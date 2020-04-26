Waste Connections: Excessively Priced

We estimate that a reasonable multiple to pay for shares in WCN is about 3.3x EV/Sales, in line with their peer group.

Waste Connections (WCN) is a company built to last. They are one of the three biggest waste collection companies in the U.S.

Acquisitions have accelerated revenue growth. Their acquisition strategy makes sense since WCN focuses on the rural areas within their markets. Being the elephant in the room in such markets, they have the financial flexibility to acquire companies that want to cash out. That leaves them with the contract exclusivity within an area, adding barriers to entry to possible competitors.

The company should not be too affected by the coronavirus shutting down business across the U.S. There is still waste produced. Still, with the implosion of oil prices, there are high probabilities that their E&P segment is going to take a hit, as few projects or even bankruptcies emerge, though the segment still represents a small percentage of revenues. Their commercial segment might also see a slowdown in revenue growth as businesses remain closed; however, there is still too much uncertainty about how that is going to play out. For the moment, analysts do not see too much of an impact on revenues.

To understand how much growth was already priced into the stock, we performed a reverse DCF analysis. Not surprisingly, the market is already discounting 33 years of future cash flows into the stock price. The amount of growth already in the price plus high valuation multiples makes us believe the company is overvalued. There are high probabilities they will remain overvalued for a long time, since the business is solid and recession proved. We estimate that a reasonable multiple to pay for shares in WCN is about 3.3x EV/Sales, in line with their peer group.

Quick Overview

Waste Connections is one of the three leading waste collection companies in the U.S. The company provides services to the residential, commercial, construction, and to oil and gas exploration companies. WCN also generates a big portion of its revenues by charging fees from their landfills and transfer stations:

Source: 10-K

They own and operate 92 landfills with an estimated remaining life, based on projected annual disposal volumes, to be approximately 26 years. The life of a landfill can be extended if the company gets the rights and permissions for expansion. In their last annual report, they disclosed working on expanding permitted capacity at nine of their landfills.

The focus of management is to dominate rural areas. WCN focuses its operation in servicing rural areas where competition is not as intense as in urban markets. Since waste collection services are mostly earned via exclusive contracts, the company's growth strategy is to acquire small competitors in these rural areas that have the exclusivity and integrate them into their operations:

"We believe that decentralization provides a low-overhead, highly efficient operational structure that allows us to expand into geographically contiguous markets and operate in relatively small communities that larger competitors may not find attractive. We believe that this structure gives us a strategic competitive advantage, given the relatively rural nature of many of the markets in which we operate, and makes us an attractive buyer to many potential acquisition candidates." - annual report

The company reports operations through 6 segments: Eastern, Southern, Western, Central, E&P, and Canada. Each operating segment has a regional vice president and a regional controller reporting to corporate management. They have a high degree of decision-making authority and oversee integrating acquired businesses into their operations.

Recent trends

The waste industry is already a mature and stable industry. The industry is also consolidating. Growth comes mainly from acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, from price increases and changes in general economic conditions. This is a capital-intensive business. A favorable macroeconomic environment, including higher spending from consumers and business, leads to higher volumes and margin growth.

During 2019, revenues at WCN increased by 9.5% to $5.4B from $4.9B in 2018. Acquisitions accounted for $313M of the incremental revenues or 67% of total revenue growth. Growth has exploded since 2016 as shown in the following table:

Source: stockrow.com

During the same time period, the company has spent $2.2B in acquisitions mostly financed with debt. In 2016, total debt was $1.6B. Today, total debt is $4.4B. During the years 2019, 2018, and 2017, the company acquired 21, 20, and 14 waste collection businesses. In comparison, Waste Management (WM), the leading business in the sector and direct competitor, acquired 18, 32, and 24 business in 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively, for a total consideration amount of $1.2B. Waste Management was also set to close the acquisition of Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) in the first quarter of 2020; however, due to the coronavirus, the acquisition has been pushed back to the second quarter. Waste Management is set to pay $4.9B for Advanced Disposal. Based on their 2018 numbers, Advanced Disposal generated $1.6B in revenues and $427M in adjusted EBITDA. Waste Management is paying a multiple of 3 times EV/Sales and 11 times EV/EBITDA in acquiring Advanced Disposal.

Market expectations

To perform a reverse DCF analysis, we first need to get the consensus view about sales growth and EBITDA margins:

Source: unhedged.com

In the table above, we find that the consensus view is for sales to grow to $5.9B by 2022 from the $5.4B in 2019. That would be an average growth rate of 3% per year. We also note an expansion of EBITDA margins from a current 31% to 32% by 2022 as well.

Following the consensus view, we built our reverse DCF model reflecting such growth rates. For the cost of capital, we use a WACC of 7.5%, reflecting the drop in yields in the 10-year treasury notes to 0.60% and an equity risk premium of 6.5%. The tax rate is set at 23%. Doing so, we get the following result:

Source: author estimates

Our reverse DCF model shows us that embedded in the current price of $85.5, the market is discounting 33 years of future expected cash flows. That means that by buying shares in WCN at a price of $85.5, we are paying for 33 years of future growth at 3%. Also, to justify recent prices, WCN's total revenues would have to be $14.3B.

Knowing market expectations is only one more tool for investors. It helps us understand how confident we are in the revenue growth trajectory of the company. For a company that possesses a moat, value creation and many years of growth can be achievable. In the case of WCN, investors willing to buy shares in the company need to be comfortable with the idea that there are already 33 years of growth embedded in the share price. The other question would be, how many more profitable acquisitions can the company make in a market that is seeing heavy consolidation? Failure to acquire companies can lead to a slowdown in revenue growth, which would bring expectations and share price down.

Valuation

Source: seekingalpha.com

The industry is heavily levered. From the table above, we see that on average, companies within the industry carry around a Net debt/EBITDA ratio of 5.6x. Because of the amount of leverage, comparing valuation multiples based on an EV/EBITDA multiple seems logical. From that point of view, shares in WCN are trading at the high-end of their peer group, surpassing both Waste Management and Republic Services (RSG).

The upcoming acquisition of Advanced Disposal by Waste Management also gives us a good data point of an appropriate multiple to pay. At 3x sales, what Waste Management is paying is in line with the peer data.

If we value shares of WCN at a multiple of 3.3 times EV/Sales, we get a per-share value of $52, or 39% lowered from recent prices.

Takeaway

WCN should be a recession-proof business. The revenue growth rate the company has achieved has attracted growth investors willing to pay high multiples for the business.

There are high expectations in the stock price. The company must keep acquiring other businesses to maintain the surge in revenue growth. A failure to do so will disappoint the market. Lower expectations will impact the stock price. That is what makes us nervous about the stock. We think WCN will have no trouble executing its acquisition strategy in the short term. However, we believe in the long run, that strategy is not sustainable.

We don’t see strong reasons to buy shares in WCN.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.