CenterPoint Energy: Proof That Leverage Matters Even For Utilities

Introduction

After almost fifteen years of providing a stable and growing dividend, CenterPoint Energy (CNP) recently disappointed shareholders by reducing their upcoming dividend by almost half. Even though this now sits in the rear-view mirror, analyzing the situation can still provide insights into not only the sustainability of their new dividend but also whether there were warning signs that this was imminent.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last three years.

Image Source: Author.

When analyzing their dividend coverage, especially after factoring in the additional uses of cash listed underneath the above graph that outrank dividends, it quickly becomes apparent that their dividend has been skating on thin ice for years. Since the beginning of 2017, their dividend coverage averaged negative 32.23%, and even if the terrible coverage of 2019 is excluded, this only improves to an average of 35.20% for 2017-2018. This indicates that the vast majority of their dividend payments have been funded through debt, which was the first warning sign and would needed to have changed eventually one way or another.

When looking towards 2020, it seems unlikely that this situation would have improved, even after reducing their forecast capital expenditure by $300m to $2.3b. Considering this exceeds their operating cash flow from 2019 by $758m, after adjusting for the items that outrank dividend payments, it indicates that even their now reduced dividend will likely still be completely funded through debt. Although this is not an ideal situation, it may still prove to be overly optimistic since as of the time of writing their consensus earnings per share for the next five years, as per Seeking Alpha, are significantly lower than that of 2019. Whilst earnings per share and operating cash flow are not always directly linked, it would unreasonable to expect the latter to surge whilst the former drops, especially since this has never occurred even once in over two decades, as seen below.

Data by YCharts

Financial Position

Since their dividend coverage can only be described as poor at best, the only way that their dividend could have been supported was through drawing upon their financial position. The three graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years.

Image Source: Author.

After reviewing these financial metrics, the urgency for them to reduce their dividend quickly becomes apparent, as their financial position has been left highly leveraged following their Vectren acquisition in early 2019. This saw their net debt surge 219.83% higher in just one year, and even more importantly, all of their leverage ratios deteriorated. Even though they all point to high leverage, the most astonishing is their net debt-to-operating cash flow, which would require their operating cash flow to approximately double to even bring it down to the upper end of a safe range.

Unfortunately, it appears that there will be a long road ahead for those awaiting a return to higher dividends. To provide an example to illustrate the point, even if they were able to operate with virtually no capital expenditure and dividend payments, their free cash flow would be approximately $1.5b based on the average of 2017-2019, and thus, it would still take approximately five years to halve their net debt. Obviously, assuming virtually no capital expenditure is completely unrealistic, but was provided nonetheless to show the magnitude of the task they face reducing leverage and providing a base to grow their dividend.

Image Source: Author.

Whilst their leverage is high, at least their liquidity appears adequate, although they have $868m of debt maturing throughout 2020. When combined with the aforementioned likelihood for further negative free cash flow, this will more than completely drain their cash balance of $1.063b and thus they will be reliant on further borrowings to refinance these maturities. Since their new reduced dividend will still cost approximately $303m annually, they will likely need further borrowings above this to also meet their cash shortfall. Aside from already having high leverage, this is particularly concerning because they are also approaching the limits for the covenants on their credit facilities, as shown below. Naturally, no company can afford to risk breaching these, as doing so would severely hamper their liquidity and ability to remain a going concern, and thus, it would not be surprising to see their dividend reduced further in the coming quarters.

Image Source: CenterPoint Energy’s 2019 10-K SEC Filing.

Conclusion

Even though they are a utility company, it does not mean that fundamental factors such as poor dividend coverage and excess leverage no longer matter. Since their leverage appears likely to remain high whilst their new dividend coverage seems unlikely to be positive, there are few prospects for them to reinstate their dividend within the foreseeable future. Whilst their financial position and stretched credit facility covenants are concerning, since they are a utility company with adequate liquidity, I believe that they will be capable of securing the necessary financing to remain a going concern. Nevertheless, this still does not make them a particularly attractive medium- to long-term investment, and thus, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from CenterPoint Energy’s 2019 10-K (previously linked) and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.