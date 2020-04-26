Prospect Capital: Undervalued Because Of The Pandemic

Investment Thesis

Prospect Capital is becoming more and more attractive as the stock price has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic hurting its financial sheet. At its current stock price, PSEC is an interesting value play.

Company Background

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is a "business development company." In other words, PSEC mainly invests capital into small, public and private businesses in the form of loans. I would consider PSEC to be similar to a bank in that it lends money out to help grow small and large companies meanwhile generating a return in the form of interest on those loans. It touches each sector, but the company's expertise is in the energy and industrial sectors.

Prospect Capital has its woes when it comes to its fundamentals. For instance, its current dividend payout ratio is over 100% at 112%! This isn't a good sign for an investor who is looking for a consistent stream of dividend income! Another spot on its financial sheet is its negative forward revenue and earnings growth. This is not a good sign for a company that wants to stay afloat in today's economy. So, if you were just glancing at its fundamentals to determine quickly if this company is a fit for you, I'd hold on a bit and dive a little deeper.

For instance, a lot of this can be explained. The revenue and earnings decline along with the payout increase could all have been caused by the pandemic we are currently facing around the world. This has driven revenues and profits down for a lot of companies which in turn has inflated their payout ratios. This is all but an anomaly and should be treated as such since pandemics do not occur that often and when they do, they normally do not hit the economy and stock market as hard as this one has. So, in times like today, it is difficult to properly value a company based on the simple fact that we are going through something that we may never face again and its effects on the stock market have been drastic.

So, here's my traditional analysis on the stock:

Price to Earnings (P/E): This method puts a value to a company relative to its historical P/E ratio. To do this, let's take a look at the current P/E and compare it to the 5-year average P/E. At the time of writing this article, PSEC is trading at $3.81 per share. This implies a current P/E of 10.30 using the TTM earnings of $0.37 per share. The 5-year average P/E is 14.21. I calculated the value of the stock according to its historical P/E is $5.26. This implies a 38% upside in the stock.

Dividend Yield (NYSE:DY): This method uses its current dividend yield and compares it to its historical average dividend yield. Then, with its current annual dividend payment, determines what the value would be if the stock reverted to its 5-year average dividend yield. At the current price of $3.81, the stock has a dividend yield of 18.9%. The stock has a 5-year average dividend yield of 5.34%. If the company were to return to its 5-year average yield on its current annual dividend payment of $0.72 per share, the stock would be worth $13.48 which implies a 353% upside.

Discounted Cash Flow Model (NYSE:DCF): This model takes into account the stocks future dividend payments into its valuation. Using its past 4 years data, from 2016 to 2019 and a discount rate of 6.95%, I calculated the stock to be worth $4.01. This implies a 5% upside.

Enterprise Value (NYSE:EV): This method takes into account a company's short-term and long-term debt, market cap, and any cash on hand and assets. According to this, the stock is worth $9.24 which implies a 243% upside.

Valuation Method Stock Value P/E $5.26 DY $13.48 DCF $4.01 EV $9.24 Average Value $7.99

Risks Associated With PSEC

There is one risk associated with PSEC that stands out to me the most. That is, its dividend safety. With earnings being effected by the pandemic, I see its dividend more vulnerable than ever before. Here's why:

The dividend has only seen decreases in the past years starting in January 2015. The dividend was reduced from $0.1106/share monthly to $0.0833/share monthly and then reduced again in September 2017 to $0.06/share monthly where it has stayed ever since. These dividend cuts were made to fall more in line with the company's earnings since in each case PSEC was not earning enough to cover those dividend payments for much longer. Now, at $0.06, the dividend has been stable in recent years with net investment income (NYSEMKT:NII) being able to cover the dividend with some room to spare. However, times are different, especially now with the COVID-19 pandemic. This has effected earnings in each sector, some positively and others negatively. In the case of PSEC, it has been negatively with the TTM earnings coming in around $0.37/share. In my opinion, this is only an anomaly caused by the pandemic and can be recovered from with focused management decisions. So, a risk associated with PSEC is another potential dividend cut as seen in previous years to help align the dividend payment with the company's earnings.

In the short-term, I would not be surprised if the company cut the dividend to $0.05/share from the current $0.06/share to help cope with current climate conditions. This 16% dividend cut would more closely align the earnings and dividend payment. The cash saved from this cut could be funneled back into the company for new investment driven growth. The dividend could see a potential comeback in a couple of years down the road when the earnings are safer and more predictable than now.

Conclusion

Each valuation method I used will not be entirely accurate due to the fact that some numbers have been skewed by the pandemic. However, based on a value perspective, I think the stock is currently undervalued with potential for large gains in the coming years when the economy and stock market recover, assuming the company will make it out.

Be careful when choosing investments to add to your portfolio during the current market climate since valuations are skewed and fundamentals have been shaken. Do your own research before making any decisions with your money.

I hope you enjoyed the brief analysis of PSEC and if you want to read more analysis type articles then give me a follow and let me know in the comments.

