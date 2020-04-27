Big-Cap Techs Report All In One Week, And What That Means For My Sell-Off Scenario

Before we get to specifics let’s talk about the coming week overall

This is the densest week for earnings, and it will be difficult to analyze every report. As I said on Friday, normally at this elevated level, I would be concerned about a sell-off on earnings. If you are a fast money trader this is “white knuckle” time. I hope you all spread your calls or reduced positions even a tiny bit just in case, specifically for stocks reporting this week. As far as my call on trimming positions this week, if you have a stable of trades, take a few shares off of each old position. If you are initiating new positions, maybe ease up a bit on adding to them too much. Make sure you have more cash coming in than going out. That said, I think the market reaction will be muted to the downside and quite possibly rise on the various earnings results. I think market participants will likely look past the bad news by dishing it off to the epidemic and seize on any good news and extrapolate continued growth later in the year when the sun comes out. I said this Friday, sorry but I want to set the table, which I will be doing at length below. Before I get into details on what I believe will happen this week and next, let me also take some time to review some basics on my approach.

Trends tend to continue, as long as there's no new data to upset the apple cart

So far there's no real recognition of the trend and no way to exploit it. You don’t hear a lot of talk about the market going sideways. If there was a specific way to trade a sideways market it would already have been diverted in some direction already. So meandering sideways between the low 2700s to the upper 2800s can continue for a number of weeks more. This may not seem very exciting but this is an ideal time to trade if, and this is a big if, we know this trend is solid. That's still an open question for me, so as I have said a few weeks ago, that I was pulling back on fast money trades and looking to build longer-term positions. I think this week we can possibly see a small but sharp breakout based on this positive bias. Traders who love to jump on a trend could take the market above 2900 on the S&P and upset the stasis that I believe is now much easier to see. I charted the S&P 500 early last week, let’s take another look here.

It’s pretty pronounced now. We have been going more or less sideways for about a month. As we consolidate the sharp bounce we had from the March low of 2200, eventually there will be a move to the upside. Unfortunately, in this case, unless there's new positive material news, that bounce in the indexes if it is taken up further, in my opinion, will not be sustainable.

Sometimes valuation and fundamentals slap you in the face

As I wrote in my piece on Friday this projected rise of the index into the 2900s is just not justified fundamentally. That prior sentence might elicit a chortle from some of you long-time readers since I hardly ever talk about fundamentals or valuations. Sometimes it just smacks you in the face and you gotta talk about it. In my trading, I look for stocks with a positive narrative of future growth. This is where real alpha is made, the narrative has to be grounded in fact, and not hype for me to get excited about a new opportunity. I don’t just jump on a trend just because a sector is flying. A great example is pot stocks. Have you ever seen me write about pot stocks except to warn you away from them? Or bitcoin? Don’t just pick stocks or sectors that are going up, just because they are going up. It’s all fun and games in the beginning but that's a recipe for disaster.

I treat analyzing stocks for trading and speculation differently than I treat investments

I will apply charts, and technical analysis, and look for trends but only in stocks that I think have a good foundation for growth. Investing is another category, where my first filter is dividends, and the ability to sustain them. There I tend to focus on value, on names that are temporarily hurt on nonsense, like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) trading at 130 because of talcum powder lawsuits, and JNJ is now back toward old highs. On the other hand, I identified 3M (MMM) as a long-term investment initially at 180 (before I started writing for Seeking Alpha) and now it's at 140ish. My thought was that the water pollution issue was temporary and that MMM is a fantastically innovative company with a sustainable dividend. One of two things will happen, either MMM fixes the water issue and gets back to product innovation, or corporate activists will press for a break up of the company and release value that way. I will stand by this value play, even as a few years have gone by and hopefully, one who is invested adds to the position over time, and let the dividend compound by DrIPs - Dividend Reinvestment Plans. This is a long way of saying that I look for quality companies for investment that are growing and profitable to sustain the dividend. If they have some temporary issues depressing their valuation, then all the better. This is because investing has a tremendous advantage for wealth-building - time.

A trade is not an investment, beware of market commentators that conflate the two

I know I am a bit off topic but I realize I almost never talk about investing, and the fact that so many conflate trading and investing when they are adjacent activities with different priorities is hazardous to your portfolio. It is a lazy tactic for market commentators since if they are wrong about a company for a trade, they can get away with it if they say “investment.” This conflation may not be purposeful (I suspect that it is), but it can be a disservice to those who are looking for direction on trading. I may not be right 100% of the time, but if you understand how I'm thinking about a trading opportunity, then you can make your own decisions. So it bears repeating “A trade is not an investment,” know what you are trading or investing in and why it's a good opportunity. Never rely on “tips,” especially from people you don’t know and stocks that are unfamiliar. Know from the start how much of your funds you will be risking. In other words, don’t throw more money than you intended at a losing stock in order to “save it.” In trading, cash is your seed corn, and your portfolio is your inventory. If you have inventory that isn’t working why get more?

This is why having a strong separation between trading and investing is so important, and why many market commentators can lead you astray if you don’t have that filter on for yourself. When you read an item, and the writer is touting a stock, break down the content, and ask yourself, is this content about a trade, or an investment? Then you can act accordingly.

