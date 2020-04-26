Diamond Hill Q1 2020 Commentary - Equity Funds

Summary

Founded in 2000, Diamond Hill is an independent active asset management firm headquartered in Ohio. They provide investment management services to institutions and individuals through a variety of vehicles.

U.S. real GDP is likely to decline severely in the near term, and its rebound will be subject to progress made in slowing the virus spread.

We consider it reasonable that equity markets could compound at a double-digit rate over the next five years. However, those higher expected returns come with higher risk, as many businesses will see significant near-term cash flow disruption.