Iron Mountain: Investors Should Wait For Earnings Release To Assess The Business

Purpose of this Article

There have already been 7 articles written on SA about Iron Mountain (IRM) since the New Year. It's easy to see why, as the stock and the company itself are fairly interesting. The stock, as of writing this article, is yielding ~10% from its projected annual dividend payment. Despite an alarmingly high dividend yield, all but 1 of the articles written this year have been bullish, with the only non-bullish article being neutral. I wanted to research the company and perhaps share some added risks to consider that weren't exposed in the other articles. I also want to explore the impacts of COVID-19 to their business and try to determine a fair price for the stock.

Background

For those not familiar with the company, Iron Mountain provides businesses with a number of services. Prior to 2017, Iron Mountain's mainly stored other companies' physical records, stored backup data recovery, performed secure shredding and digital conversion & storage services.

(Source: Company website)

Iron Mountain now assigns these businesses to its Global Records and Information Management (RIM) segment. The company's other segments are its Global Data Center segment and its corporate and other businesses segment, which includes media and art storage as well as its corporate operations.

For a quick discussion of the company's recent past results, I want to post a couple of items from its Q4 release:

(Source: Iron Mountain Q4 earnings release)

From the top chart, you can see that revenue was almost flat for 2019 versus 2018. As the bottom chart shows, the main reason for the lack of top line growth is a drop in revenue in its Global RIM services segment. The company explains in its 10-K that the primary reason for drop in services revenue was due to currency fluctuations as well as depressed recycled paper prices:

(Source: Iron Mountain's 2019 10-K)

Growth

Having just discussed some of the prior results of Iron Mountain's businesses, I wanted to discuss the future of these segments. First, I want to discuss Iron Mountain's legacy RIM business, which is mostly records storage, data recovery and shredding in developed markets. Revenue grew for this segment for many years, but the company has struggled to grow business in the developed markets over the last few years, especially organically:

(Source: Iron Mountain Q2 earnings release)

Its international market RIM business has helped offset this decline in sales, but mostly through acquisitions. I'm definitely not confident in the company's ability to significantly grow this business organically going forward, especially as it expands into riskier markets. I'm even less confident the company can grow its international market business enough to offset the decline in its developed market business. I suspect the demand for physical record storage will continue to shrink over time even in less-developed markets, and physical office paperwork has been in decline for a while.

Given the decline in demand for their legacy business, it makes sense that Iron Mountain management wanted to pivot to a business with better future demand prospects. The business it has decided to transition into is the data center business. This transition makes sense as more and more companies rely on the cloud to store data. Data center growth has been impressive, as we can simply look at the growth in market cap of a couple of its largest competitors in the space:

(Source: Macrotrends)

The market cap for these two competitors has grown from a combined ~$23 billion in 2015 to ~$89 billion combined right now. That's a growth rate of ~13% on average annually. There's more good secular news for their data center growth going forward, as the total cloud IT infrastructure spending is expected to continue growing through at least 2023:

(Source: Statista)

The cloud business and its infrastructure may still be growing, but it's very competitive, and there really isn't any significant competitive advantages for acquiring future business other than pricing. One characteristic I think Iron Mountain is banking on as an advantage is that its data centers use 100% renewable energy. This may give the company an advantage luring customers who are more green energy conscious. This also allows Iron Mountain the ability to pass carbon credits on to its customers through "Green Power Pass." The other characteristic that I think Iron Mountain may be banking on is its relationships with its existing legacy customer base as a pipeline for data center sales. Most of these sales would presumably be channeled into the company's Iron Cloud information management business. I suspect, however, that Iron Mountain has to heavily discount this business given the heavy competition from more established and larger companies in the industry. I'm also not super encouraged by the company's lack of growth in its information management services business in 2019:

(Source: Iron Mountain's 2019 10-K)

The concern here is that Iron Mountain's data center service revenue decreased organically 4.8% in 2019 after having an organic increase of 14.5% in 2018. This is a discouraging sign for its data center services segment and the idea that its existing customer relations might drive growth to the segment. This is something I will definitely be looking to get an update on in the company's next earnings release.

Project Summit

I also need to mention Iron Mountain's project summit program that was designed and initiated by company management in October 2019. This is a program that was no doubt designed to improve long-term FFO and improve company efficiency. The program will essentially remove 45% of VP and higher executives (about 700 positions) by the end of 2021. It is projected that the program will improve adjusted EBITDA by about $200 million by 2022. If the full benefit of this program is realized, then FFO could see an increase of 30% of its 2019 normalized FFO (~$634 million). These operational improvements do come at a cost, however, as IRM is expected to realize ~$130 million in restructuring charges in 2020.

Risks

As I pointed out in the summary points, I believe there are several significant risks for investors looking at this company. I'll start with the significant short-term risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The segments most impacted by this pandemic have to be its secure shredding and other RIM service businesses (mainly digital solutions).

(Source: Iron Mountain Q4 earnings release)

Per the company's segment revenue breakdown above, its secure shredding and digital solutions segments generated ~15% of its 2019 revenues. Given the unprecedented level of work being done remotely so far in 2020, and budget cuts that will likely be enacted by most of its customers due to a recession, I wouldn't be shocked at all if Iron Mountain's secure shredding and digital solutions revenues were 50% or less as compared to its 2019 results. Given that 15% of 2019 revenue is ~$645 million, a 50% hit to those segments could be as much as ~$320 million in lost revenue.

