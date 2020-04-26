Ryder Systems Inc. Is (Still) A Buy

Since I put out my bullish piece on Ryder Systems Inc. (R), the shares are down about 45% against a loss of about 6% for the S&P 500. In addition, I also recommended short put options in the previous article, so I thought I’d offer a review for how that trade worked out. In particular, I want to understand the extent of the damage. In particular, I want to determine whether I should hang on to the shares, or whether I should take my lumps, hopefully learn something, and move on. I’ll come right to the point. I think the recent insider buying activity is a strong indication that this company is still a great long term investment. Although I’m a bit nervous about future sources of cash relative to upcoming obligations, the shares are cheap enough that potential investors are compensated for that risk in my estimation. For those who are nervous about outright buying at these levels, the options market is presenting some very good premia at the moment.

Financial Snapshot

The financial history here has been interesting in my view. When I last reviewed the company, I noted that both the top and bottom lines have grown at a decent pace over the past several years, with revenue and net income up at a CAGR of 4.8% and 4.6% respectively. Over the past year, the company went from being consistently profitable to making a loss of $24.4 million. This was as a consequence of a large uptick in non-operating pension costs, used vehicle sales, and increased depreciation. The company experienced an uptick of ~$295 million of extra depreciation expense relative to the same time in 2018. I expect the depreciation headwind burden to lower over time. While net income has suffered, cash from operations was up dramatically in 2019 relative to the same period a year ago. In particular, the company has grown CFO at a CAGR of about 7.5% over the past six years.

Is the Dividend Sustainable

In my view, the sustainability of the dividend is of central importance in my estimation. If it looks like the dividend is sustainable, I think the shares will be a great long term hold. If the dividend must be cut, the shares will eventually swoon again. For that reason, I will spend the rest of the time trying to understand whether management will need to suspend the dividend or not. I’ll try to answer this comparing resources available to the company to future obligations. First, I’ll look at the obligations.

Capital expenditures were up about 14% in 2019 relative to 2018, rising to $3.6 billion after making investments in the ChoiceLease and commercial fleets. Significantly, on pp. 43 of the latest 10-K, we see that the company expects to pay only about $2.1 billion on CAPEX in 2020. I have nothing else to go on, so I’ll be assuming this rate of CAPEX for the next few years.

Based on that, I’ve constructed a table of future obligations that’s made of future debt repayments and my CAPEX estimates. I’ve added that table below for your enjoyment and edification. Although the debt load is obviously significant, please note that the vast majority of it is quite cheap, with rates ranging between 1.99% and 3.17%. An immaterial amount (.65% of all debt) has a rate of 8.18%.

Source: 2019 10-K, Author Compilation

In sum, the company has obligations of just over $3.4 billion this year. Against this obligation, the company has ~$73.5 million in cash. I think earnings is a relevant measure because depreciation reflects economic reality, especially for a company like Ryder. That said, when it comes to dividend sustainability, I think cash is king, and for that reason I’ll be focusing on the cash flow statement. The company generated just over $2.1 billion in cash from operations, after adding back the $1.878 billion depreciation expense and the $101 million amortization expense. I will assume that this drops by 20% in 2020, so I’m calling for cash from operations in the neighbourhood of $1.6 billion.

In addition, the company seems capable of borrowing more money. For example, as of this writing, there’s “only” another $600 million of long term debt coming due this year, and the company has recently issued $400 million of medium term notes, due mid-2025. In addition, the company has just received a $400 million 364 day unsecured syndicated loan.

This means that, as things stand now, the company has about $2.5 billion available to it in a year that has obligations of about $3.4 billion. Thus, I think the company will need to go back to the well to find another ~$900 million. The $116 million spent on dividends in 2019 isn’t enough to cover this shortfall. This suggests to me that it all comes down to the credit markets. If the company can access another $900 million of debt this year, they can cover the obligations for this year. Then there’s 2021, where another $3.18 billion will be required. Then there’s the ~$3.39 billion required for 2022. This may be less onerous because the world will (hopefully) be back to something like normal by then.

In sum, I think the sustainability of the dividend is largely a function of this company’s capacity to tap credit markets. There’s a great deal of uncertainty about that question, so Ryder is at the outer limits of my risk tolerances for dividend sustainability. I think there’s risk of further capital loss here if the company can’t access the capital it requires. Hopefully the shares are priced at a level that’s appropriate for this risk.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I think a great company can be a terrible investment if the investor overpays. I think a troubled, risky company can be a great investment at the right price. For that reason, after acknowledging the risks associated with the future obligations, I need spend some time writing about whether those risks are adequately priced in the shares. I judge whether or not risk of ownership is adequately priced in a couple of ways. First, I compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like earnings, free cash flow, cash from operations etc. In particular, I want to see the shares trading at a discount relative to both their own history and to the overall market. Because there are no earnings at the moment, I’m comparing price to CFO at the moment, and on that basis the shares look quite inexpensive, trading at a 10 year low.





