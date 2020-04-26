Industrial Output: What's Hot, What's Not

Investors can consider switching over to these sunshine sectors in the middle of all this doom and gloom.

A few businesses have withstood the storm and may likely emerge as leaders in the post-COVID-19 era.

A 5.4% drop in industrial output and a 4.3% fall in capacity utilization are bad news, but not the end of the world.

"We have the British motor industry as a role model for what happens when you try to save an industrial dinosaur. Britain was the first country to industrialize and the first to de-industrialize. We should learn from this." - P. J. O'Rourke

The 5.4% fall in industrial production and the 4.3% drop in capacity utilization did not surprise or shock – the numbers were expected to drop and the next data set may likely be worse. The market had already discounted these bad numbers because the Fed anyway was throwing money at it.

Image Source: Federal Reserve

Like I’ve said in The Lead-Lag Report, one cannot look at just one number and make a decision. A 5.4% drop in industrial output does not imply that all the industries/sectors have gotten smashed. No doubt, many industries are suffering, but some are still standing tall in all this mayhem.

So, I drilled down deep and here’s my analysis:

Consumer Goods Industry

Image Source: Federal Reserve

The output of consumer durable goods dropped sharply by 18.9% − with automotive products dropping by a whopping 27.2%. Fabricated metal products, aerospace, and miscellaneous transportation equipment, and furniture and related products recorded a decrease between 8% and 10%. It is reasonable to assume that after passing through the COVID-19 black hole, consumers will think twice before buying expensive products. These specific markets may take time to recover and investors would be better off chasing other sectors. I've been noting this in The Lead-Lag Report as of late which has some really interesting risk trigger setups in the weeks ahead.

On the flip side, the output of consumer non-energy, non-durable goods such as food, cleaning products, cosmetics, beer, cigarettes, etc., dropped by just 0.9%. Investors can focus their attention on the cleaning goods sector because it is likely that all of us will develop a fetish for home and personal hygiene after all this is over.

Procter & Gamble (PG) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) look like the frontrunners in this sector. Grocery stores and companies that make immunity-boosting natural foods/supplements or well-being snacks are also likely to do well over the long term. Investors also can track vegan food makers.

Equipment Industry

Image Source: Federal Reserve

Business equipment witnessed a sharp drop in output, whereas Defense & Space equipment output was not much impacted. Businesses are now on shaky ground and will remain so until the COVID-19 issue is resolved – it would be a good idea to stay away from business equipment stocks.

The government is the main consumer of defense and space equipment, and with all the stimulus checks flying around, it appears this set of industries too will take a back seat for now. It is best avoided.

Nonindustrial Supplies

Image Source: Federal Reserve

The output of nonindustrial supplies dropped sharply. Our country is tormented by factory closures, a spike in unemployment claims, troubled businesses, and more. As things stand, it seems that demand regeneration will take its own sweet time. It would be best for investors to avoid the nonindustrial supplies, specifically construction materials, for now.

Industrial Materials

Image Source: Federal Reserve

Both non-energy and energy industrial materials supplies such as crude oil, natural gas liquids, coal, and non-energy mining witnessed sharp drops. The demand for crude is like sinking into a coma. Despite the OPEC nations cutting output, the prices have been free-falling. This sector looks like a falling knife to avoid.

Summing Up

Based on the industrial output data, most industries look avoidable until there’s clarity on how long the pandemic will last. There also is no clarity on how demand will shape up after the economy fully reopens.

However, some industries can emerge as new leaders. Natural, immunity-boosting food companies, health and hygiene companies, and grocery stocks are looking very strong at this point. I would prefer switching to these stocks for the medium term and avoid the rest.

Note: This analysis is of industrial output and does not include services. Star performers in the service industry, specifically in e-Commerce and SaaS, are not included.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.