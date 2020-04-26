Contran Corp: Undervalued Assets Awaiting A Catalyst

I've taken a dive into each business to see if there's any value here.

Background

The Contran Corporation includes four publicly traded companies managed by the Harold Simmons estate, including Valhi (VHI), CompX (CIX), National Lead (NL), and Kronos (KRO). The current ownership structure is:

NL holds ~87% of CIX, ~30% of KRO, and ~4% of VHI.

VHI holds ~50% of KRO and ~83% of NL.

KRO owns 1.7m shares of VHI and a nominal interest in CIX and NL

The Simmons family trust holds ~92% of VHI through Contran.

The resulting public float for these companies is about 5%-20% each of their respective market capitalization.

High level descriptions of the businesses:

CIX: Manufactures security products (i.e. locks) and marine products (boat components). Business has been very steady historically and the shares mostly move sideways.

KRO: Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) manufacturer (commodity price taker), spent the last year being beaten down at the end of commodity cycle.

VHI and NL: Holding companies with the main material items not included above being certain real estate assets at VHI, and legacy liabilities at NL related to historic lead paint manufacturing.

Valuation: CompX

CompX trades at about $190 million market cap, and at the same level the did prior to the COVID crash. Given their ~$20 million public float very little trades hands from day to day. With their $63 million cash position at the end of FY19, CompX has an EV of about $125 million. This leads to metrics like 1x EV/Sales, 6x EV/EBITDA, and 7.5x EV/Earnings. With a 2.7% dividend to boot, not a terrible business to own, but not very exciting either, and holders since 2017 have essentially nothing to show for 3 years of holding, even factoring in the dividends.

Peer the Eastern Company (EML) and Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) trade at EV/EBITDA of 7.8x and 4.5x, and EV/Sales of 0.9x and 0.2x, so CompX doesn’t appear particularly undervalued when considering the competition. Strattec and Eastern have also grown revenue better over the last five years. Investors seem willing to pay up for the CompX balance sheet.

CompX does own three properties, a 198k sq. ft. building in Mauldin, SC, a 133k sq ft building in Grayslake, IL, and a 95k sq ft building in Neenah, WI.

Two mixed use NNN properties totaling 40k sq ft are for sale in Mauldin for $5.4 million, so we will value that facility at just over 50% of the same $/sq ft, or $15 million, to be conservative.

A 28k sq ft manufacturing facility near Grayslake is listed for $1.5 million, so extrapolating to the CompX facility we will value it at $5 million, again, to be conservative.

Extrapolating between multiple industrial properties listed in Neenah, we could value the CompX building between $2-8 million, so we will us $5 million.

With (conservatively) $25 million in real estate assets and $63 million in cash, CompX has a very strong balance sheet that helps substantiate their value. I will conclude for this analysis that CompX is fairly valued at $15/share, with a decent margin of safety substantiated by their balance sheet.

Valuation: Kronos

With a $1 billion market cap and ~20% of float publicly traded, Kronos is the most liquid of the Contran assets. Primary competitors are The Chemours Company (CC), Tronox Incorporated (TROX), and Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) (source – 10-K). Kronos along with these business produce about half of the TiO2 production capacity worldwide (Chemours 16%, Tronox 12%, Venator 8%, and Kronos 7%). Kronos operations are concentrated in Europe, with over 75% of business employees, and the remaining headcount reside in the US and Canada. Kronos believes they are the largest producer of TiO2 in Europe with an estimated 18% share of European TiO2 sales volumes in FY19. In addition, they estimate they had a 19% share of North American TiO2 sales volumes in FY19.

Kronos has about $450 million of 3.75% senior notes due in 2025, and ~$400 million of cash and equivalents at the end of FY19. Revenues grew about 5% in FY19, but gross margin was significantly squeezed, leading to over a 50% drop in net income ($205 million to $87 million).

Kronos trades at about 70% of book value and 70% of sales, and 7x TTM EBITDA. Peer comparisons are as follows:

(Sources: Seeking Alpha)

Overall, multiples have been contracting due to the downward swing in the Tio2 cycle, and Kronos seems to generally trade in line with peers. If you’re looking for an old-school book value play Venator may be worth further analysis.

Given the discount to book value, and the long life some of the property has on the balance sheet, there's always a chance Kronos could unlock some value with sale/leaseback transactions, but these types of trades generally need more of a catalyst and I don't see one right now. There doesn’t appear to be any significant mis-pricing with Kronos, so we will use a $10 share price for this analysis.

Valuation: National Lead

NL has a history manufacturing lead-based paint and is involved in numerous lawsuits regarding their legacy business. See public filings for a more detailed discussion of these exposures. The main lawsuit in California has been settled as follows:

Under the terms of the global settlement agreement, each defendant must pay an aggregate $101.7 million to the plaintiffs as follows: $25.0 million within sixty days of the court’s approval of the settlement and dismissal of the case, and the remaining $76.7 million in six annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the initial payment ($12.0 million for the first five installments and $16.7 million for the sixth installment). Our sixth installment will be made with funds already on deposit at the court that are committed to the settlement, including all accrued interest at the date of payment, with any remaining balance to be paid by us (and any amounts on deposit in excess of the final payment would be returned to us).