Let me explain this digression

I write to chronicle my own thinking on the market. I have my own way of approaching the market that I use in trading and investing, I'm not saying I discovered a cure for cancer, but I may have some idiosyncrasies that a new reader may not get, and a casual reader may have forgotten. So from time to time, I take a moment to review. It's especially important to me because of the paradoxical way the stock market is behaving right now. I really need to get my thinking straight and I suspect that readers want the same. So when I write I'm exposing you to my thought process, you may not agree with my conclusions but it might help you anyway in formulating your own thoughts about where the market is going.

Why is it important to understand market direction?

Some of you might argue against this very notion. Some of you are purely value investors, and invest over time to dollar-cost-average and harvest dividend, and don’t care about movements from week to week. You know what? You are 1000% correct, and I hope my prior paragraph about long-term investing had you nodding in agreement. However, I think that as a trader whether fast money trading or an extended time trade, understanding where the market is going is very important. Working up the scenario beforehand, like spending the weekend reading up, looking at charts, watching the investments shows (I DVR a bunch to catch up), and then laying it out as logically as possible is important, especially if you are wrong. If the market goes decidedly in the other direction, perhaps you pull back on your trading until you figure it out. Some people trade out of compulsion, or habit, or they look at a stock that is up, and they just jump on it. It could work very well maybe most of the time, but not now. If I'm right, a lot of people are going to get caught out next week, but not you if you heed my caution. If I'm wrong then the worst thing is that you took some profits or lightened up on trades that weren’t working, or wrote some calls against your stocks which you should do anyway. I have spent time this week and over the last few days thinking through this conundrum of a market. By all counts, it's fully valued, and as I said when I started this note, it can trade in this range for weeks more. As a technician, a sideways market has been described as a coiled spring about to pop, I often quote Louise Yamada, “the longer the base the higher in space.” I usually celebrate the coming rally. In this case, I am concerned that it will be an epic fakeout.

Now let me make the case

My focus for the coming week is the unusual confluence of all the mega-cap tech titans reporting Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT) this week. This is a rare occurrence that happened only a few other times. When they report together, the stocks fall by about 3% in the following week. There's a case for disappointment for AAPL, GOOGL, and FB, based on advertising and also iPhone sales. I think that at the worst most of these names will basically act like Netflix (NFLX) and hold their current trading range. AMZN’s and MSFT superb performance on their reports will be well treated by the market. This will act as a base for the overall market, and allow the momentum traders to take the overall market higher, perhaps into the mid-2900. That will break the trading range and introduce volatility which will weaken the market for the week after. If trading history holds and the big cap tech names do falter even for a bit on the first full week of May then you have further instability.

That brings us to Friday, May 8, with April’s employment number which I think will perturb the market and take it down significantly and sharply, perhaps 200-+300 S&P points. Why do I think May 8, employment numbers for April are so important? Because everyone talks about that unemployment number. For Trump, it's a major talking point, and for economists too. We have had a historic 3.5% to 3.7% unemployment number for many quarters, and last month’s March unemployment number jumped to 4.5%. It caused a minor sell-off that eventually stock market participants shrugged off, and got us to this equilibrium level we now have. Remember that in that time Congress put forward multiple fiscal bills to counteract the depression. We are likely to run out of moves for a while, and the Democrats and Republicans begin to squabble over Bill No. 4. So what happens when we print a 17%, 18%, or 19% unemployment number? Won’t that be plastered everywhere? Won’t there be the talk of a new “Great Depression?” I believe the stock market quickly shrugs off that notion when Congress gives in an puts out Bill No. 4 and start to also talk in earnest about an infrastructure bill. There are plenty of things to build in America and a lot of idle hands to be put to work. So, this will be a short-term but vertiginous drop.

If we don’t break higher this week, then perhaps we don’t splash lower either.

Look, there are a lot of moving parts to this scenario, and in two weeks I could once again be made a fool, something that the market does so well. But what if this conjecture is the correct one? It would be great if you were prepared for it and had money available to take advantage. On Friday I had said this was not a high conviction prediction on my part, but I'm starting to lean more in this direction, and I thought it was important to give you a sharper picture. I hope that I have.

My trades: I have made no secret that I was a buyer of DEAC warrants, and why. This was a truly long duration trade that I call a speculation that I built up ever since the deal was announced. The reverse merger from DEAC to Draft Kings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has been accomplished and the warrants are now called DKNGW. On Friday they soared +24%. I also went long DEAC Calls which are now DKNG Calls. I'm going to be reducing my position in warrants and options. I'm not recommending that you buy that warrants. I will be looking to buy the shares of DKNG at the same time I reduce the warrants. When you are up 60% to 100% it seems just wrong to encourage others to buy when you are selling. That said, I believe in DKNG and that it has more room to run. However, professional sports being in flux, I could see DKNG falling hard on any news about delaying the NBA, NFL or MLB opening up. If you have an 18-month horizon, then buy a tiny bit of the shares now, if you haven’t already, and slowly build a position. I treat the warrants and the equity as two different things. Don’t get bogged down by the fine print of the warrant on how to surrender them for shares, it will drive you crazy. Buy the equity if you want to hold onto it, trade the warrants until they call them. Once they’re called it will act as an option, and at that point, you might as well trade the options. As far as the Call options on DKNG that I still hold they are the July's with a 20 strike. If the shares go above 20 this week, I will spread them diagonally to the May 15 expiration. I'm planning on reducing my warrants 40% to 60% and let the rest run to next week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DKNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently am long DKNG Calls, and I own the DKNG warrants. I want to move from DKNGW to DKNG equity.