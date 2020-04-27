Maran Capital Management LP Q1 2020 Letter

Summary
Maran Capital is a value-driven, concentrated, long-term investment manager focusing on small-cap stocks and special situations because we believe these are the most inefficient corners of the market.
The fund returned -17.5% net of all fees and expenses in the first quarter.
In Q1, our top five positions (in alphabetical order) were Clarus Corp (CLAR), Scott’s Liquid Gold (SLGD), Standard Diversified (SDI) and two undisclosed positions (which we are still buying).