Additionally, environmental exposure related to certain old sites is estimated at around $100 million on their balance sheet. We will ignore potential recoveries under NL insurance policies for both litigation and environmental expenses, which are estimated by the company to be at least $15 million for litigation alone.

NL holdings consist of the market value of KRO shares around $350m ($10/share), CIX holdings worth $160 million ($15/share), and VHI worth $15 million ($1/share). Cash at NL is $95 million, so tangible assets are a touch over $600 million.

Backing out the remaining settlement and $100 million in environmental costs accrued, NL has a tangible value of about $450 million against their current $135 million market cap, (or about $10/share instead of $2.50).

Ongoing corporate expense at NL has averaged about $15 million, while current dividend income from KRO, CIX, and VHI totals about $31 million. Going forward, cashflow yield (ignoring accrued settlement liabilities) should be about 10%. Management has responded to the crystallized settlement by re-instituting the dividend for the first time in years at $0.04 a share in March, a 5% yield assuming quarterly payments continue. At $2.50/share you are buying dollars for about $0.25 and with decent yield to boot.

Valuation: VHI

Valhi’s financial statements can be more confusing since KRO, NL, and CIX are all aggregated together in results of operations. For our valuation purposes, we will show these portions based on the values established above and the VHI-specific assets separately.

KRO Investment: ~$550 million

NL Investment: ~$110 million (or $375 million book value)

Real Estate Management and Development (BMI and Landwell): Focused on management and development of about 2,500 acres in Henderson, NV. Revenue for this segment was $42 million in FY19 and operating income was $14.8 million. Carrying value of real estate assets is $191.6 million

Non-KRO/NL cash is about $45 million.

A conservative valuation, with the trading value of assets and book value of the real estate would put VHI worth ~$900 million, while applying some upside ($375 million for NL, 5x EBITDA for real estate businesses on top of book value) places them at ~$1.2 billion ($4/share). So VHI is buying dollars for about $0.25 and a 9% yield.

Catalyst

The multi-million dollar question has remained when some of this value might be unlocked through divesting of shares, sales of any of the businesses, etc. since Harrold Simmons death in 2013. Any investor who has stuck around for the last few years missed out on massive returns in the S&P while nothing happened at Contran. Settlement in the NL case provided a brief upside to shares, which have now retreated to pre-settlement levels. Re-instating the dividend also seemed to indicate a level of confidence that NL’s liabilities are more crystallized, but with none of the companies as a possible target for an activist, investors remain at the mercy of the Simmons estate. Given they continue to collect about $25m per year in dividends from Valhi, there may not be much desire for them to get things moving soon. However, they should.

How would I play this if I was the Simmons family? Start aggressively repurchasing as many shares as they can at NL and Valhi. There’s about $25m of stock outstanding for each business at current prices. The average dollar value of Valhi trading hands over the past year was $300 thousand/day, and NL was $60 thousand/day, so the amount they repurchase would be somewhat limited, though VHI might be able to reduce their float by about half after a year of repurchase efforts. A more straightforward approach would be taking them private at a small premium to current share prices due to their overwhelming control or making a partial tender offer. Valhi is instituting a reverse split which may be a first step to consolidate ownership. Enough cash exists at both businesses to accomplish tender offers without any financing.

With the float reduced, marketing both CompX and Kronos for sale would realize the value of their held shares without the public portion diluting returns. Conservative example:

Repurchase outstanding NL shares for $30-40 million.

Repurchase outstanding Valhi shares for $40-50 million.

Sell CompX for $150 million EV after taking out the cash.

Sell Kronos for $1.25 billion EV, with cash and debt offsetting.

Contran is left with the ~$200 million of real estate assets at Valhi, which still earns operating income of $15 million/year. Meanwhile they’ve monetized almost $1.5 billion from the CompX cash and the business divestitures. Leaving $200 million in NL for residual liability runoff, the Simmons would now have $1.3 billion in cash and about half of their prior income just from the Valhi real estate, and they can go invest in something more aligned with their social values than a couple litigation-heavy manufacturing businesses. With these kinds of payouts they could even sock the $1.3 billion in a CD and make a higher return than the old dividend flows.

The above sales are significantly conservative, Contran might be able to realize closer to $2 billion from the sales if they weren’t in the middle of a global recession. It seems unlikely that this sale process takes place in the immediate future, but the repurchases can start now.

The Trade

(Sources: Seeking Alpha)

I’ve been in and out of these businesses at different times in the past. With no immediate catalyst on the horizon I don’t expect a significant position in any of them in the near term. Valhi and NL are the most attractively valued, but CompX and Kronos seem more likely to be the first businesses to be sold if they decide to unwind. Investors willing to wait could consider going long any of the businesses or could buy NL/Valhi and short Kronos/CompX for a pair trade on the value gap closing. I prefer Valhi at this stage since it doesn’t have the historic liability exposure that NL has, and is similarly undervalued. Given Contran only owns Valhi directly, they could choose to just divest that vehicle rather than the steps I outlined above as well. Valhi in particular has seen its discount widen compared to the other shares in the last few months and lacking any particular catalyst I expect this gap to normalize sooner rather than later. With the cash on hand, earnings power, and being the only business paying dividends directly to Contran, I don’t expect a cut anytime soon. For now I am long a small position in Valhi, collecting almost 10% in dividends while I wait, but may trade in or out of the businesses on further news.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VHI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.