Diageo: DCF Reveals Promising Upside Amid COVID-19 Price Dip

Diageo’s strong brand portfolio spans all the main spirits categories – giving it the ability to quickly take advantage of changes in consumer preferences.

Investment Thesis:

Diageo (DEO) (DGE.L) has recently seen a slump in its share price due to the effects of COVID-19 and social distancing measures on bars and restaurants – yet, as a result of this lull, it has made the upside potential even greater. Revenue growth is likely to be muted for a significant portion of 2020; however, due to the strong portfolio of brands Diageo has on its balance sheet, I believe revenue growth will return to its previous positive trajectory once normal economic conditions resume.

Source: Reuters

Market Position:

Source: Statista

The global spirits market has achieved an average revenue growth rate of 3.9% in the past decade, and is forecasted to continue to grow at an average rate of 3.2% until 2023. The surge in popularity of gin in the previous decade is expected to tail off slightly, and all spirit types are expected to grow by a similar amount between 2020 and 2023. Diageo itself predicts an additional 550m legal purchase age consumers to enter the market by 2030, and 750m additional consumers expected to be able to afford international-style spirits over the next decade. This provides plenty of scope for Diageo to grow organically, and also expand its product catalogue in order to appeal to new markets.

Diageo’s brand portfolio includes Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Tanqueray, which are the number 1 selling spirit brand in the Whisky, Vodka and Gin classes, respectively. Captain Morgan and Baileys also provide a strong foothold in the Rum and Liqueur markets – and ownership of Guinness also provides robust presence within a non-spirit market.

This well-diversified portfolio across spirit categories provides Diageo with insulation towards a potential decline in any particular category, and also the opportunity to take advantage of a rise in popularity in a specific category. Ownership of both Tanqueray and Gordon's has allowed Diageo to capitalise on the explosion in popularity of gin in recent years. Diageo has also responded well with the growing trend of “premiumisation” in the market by investing in the development of luxury brands such as Ciroc, Johnnie Walker and Tanqueray.

Key Opportunities & Risks:

A key long-term risk for the alcohol industry as a whole is the shift away from alcohol consumption for health reasons, as there have been campaigns across the world by governments and NGOs alike to curtail binge drinking through education. More direct measures have been taken by governments in some countries by levying higher taxes on the sale of alcohol (and in particular, spirits.) Excise duty has accounted for an average of 33.2% of revenue in the past 5 years and has for years been a larger component of overall cost of production than cost of sales for spirit brands. There is a significant risk that a key market could increase the excise duty on spirits which would affect all of Diageo’s largest brands. There is also the issue of public perception of drinking, as education around alcohol-related illnesses globally has changed the public attitude towards drinking and this is a trend that is likely to continue into the future, and could reduce spirit consumption over the long term.

Diageo has responded to this threat through the introduction of its accelerator program Distill Ventures that provides funding to new and innovative drinks brands. Through this program, start-up Seedlip has expanded to generate sales in over 25 countries with the mantra “what to drink when you’re not drinking,” and as a non-alcoholic but “social” drink – this demonstrates the efforts Diageo are making to respond to the long-term change in perception towards alcohol consumption. By investing in the development of non-alcoholic alternatives to spirits, Diageo is widening its appeal to a market that would previously have been inaccessible with its product range.

There is also the concern that Diageo’s portfolio may not be well insulated against an economic downturn, as a result of COVID-19 or otherwise, as a prolonged fall in GDP may push consumers towards lower-priced, local spirit alternatives. However, its diverse portfolio is likely to be relatively effective at maintaining market share across the spirits market – as alcohol pricing legislation in many nations creates a price floor for local spirits.

Cost of Debt:

In order to value Diageo’s forecasted free cash flows, we need to find an appropriate cost of capital through the use of the WACC formula. In order to find an appropriate company-specific cost of debt, I used the official debt rating on Diageo’s debt provided by S&P at a rating of A- and then combined this with Damodaran’s estimated debt spread for a >$5bn market cap company – which gave me an estimated debt spread of 1.22%.

Finding the country risk premium was slightly more complicated, but a reasonable method of doing so is to calculate risk premium based on turnover by geographic split. I did this by again using Damodaran’s estimated geographic debt spread combined with the geographic split provided by Diageo’s most recent results (see below.)

This gave me a weighted average country risk premium of 2.00%, and when this is combined with the current UK risk-free rate and the company-specific cost of debt, I calculated that the estimated cost of debt for Diageo is 3.32%.

Cost of Equity:

In order to calculate the cost of equity, I utilized the capital asset pricing model and therefore needed to calculate an equity risk premium for Diageo’s share capital. I again applied the methodology of calculating a weighted average of Damodaran’s ERP based on Diageo’s 2019 revenue split, and this gave me a figure of 7.86%.