In addition to looking at a ratio of price to some measure of value, I want to understand what the market is assuming about the future for this business. In order to do that, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman describes how an investor can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about the future of the company. It seems that at the moment, the market is predicting that the company will be bankrupt in about 4 years. In my estimation, this is an excessively pessimistic view, which is what I like to see.

Given the cheapness of the shares, I think an argument could be made that the risks inherent here are priced in at the moment. For that reason, I can recommend holding the shares I bought earlier.

Insider Activity

Those who follow my stuff regularly know that I’m a bit on the repetitive side, because I think there are some truths that are worth repeating. My most threadbare, often used phrase is “the more you pay for something, the lower will be your subsequent returns”, but I’ve got a few others that I trot out from time to time. One of these other phrases involves the observation that not all investors are created equal. Some investors can produce superior results as a result of wisdom or emotional makeup. Others may be better at this because they’re institutional investors with legions of analysts at their disposal. Finally, some investors can be better than the pack at investing in a particular company because they work at the company, and thus know it better than any analyst ever will. It’s this last group that I want to focus on.

Between February 24 and February 28 of this year, five insiders (John Diaz, Scott Parker, Robert Fatovic, Hansel Tookes, and Robert Sanchez) have collectively spent just over $1.343 million to buy 34,250 shares of the company. In my view, when people who know this business better than any Wall Street analyst ever will put their own capital to work in the firm, I think the rest of us would be wise to at least take notice. Please also note that this is the largest insider buy at Ryder in at least a decade. That is the definition of commitment in my view.

Options As Alternative

There are many reasons to be skeptical of the bullish case here. After all, I’m the same person who recommended the same shares late last year, and the results of that advice are obvious. In addition, even for those who didn’t follow my advice last year, it can be a bit stressful to buy what has just recently plummeted in price. Finally, although insiders are buying, they bought at an average price of about $39, so an argument could be made that they also missed something. For people who are nervous about buying at current levels, I think short put options make sense.

I think short puts make sense because they represent a “win-win” trade in my estimation. If the shares rally from current levels, the investor simply pockets the premia. If the shares continue to drop, the investor is obliged to buy but they do so at a price that represents great long term value in my estimation. At the moment, my preferred option is the December put with a strike of $20. These are currently bid-asked at $2-$2.65. If the investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised, they’ll be buying at a net price about 36% below the current market price. At that level, the dividend yield jumps to over 12%, which I consider to be adequate compensation for taking on the risks of ownership here.

I should also write about my own short put history on this name to describe how the short puts did relative to the shares I bought at the same time. I purchased shares at a price of ~$52 dollars. Subsequent to that purchase, I was exercised on my short puts at a net price of about $42.80. Thus the shares I purchased are down about 48%, and the shares that were put to me are down about 35%. Neither outcome is particularly good, but in a world where you’re going to be wrong often, a 35% loss is less bad than a 48% loss. In my view, that demonstrates the relative power of put options. The investor gets much of the exposure of the long stock position at much less risk.

I hope you’re somewhat excited about the prospects presented by short puts, dear reader, because I’m about to splash some cold water on the idea by writing about risks. Investing, like life in general, involves making choices among a host of imperfect trade-offs. There are no risk-free options. There’s risk a, and there’s risk b. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risk-reward trade-off of buying shares should be pretty self-evident in early 2020. For those who missed it, the risk-reward trade-off for stock ownership involves the potential for capital loss weighed against the potential for capital gain.

Put options are no different in this regard. I've described the reward potential of these often, so I'll spend the rest of this section talking about their risks. I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income, and will therefore be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. For my part, I'll only ever write puts on companies that I'd be happy to own, at strike prices that represent good entry points for me. For that reason, being exercised isn't the trauma for me that is for many other put writers.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I’ll drive the point home by using Ryder as an example of the choice facing a hypothetical investor. The investor can choose to buy the shares today at a price of ~$27.85. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 36% below today's level. In my view, that is the definition of lower risk.

Conclusion

I think Ryder is a good business, and management is doing a reasonable job weathering the current storm. The problem here is that it’s unclear to me whether the dividend is sustainable or not, and for that reason, the shares would need to be priced very attractively for me to consider buying more. Thankfully, the shares are trading at a very attractive price where investors are well compensated for taking on the risk of ownership. For that reason, I’ll be adding to my Ryder position. In addition, I think the short put strategy was (relatively) successful, so I’ll be selling the puts outlined above. I think the next few years are going to be challenging for this business, as well as many others. As long as the shares are this inexpensive, and they’re getting a vote of confidence from insiders, I’m comfortable maintaining my long position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long R. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to buying a few more shares, I'll be selling 5 of the puts mentioned in this article.