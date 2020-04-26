Domino's Is Overcooked

Image source

Shares of pizza giant Domino’s (DPZ) have been a huge outperformer of the market during the tumultuous start to 2020. The company is thriving in a world where cheap food that can be delivered is at a premium, and investors have rewarded the stock with new highs as a result. However, given a number of factors, I see Domino’s as tremendously expensive, and a stock that has been bid up too far, just as others have been sold too much. This disconnect between reality and sentiment should drive poor relative returns for Domino’s against the broader market, at least for the short-term.

Growth may be slowing

It is an indisputable fact that the transformation Domino’s has undergone in recent years has worked. The company was once a maker of pizzas that loosely resembled cardboard, with an uninspiring menu and a not-so-great reputation among consumers. However, Domino’s remade itself and its menu, as well as its push for delivery and the more profitable carryout by fixing its pizza and creating attractive value for consumers. This is why the company has had success, and why its share price has soared.

However, there is only so far this can take Domino’s, and the effort is also years old at this point. That makes future growth more difficult simply because the base from which the company is growing is so much larger than it once was.

Domino’s has just over 6,000 stores in the US and about 11,000 international stores, almost all of which are franchised. This means that not only is Domino’s huge, but its runway for growth isn’t nearly as large as it once was. In addition, with its stores having produced enormous comparable sales gains for years, it is imprudent to extrapolate that good performance out into the stratosphere because at some point, the stores reach their peak.

Analysts, however, see the good times rolling.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The average top line gain for the next four years is anticipated to be 6% or so, but I find that a bit difficult to believe. After all, new stores have slowed materially, with just 69 openings worldwide in Q1. On a base of 17,000, that’s nothing.

In addition, comparable sales are decelerating just at the time you’d expect them to be rising thanks to increased demand from the shutdown. Q1 comparable sales were up 1.6%, and while that continued a years-long streak of comparable sales increases, it isn’t anywhere near good enough to boost the top line by 6% annually. If the narrative about Domino’s building market share during this crisis were true, I’d expect comparable sales to have moved significantly higher in Q1. That didn’t happen, and I think it is a red flag.

Domino’s has also juiced EPS growth in recent years by buying back its own shares, as we can see below.

Source: TIKR.com

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding have fallen from 56 million to 42 million in the past five years, with Domino’s posting some pretty impressive annual declines in the float. The impact of this shouldn’t be understated because this adds directly to EPS growth in any given year.

With the valuation of the stock so much more expensive than it was, repurchase dollars don’t go nearly as far as they used to in terms of retiring outstanding stock. Indeed, we can see the decline in the float last year was just 3%, down from 9% in 2018.

But there’s another problem; Domino’s has been borrowing to buy back its stock. Below, we can see repurchases and dividends in millions of dollars to illustrate this point.

Source: TIKR.com

Domino’s spent just over $800 million combined in capital returns last year, about $700 million the year before that, and a further $1.15 billion in 2017. These are cash outlays, meaning the company has to source cash from somewhere to make them. Ideally, that cash is internally generated by the business on a sustainable basis, but that certainly isn't the case here.

Below, we have the company’s operating cash flows and capex in millions of dollars, which are the two components of free cash flow.

Source: TIKR.com

As we can see, Domino’s hasn’t produced nearly enough cash in recent years to fund its capital returns. For example, last year free cash flow rose nicely to more than $400 million, but if we look above, the company spent double that amount on dividends and repurchases. This has been going on for years, so where has the money come from?

Below, we can see it has come from debt, which is in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

Domino’s has doubled its net debt in the past five years and net debt is now nearly 30% of the company’s market capitalization. This is a sustainable level, so please don’t misunderstand. However, what isn’t sustainable is for Domino’s to continue borrowing like this forever.

The inevitable result of this is that Domino’s, at some point, is going to be forced to slow down capital returns. It simply cannot afford the pace it is going at today, and that means fewer buybacks, and a smaller tailwind to EPS as a result.

Expectations are still high, and the valuation is getting out of hand

I get that Domino’s is a tremendous success story, and shareholders should reap the benefit of that success. However, I think the extrapolation of torrid growth into the great beyond has gotten out of hand with Domino’s for all of the reasons I listed above.

Analysts expect the company to post 16% EPS growth this year, 8% the next year, and low-double-digits thereafter.

Source: Seeking Alpha

These are huge expectations, particularly for a company that has decelerating comparable sales, a slow-growing store base, essentially flat operating margins, and the inability to self-fund its capital returns. Where is all of this growth going to come from? I cannot answer that question, I’m left to believe that perhaps analysts are too bullish.

Indeed, that certainly wouldn’t be unusual, as we can see below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts have routinely posted too-high expectations for Domino’s in the past, and I believe they are overly bullish once again. For instance, 2022 EPS expectations were once nearly $20. Today, they are $13.38. That’s quite the gap, and even if we just look at this year, the pandemic has caused estimates to fall, which certainly doesn’t fit the narrative that Domino’s is exploding in popularity thanks to the shutdown. The point here is to notice that all of these lines have downward slopes over time, meaning estimates gradually fell as reality grew closer.

To be clear, Domino’s is a fantastic business, and has been for years. The company is a turnaround success story of the highest order, and the management team deserves credit for that. However, that doesn’t mean the stock’s valuation should detach from all reality, which appears to be what is happening today.

At 34 times earnings, the stock is simply pricing in more growth than Domino’s can deliver. Because of this, I think Domino’s should be sold and the proceeds used to purchase one of the many bargains that still remain in this market. The stay-at-home trade is overdone in Domino’s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.