Evermore Global Fund Commentary - Q1 2020

Summary

Evermore is a New Jersey based investment adviser, providing "special situations" investing across three geographies; Global, European and International.

We sold investments that were commodity-driven, cyclical in nature, or had catalysts that included balance sheet transformations.

Institutional Class shares of Evermore Global Value Fund were down 30.66% for the first quarter of 2020, which represented the worst period of performance since the Fund’s inception in 2010.

