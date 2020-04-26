Wide-Moat Stocks On Sale - The April 2020 Heat Map

We share the heat map of the most investable candidates that may be worth your time for further analysis.

We are only interested in those targets that are attractively valued in historical comparison.

Step One: Wide-moat stocks with 5-star and 4-star ratings

Historical evidence says that while quality alone is a poor indicator of outperformance, when combined with a decent valuation filter, Morningstar’s moat rating proves to be more than useful. Based on the available data, stocks with a wide-moat rating that also fit into the 4- or 5-star category deserve to be the subject of further analysis. See the detailed explanation and the underlying evidence of our first step in this article.

We focus on those companies that are domestic, and are covered by a Morningstar analyst (as assigning a wide-moat rating without thorough analysis is a questionable practice in our opinion). As of April 24, there were 136 wide-moat stocks meeting our criteria.

Only 8.1% (11 stocks) of this wide-moat group earned a 5-star (most attractive) valuation rating. Here are they:

Company Name Ticker American Express Co AXP Blackbaud Inc BLKB Boeing Co BA Lincoln National Corp LNC Compass Minerals International Inc CMP Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD General Dynamics Corp GD Harley-Davidson Inc HOG Philip Morris International Inc PM Wells Fargo & Co WFC Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ZBH

We believe that the percentage of 5-star-rated wide-moat stocks is a good indicator of market sentiment. When this percentage is high, even the best companies are on sale. When the percentage is extremely low, market conditions may warrant caution. (Please note that this is not an indicator for market timing!)

As these best of breed companies may be worth a closer look even when they are just slightly cheaper than their fair value but are not in the bargain bin, we also list the 4-star-rated wide-moat stocks as of April 24:

Company Name Ticker 3M Co MMM Altria Group Inc MO Applied Materials Inc AMAT Aspen Technology Inc AZPN Autodesk Inc ADSK Bank of America Corp BAC Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK.B Biogen Inc BIIB Caterpillar Inc CAT Charles Schwab Corp SCHW Coca-Cola Co KO Comcast Corp CMCSA Constellation Brands Inc STZ Corteva Inc CTVA CSX Corp CSX Deere & Co DE Dominion Energy Inc D Emerson Electric Co EMR Guidewire Software Inc GWRE Honeywell International Inc HON Intel Corp INTC John Wiley & Sons Inc JW.A JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM Kellogg Co K Lockheed Martin Corp LMT Magellan Midstream Partners LP MMP Masco Corp MAS McDonald's Corp MCD Merck & Co Inc MRK Microchip Technology Inc MCHP Nike Inc NKE PepsiCo Inc PEP Pfizer Inc PFE Plains All American Pipeline LP PAA Plains GP Holdings LP PAGP Polaris Inc PII Roper Technologies Inc ROP Salesforce.com Inc CRM ServiceNow Inc NOW Starbucks Corp SBUX T. Rowe Price Group Inc TROW The Walt Disney Co DIS U.S. Bancorp USB United Parcel Service Inc UPS Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX Varian Medical Systems Inc VAR Yum Brands Inc YUM Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC

All in all, we have 60 firms that pass our very first criteria.

Step Two: Historical Valuation in the EVA Framework

We believe that the most widely used valuation multiples are terribly flawed. See this article on why we consider the Future Growth Reliance metric the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which wide-moat companies seem attractively valued in historical terms. We want to buy our top-quality targets when the baked-in expectations are low, since that is when surprising on the upside has the highest probability. As investment is a game of probabilities, all we can do is stack the odds in our favor as much as possible.

36 of the 60 stocks survived this second step. Here’s the list:

Company Name Ticker American Express Co AXP Aspen Technology Inc AZPN Bank of America Corp BAC Biogen Inc BIIB Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK.B Caterpillar Inc CAT Comcast Corp CMCSA Salesforce.com Inc CRM CSX Corp CSX Dominion Energy Inc D Emerson Electric Co EMR Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD General Dynamics Corp GD Harley-Davidson Inc HOG Honeywell International Inc HON JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM John Wiley & Sons Inc JW.A Coca-Cola Co KO Lincoln National Corp LNC Masco Corp MAS 3M Co MMM Magellan Midstream Partners LP MMP Altria Group Inc MO Merck & Co Inc MRK ServiceNow Inc NOW Plains All American Pipeline LP PAA Polaris Inc PII Philip Morris International Inc PM Starbucks Corp SBUX Charles Schwab Corp SCHW T. Rowe Price Group Inc TROW United Parcel Service Inc UPS U.S. Bancorp USB Varian Medical Systems Inc VAR Wells Fargo & Co WFC

We are rather strict when it comes to historical valuation. There are stocks that unquestionably fail both or short- and long-term tests like Disney (DIS):

Source: evaexpress.com

There are some targets, however, that may look attractively valued if you only focus on the short-term (like the last 5 years), but the longer you zoom out, the more you lose your appetite. McDonald’s (MCD) is a good example:

Source: evaexpress.com

It comes down to personal preference where you draw the line. For us, only those stocks are allowed to appear on the heat map in our third step that seem attractively valued in both a short-term and long-term context. (We go back as far as 20 years, calculate averages and medians on different time frames and let our algorithm do the ruthless work.)

Step Three: The Heat Map of the most investable wide-moat stocks

Seeing the stocks of our shortlist on a heat map with a quality and valuation axis is something that can prove very useful when we need to make a decision on which candidates to analyze thoroughly. As explained in our previous article, we use the PRVit (Performance-Risk-Valuation investment technology) model of the EVA Dimensions team.

All in all, PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. It first estimates the fundamental value of a company based on its risk-adjusted EVA performance (shown on the vertical axis) and then compares it to its actual valuation (shown on the horizontal axis). All factors in this model were chosen heuristically based on common sense, and not by data mining, yet strong and statistically significant backtests prove the soundness of the PRVit approach both in the U.S. and globally. (See the details here.)

Here is the heat map as of April 24:

Source: evaexpress.com

We also present the results in a table format to make your decision easier.

Source: evaexpress.com, Morningstar

(Stocks highlighted in light blue are Morningstar’s 5-star-rated wide-moat names that survived the second step of our process.)

Each company has a composite 0-100 score in each category, where higher is better for Performance and lower is better for Risk and Valuation. We believe that stocks in the upper quintile of the PRVit ranking (with a PRVit score above 80) are worth a closer look.

I plan to run this three-step process on a monthly basis and publish the shortlist of targets it produces. Also, I am hopeful that the members of my FALCON Team will publish thorough analyses of the most promising targets. If you don't want to miss any of these pieces in the future, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM, MO, BRK.B, MMM, KO, MCD, PEP, PII, TROW, DIS,wfc. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.