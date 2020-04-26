Beans Over Beyond Meat

Fears of an imminent shortage of meat in the U.S. grew on April 24th with the announcement of two plant closures in Minnesota by Hormel Foods’ Jennie-O Turkey Store (HRL). In a press release, the company announced the following (emphasis mine):

“Based on information about the community spread of COVID-19 in the area, the company decided it was the right decision to pause operations to undergo a facility-wide cleaning that will enhance already robust safety and sanitization protocols… Operations will wind down throughout the weekend. As of Thursday, 14 employees out of more than 1,200 had tested positive for COVID-19. The company has encouraged its staff to get tested, now that additional tests are available. Health experts have told the company that as testing increases so will positive results. The company has strategic operation protocols and plans to ensure business continuity, including the use of its other facilities to continue to serve its customers during this time.”

Jennie-O, like many other essential businesses across the country, have plans in place for business continuity. Coronavirus-related shutdowns are temporary setbacks which disrupt operations but do not completely cripple them. Yet, panic is a very real and palpable thing in the middle of a crisis filled with high amounts of uncertainty. The meat panic also plays out in the stock market as speculators and investors rush to make bets on how shortages and disruptions will play out in the economy. One rush to judgement is unfolding in the stock of Beyond Meat (BYND).

BYND fell with the rest of the stock market during March’s crash. After reaching an all-time closing low of $54.02 on March 18th, BYND has doubled. In the last week, BYND made a bullish breakout above its 50-day moving average (DMA) as part of a weekly gain of 41.4%. Despite the strong gains, BYND still faded from overhead 200DMA resistance on Friday. The stock is on the edge of a parabolic run-up with the stock closing four straight days above its upper Bollinger Band (BB). This price action is a recipe for extreme over-bought conditions that tend to bring a rally to an end. The technicals are just the beginning of the issues with buying BYND as a play on a meat shortage. Past the short-term price action lies the reality of plentiful protein alternatives…like beans. Beans are even cheaper and healthier than Beyond Meat patties.

Bean Counting

A small can of Bush’s Original Baked Beans contains 235 grams of beans and 13 grams of protein. Each can even has a healthy dose of 8g in dietary fiber, 32% of a typical daily value (DV). A can packs 270 calories with only 2g of fat. A single can costs around $1.50 at retailers like Walmart (WMT) and are available for on-line shopping. This pricing results in a cost of 11.5 cents per gram of protein (6.5 grams of protein per gram of fat). Other varieties of beans can deliver costs as low as 9 cents per gram of protein.

Beyond Meat Vegan Beast Beyond Burger Patties sell for about $4.84. A single package of two patties provides 40 grams of protein with a total weight of 227 grams. These patties deliver 500 calories thanks in large part to a whopping 36 grams of fat (the company website does not include full nutritional info, so I relied on other reporting). These patties cost 12.1 cents per gram of protein (1.1 grams of protein per gram of fat). For an economy with millions of freshly unemployed workers and millions more with reduced incomes, Beyond Meat is a slightly more expensive substitute for protein, a much less healthy alternative. Moreover, canned beans come in numerous types of flavors and varieties., including vegetarian and reduced sugar options.

Supply Chain Risks

Concerns over the U.S. food supply chain are understandable. However, ultimately Beyond Meat is unlikely to escape unscathed if supply disruptions become widespread in the economy. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has tried to allay fears.

“Currently, the outlook for domestic production of agricultural commodities, including cereals, meat and dairy is very good. We have sufficient quantities to not only feed our country but maintain robust exports even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic… At the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, as consumers rushed to stock up on essential food items, there was a sudden and large increase in demand for food products from grocery stores, which led to shortages and higher prices of some products. In addition, the dramatic reduction in restaurant traffic and food service demand (more than half of consumer food spending) led to an even greater increase in demand at the retail level. Producers and retailers typically plan for steady demand increases and were not prepared to deal with the rapid surge we saw with the onset of the crisis. But over the next few weeks, as retailors restock their shelves and demand from overstocked consumers decline, we will see fewer empty shelves and prices should stabilize or even decline.” “Will COVID-19 Threaten Availability and Affordability of our Food?” – U.S. Department of Agriculture, April 16, 2020

Conditions can change of course. For now, plenty of thought and preparation has gone into ensuring food supplies remain functional. Perhaps more concerning is the amount of food being wasted at farms because of labor shortages and distribution problems. A lot of hungry people could use this food being left to rot.

The Trade

At a price of 11 times sales, BYND is an expensive trade on a food panic when combined with the subpar consumer economics. If BYND manages to break out above 200DMA resistance, the technical trade becomes more compelling to the $135 or so high for 2020. Still, I do not expect the fuel to last long on food supply fears. On balance, I do not want to buy BYND at current levels: I cannot trade or invest in this kind of stock with confidence beyond a few days at a time.

Instead, Hormel (HRL) actually looks interesting to me. While BYND is high octane offense, HRL is steady defense. The stock market crash only took HRL down to a 10-month low. HRL hit an all-time high just a week ago. This is a stock to buy on the dips…and hold through the churn. The stock is currently testing 50DMA support and likely has risk down to a 200DMA retest.

Be careful out there!

