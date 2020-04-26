Diamond Hill Q1 2020 Commentary - Fixed Income Funds

Summary

Founded in 2000, Diamond Hill is an independent active asset management firm headquartered in Ohio. They provide investment management services to institutions and individuals through a variety of vehicles.

The 10-year Treasury bulldozed through the 1% barrier, dropping from 1.92% to 0.67% and various parts of the yield curve finished the quarter at all-time lows.

Q1’s first two months were solid for the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Bond Index but were followed by March’s historic losses. March was the second worst month in the index’s history.