to be the same; health care is not going to be the same; energy usage is not going to be the same; and banking is not going to be the same.

The New Environment

David Benoit writes in the Wall Street Journal about the role that commercial banks are playing in the current environment. Mr. Benoit writes,

"The growth in deposits shows how different this crisis is from the last one. In 2008, America's biggest banks were the bad guys that nearly destroyed the economy. Now they are a refuge for jittery consumers and businesses waiting out the shutdown."

And the government, the US Congress and the Federal Reserve System are working together with the banks…primarily with the largest banks as it effectively turns out…to construct and execute programs that will support consumer, the unemployed, the small- and medium-sized business.

This just places the biggest banks in a very favorable position with respect to customers, but it also places them in a closer relationship to the government, itself, which Mr. Benoit stresses helps to make these biggest banks into "safe havens."

All these developments are important for investors to absorb because they are very meaningful to the transition of the banking industry into a new structure with more very large banks in a system with a lot fewer number of banks. And this new structure is accelerating into the present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.