The biggest long-term risks to Iron Mountain have to be its debt load and the drag on growth due to both the debt and high dividend payment. I'll focus on the debt load though, as I think that is its biggest risk. One of the biggest risks related to the company's debt are its leverage ratios.

Per the company's 10-K, its debt covenant allows for a net lease adjusted leverage ratio of up to 6.5. Here is its net lease adjusted leverage ratio and other leverage ratios per the 10-K:

(Source: Iron Mountain's 2019 10-K)

With the pandemic effects wiping as much as ~$130 million (assuming EBITDA margin of 40%) from Iron Mountain's adjusted EBITDA, and if it has to borrow more money than it intended to meet its other revenue growth goals, then the company's leverage ratio could get dangerously close to its debt covenant limits. This also doesn't take into account any other business disruptions besides its secure shredding and digital solutions segments.

Besides the debt covenant issue, it would really help Iron Mountain to lower its debt to improve its debt ratings in order to acquire more favorable future financing. The company currently has a Ba3 rating from Moody's and a BB- rating from S&P, both of which are not investment grade ratings. It has relied on financing its growth in the past through both debt and equity through its "at the market" program, but just as debt is becoming less favorable, the share price dropping over 23% over the last year isn't making an equity sale look appealing either. All of these factors are potentially putting IRM management in a difficult position regarding the dividend and growth.

The last effect of the COVID-19 pandemic I wanted to mention was the impact on Iron Mountain's 2020 guidance:

I suspect that, like a lot of other companies, Iron Mountain will pull much of its guidance this year due to the pandemic. Of particular note though, IRM management had hoped to secure upwards of $100 million from "capital recycling," which I suspect will also be difficult to achieve this year on good terms. This is just another reason I think investors should wait until after the earnings release to invest into Iron Mountain, as an update on the company's financing for 2020 and its ability to hit its goals so far is critical.

I wanted to also quickly consider a couple of market-related risks for investors to consider for this stock. The first risk is the high percentage of investors who are short selling the stock, at ~16.5%. I'm sure a lot of bullish investors might point out that a high short percentage can also cause a short-squeeze if reported earnings are above expectations. While true, I think it is still worrisome that so many investors, most of whom are savvy, are willing to risk taking a short position on this stock.

I'm also a little bit troubled by the number of insiders selling the stock:

(Source: Finviz)

Now, I know there are many reasons for why company directors might sell their stock, and almost all of the sales I show above were related to options granted as compensation, but I do wonder why no insiders seem to be buying the stock while it is trading near 6-year lows.

Valuation

Now, I need to discuss the company's valuation. I wanted to first consider my own 2020 estimates as well as analysts' estimates for calculating the company valuation. As of writing this article, IRM is trading in the $24-25/share range, so that is the price range I will assume for valuing the company.

For 2019, its normalized FFO was $2.29/share and its AFFO was $2.98/share.

For 2020, due to COVID-19 impacts and continued currency and paper price impacts, I will adjust the company's 2020 normalized FFO to be ~2.12/share and AFFO close to ~$2.80/share. These estimates are based on ~$320 million lost in shredding and digital solutions, offset by the expected $80 million project summit EBITDA benefit.

Here are analysts' predictions for the stock:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

IRM's TTM valuation is -

P/FFO ratio range: 10.48-10.92

P/AFFO ratio range: 8.05-8.39

IRM's FWD valuations based on my COVID-19 adjusted estimates -

FWD P/FFO ratio range: 11.32-11.79

FWD P/AFFO ratio range: 8.57-8.93

IRM's FWD valuation based on current analyst estimates -

FWD P/FFO ratio range: 10-10.42

I will say that even with my more conservative estimate that adjusts for my estimated COVID-19 impacts, the stock does seem fairly valued if you believe IRM can continue to grow at least in the low single digits.

Next, I will use money chimp's DCF calculator to determine a fair value for the stock.

First, I will estimate using my 2020 normalized FFO estimate ($2.12/share), and expected growth of the company after 2020 of 10.5% for 5 years (based on IRM's AFFO guidance average YOY increase), and a 3% growth rate after that:

(Source: Moneychimp.com DCF calculator)

Next, I will estimate using analysts' average 2020 normalized FFO estimate ($2.4/share), and expected growth of the company after 2020 of 10.5% for 5 years (based on IRM's AFFO guidance average YOY increase), and a 3% growth rate after that:

(Source: Moneychimp.com DCF calculator)

Overall, even using conservative estimates that adjust for the pandemic impacts for FFO, I find the stock to be quite undervalued. But I do think that the market is discounting the stock as a result of the combination of a high amount of debt, the risk that the dividend will need to be cut, and its legacy businesses shrinking faster than expected. Also worth noting is that normalized FFO excludes restructuring costs, and IRM is expected to realize a significant amount of restructuring costs in 2020 (~$130 million).

Conclusions

Overall, I would say I have come away more positive about this company than I thought I would when I first started researching it. I am definitely still concerned with the debt levels as well as the rate at which its legacy RIM business is in decline. My main takeaway for this article for investors is that it makes sense to wait for more business updates to be revealed during the earnings call. These business updates include:

RIM service revenue results as compared to 2019. Impacts to watch for include COVID-19 impacts, as well as currency and paper price impacts. Update on the company's net lease adjusted leverage ratio. Update on guidance, including status of their "capital recycling" plan. Update on project summit.

Of course, there's a chance that the company reports better-than-expected results and the stock price moves much higher. However, for me personally, I would rather pay 10-15% more for the company knowing it is on track to continue growing and producing returns for shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.