In order to use CAPM, I would also need to calculate an appropriate figure for Diageo’s beta relative to an index. As DGE is a constituent of the FTSE 100, calculating beta relative to the FTSE 100 as opposed to an alternative index is a valid assumption. I performed a regression over the historical returns for the FTSE 100 and Diageo shares on a 5-year, 2-year and 1-year basis – and calculated each of these using a daily, weekly and monthly interval.

This resulted in a wide range of possible values for beta, and regression betas have a significant amount of noise (i.e. a high level of statistical error) as can be seen above. Therefore, in order to choose which value was most appropriate for use, I compared these values to the industry beta averages for the Distilleries and Wineries sector as a sense check. The industry average was 0.74; therefore the value of beta that I calculated that was closest to the industry average was the 2-year monthly beta at 0.713.

However, I made the assumption that Diageo’s beta is likely to tend towards the industry average beta over the long term, and this would have the effect of increasing the weighted average cost of capital – therefore, as a conservative estimate, I have used 0.74 as the beta for Diageo.

This gives an estimated cost of equity using the CAPM formula of 5.92%, and an overall average weighted cost of capital of 5.31%. This is based on the assumption that the marginal effective rate of tax is equal to the average effective rate of tax for the previous 5 years, and uses a market value of debt equal to the MV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Forecasting Free Cash Flow:

In order to forecast Free Cash Flow, a series of assumptions needed to be made about how particular line items will vary over the forecasted period:

Revenue: I anticipate that revenue will fall by 2% in the year ended 31/06/2020 due to the effect that COVID-19 is likely to have on the bars and restaurant sector. Assuming the epidemic is largely over by Q1 FY21, I hypothesise that revenue will continue to grow at the previous average trajectory for the 5 years to 2019A at a rate of 4.2%.

Excise Duties, Cost of Sales and Marketing: I expect excise duties and cost of sales will tend towards the average % of revenue across the previous 5 years and will account for 33.2%, 26.5% and 10.2% of revenue, respectively, going forward. Marketing is arguably a quasi-variable cost hence its inclusion as an expected function of revenue.

Other Operating Expenses: these costs are largely fixed, therefore I expect the average trend increase across the previous 5 years to continue, and forecast OOE will increase at 1.8% p.a.

Net Interest Expense: interest cost has been calculated using a 5-year rolling average.

Tax Expense: tax expense has been calculated as the average effective tax rate across the previous 5 years at 18.2%.

Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairment: has been calculated as an average of the % depreciation, amortisation and impairment expense divided by PPE + Intangible assets across the previous 5 years. Each forecast year the net movement to PPE (see below) is factored into the PPE amount to reflect the fact that amortisation, depreciation and impairment expenses will grow as the value of PPE and Intangibles grows.

Change in Inventory, Change in Net Receivables and Net Movement in PPE: has been calculated using a 5-year rolling average.

Valuation:

The Terminal Value of the firm is a key assumption made as part of a DCF – and in order to be prudent, selection of an appropriate perpetual growth rate of FCF is important. Revenue growth between 2015 and 2019 has been strong at an average of 4.4% p.a., whilst profit after tax growth has been stronger at an average of 8.2% per year. However, in order to remain conservative in my estimates, I have calculated Terminal Value using a growth rate of 2.0% in perpetuity. This gives a target price of £43.51 for Diageo’s shares, which would offer a 63.4% upside compared to current market prices.

Since the two most significant assumptions in a DCF are the perpetual growth rate and the WACC, I have performed a sensitivity analysis to compare how the target price moves as these variables change.

Diageo’s P/E ratio is currently 23.5x (TTM), and when this figure is compared to the market-cap weighted average P/E multiple in the Distillers and Wineries average of 30.7x, adds weight to the argument that Diageo is currently undervalued relative to its industry.

Takeaway Sentiment:

Given Diageo’s strong brand portfolio and stellar recent revenue growth, I believe it will be able to weather the COVID-19 pandemic and return to its current trend once normal economic conditions resume. Off the back of the above DCF analysis, I would rate Diageo’s shares as overweight and offer a buy recommendation to investors.

Key short-term developments to watch out for will be the speed at which the global economy is able to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and in particular how quickly restaurants and bars are able to reopen and begin trading under normal conditions. If there is a sustained economic downturn as a result of the pandemic, then it is likely that the premium constituents of Diageo’s brand portfolio will be hit, and investors should adjust their price expectations if this becomes the case.

In terms of long-term indicators, if there is a significant shift in global attitudes towards alcohol consumption which reduces projected consumption, then this could be an indicator that growth levels may begin to slow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.