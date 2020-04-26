Seeking Alpha
Wide-Moat Stocks On Sale - The April 2020 Heat Map

Our 3-step process focuses on wide-moat stocks (as per Morningstar’s rating).

We are only interested in those targets that are attractively valued in historical comparison.

We share the heat map of the most investable candidates that may be worth your time for further analysis.

Step One: Wide-moat stocks with 5-star and 4-star ratings

Historical evidence says that while quality alone is a poor indicator of outperformance, when combined with a decent valuation filter, Morningstar’s moat rating proves to be more than useful. Based on the available data, stocks with a wide-moat rating that also fit into the 4- or 5-star category deserve to be the subject of further analysis. See the detailed explanation and the underlying evidence of our first step in this article.

We focus on those companies that are domestic, and are covered by a Morningstar analyst (as assigning a wide-moat rating without thorough analysis is a questionable practice in our opinion). As of April 24, there were 136 wide-moat stocks meeting our criteria.

Only 8.1% (11 stocks) of this wide-moat group earned a 5-star (most attractive) valuation rating. Here are they:

Company Name Ticker
American Express Co AXP
Blackbaud Inc BLKB
Boeing Co BA
Lincoln National Corp LNC
Compass Minerals International Inc CMP
Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD
General Dynamics Corp GD
Harley-Davidson Inc HOG
Philip Morris International Inc PM
Wells Fargo & Co WFC
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ZBH

We believe that the percentage of 5-star-rated wide-moat stocks is a good indicator of market sentiment. When this percentage is high, even the best companies are on sale. When the percentage is extremely low, market conditions may warrant caution. (Please note that this is not an indicator for market timing!)

As these best of breed companies may be worth a closer look even when they are just slightly cheaper than their fair value but are not in the bargain bin, we also list the 4-star-rated wide-moat stocks as of April 24:

Company Name Ticker
3M Co MMM
Altria Group Inc MO
Applied Materials Inc AMAT
Aspen Technology Inc AZPN
Autodesk Inc ADSK
Bank of America Corp BAC
Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK
Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK.B
Biogen Inc BIIB
Caterpillar Inc CAT
Charles Schwab Corp SCHW
Coca-Cola Co KO
Comcast Corp CMCSA
Constellation Brands Inc STZ
Corteva Inc CTVA
CSX Corp CSX
Deere & Co DE
Dominion Energy Inc D
Emerson Electric Co EMR
Guidewire Software Inc GWRE
Honeywell International Inc HON
Intel Corp INTC
John Wiley & Sons Inc JW.A
JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM
Kellogg Co K
Lockheed Martin Corp LMT
Magellan Midstream Partners LP MMP
Masco Corp MAS
McDonald's Corp MCD
Merck & Co Inc MRK
Microchip Technology Inc MCHP
Nike Inc NKE
PepsiCo Inc PEP
Pfizer Inc PFE
Plains All American Pipeline LP PAA
Plains GP Holdings LP PAGP
Polaris Inc PII
Roper Technologies Inc ROP
Salesforce.com Inc CRM
ServiceNow Inc NOW
Starbucks Corp SBUX
T. Rowe Price Group Inc TROW
The Walt Disney Co DIS
U.S. Bancorp USB
United Parcel Service Inc UPS
Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX
Varian Medical Systems Inc VAR
Yum Brands Inc YUM
Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC

All in all, we have 60 firms that pass our very first criteria.

Step Two: Historical Valuation in the EVA Framework

We believe that the most widely used valuation multiples are terribly flawed. See this article on why we consider the Future Growth Reliance metric the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which wide-moat companies seem attractively valued in historical terms. We want to buy our top-quality targets when the baked-in expectations are low, since that is when surprising on the upside has the highest probability. As investment is a game of probabilities, all we can do is stack the odds in our favor as much as possible.

36 of the 60 stocks survived this second step. Here’s the list:

Company Name Ticker
American Express Co AXP
Aspen Technology Inc AZPN
Bank of America Corp BAC
Biogen Inc BIIB
Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK
Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK.B
Caterpillar Inc CAT
Comcast Corp CMCSA
Salesforce.com Inc CRM
CSX Corp CSX
Dominion Energy Inc D
Emerson Electric Co EMR
Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD
General Dynamics Corp GD
Harley-Davidson Inc HOG
Honeywell International Inc HON
JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM
John Wiley & Sons Inc JW.A
Coca-Cola Co KO
Lincoln National Corp LNC
Masco Corp MAS
3M Co MMM
Magellan Midstream Partners LP MMP
Altria Group Inc MO
Merck & Co Inc MRK
ServiceNow Inc NOW
Plains All American Pipeline LP PAA
Polaris Inc PII
Philip Morris International Inc PM
Starbucks Corp SBUX
Charles Schwab Corp SCHW
T. Rowe Price Group Inc TROW
United Parcel Service Inc UPS
U.S. Bancorp USB
Varian Medical Systems Inc VAR
Wells Fargo & Co WFC

We are rather strict when it comes to historical valuation. There are stocks that unquestionably fail both or short- and long-term tests like Disney (DIS):

Source: evaexpress.com

There are some targets, however, that may look attractively valued if you only focus on the short-term (like the last 5 years), but the longer you zoom out, the more you lose your appetite. McDonald’s (MCD) is a good example:

Source: evaexpress.com

It comes down to personal preference where you draw the line. For us, only those stocks are allowed to appear on the heat map in our third step that seem attractively valued in both a short-term and long-term context. (We go back as far as 20 years, calculate averages and medians on different time frames and let our algorithm do the ruthless work.)

Step Three: The Heat Map of the most investable wide-moat stocks

Seeing the stocks of our shortlist on a heat map with a quality and valuation axis is something that can prove very useful when we need to make a decision on which candidates to analyze thoroughly. As explained in our previous article, we use the PRVit (Performance-Risk-Valuation investment technology) model of the EVA Dimensions team.

All in all, PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. It first estimates the fundamental value of a company based on its risk-adjusted EVA performance (shown on the vertical axis) and then compares it to its actual valuation (shown on the horizontal axis). All factors in this model were chosen heuristically based on common sense, and not by data mining, yet strong and statistically significant backtests prove the soundness of the PRVit approach both in the U.S. and globally. (See the details here.)

Here is the heat map as of April 24:

Source: evaexpress.com

We also present the results in a table format to make your decision easier.

Source: evaexpress.com, Morningstar

(Stocks highlighted in light blue are Morningstar’s 5-star-rated wide-moat names that survived the second step of our process.)

Each company has a composite 0-100 score in each category, where higher is better for Performance and lower is better for Risk and Valuation. We believe that stocks in the upper quintile of the PRVit ranking (with a PRVit score above 80) are worth a closer look.

I plan to run this three-step process on a monthly basis and publish the shortlist of targets it produces. Also, I am hopeful that the members of my FALCON Team will publish thorough analyses of the most promising targets. If you don't want to miss any of these pieces in the future, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM, MO, BRK.B, MMM, KO, MCD, PEP, PII, TROW, DIS,wfc. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.