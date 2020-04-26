The Stock Market Is Not The Economy... And The S&P 500 Is Not The Stock Market

Last week we wrote a commentary entitled The Stock Market Is Not The Economy, demonstrating that attempting to time stock market investments based on economic data and the health of the economy has been perilous, at best. While the stock market has historically turned down prior to the peak in the economic cycle (with the one exception of the coronavirus recession), whether the stock market troughs before or after the trough in the economy, as well as the lead/lag times, has been completely random. This past week proved once again how fruitless closely tracking economic data has been for equity investments. On Thursday, we learned that unemployment claims surged another 4.43 million (worse than the 4.0 million expected), the Markit services PMI slowed to 27.0 in April from 39.8, and the Markit manufacturing PMI sank to 36.9 in April from 48.5. Both PMI indicate a worsening economic contraction. But the S&P 500 rose on Thursday on the back of this bad news. Better than tracking economic data, investors are better off following the principle that the market will do, at any moment, whatever it takes to screw the majority of investors.

Indeed, almost no one foresaw in March a +30% trough-to-peak bounce in the S&P 500, which is resembling the V-shaped recovery that most said would not happen, due to the severe impact of coronavirus on the economy. But wait, in reality, the stock market is far from making a V-shaped recovery that the financial media is reporting. There are huge swaths of the U.S. equity market still in severe bear market territory, including the economically-sensitive financial sector and small caps. All this focus on the S&P 500 is completely misleading. We plot in the chart below four indexes, the S&P 500 and equal-weight indexes of U.S. large caps, the banks, and small caps.

Folks, this big “stock market rally” is smoke and mirrors. Yes, the S&P 500 is making a huge V-shaped bounce, but clearly, the S&P 500 is NOT the broad U.S. stock market.

Taking our argument one step further, we look at the popular stay-at-home stocks that personalities like Jim Cramer are touting. We created a simple, equal-weighted index of just five big cap stay-at-home stocks: Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Netflix (NFLX), Walmart (WMT), and Facebook (FB). We then took the weights of these five stocks in the S&P 500 and removed their performance from the S&P 500 to create the “S&P 500 ex-Stay-at-Home Index”. The next chart plots these two indexes year-to-date.

The S&P 500’s year-to-date drop of -11.6% becomes -15.3% without these five stocks. Folks, this a déjà vu all over again! Narrowing market leadership in the run-up to major problems in the equity market. If this sounds familiar, this is the exact situation that we are in from last November to the market top in February. We warned of narrowing market leadership in mid-February in our article Big 4 Vs. S&P 496. While the coronavirus was a black swan event that accelerated the fallout from the weak market rally, we are convinced of one thing. Even without coronavirus, the narrowing market leadership in the four months preceding the coronavirus crash would have still resulted in a bear market correction (even if unfolding at a slower pace).

So, what is the lesson for today? Well, our charts above speak for themselves. Aside a few beneficiaries, the vast majority of companies are hurting, especially in the economically-sensitive sectors. If you bought into the market in January or early February, believing that the S&P 500 was in a strong uptrend, the good news is that today you can redeem yourself. The S&P 500 is not the stock market. And the stock market is in a bear market. We are adjusting our portfolios accordingly.

