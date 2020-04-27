Turning Over Rocks - Hunting For New Ideas

I plan to return to this screening methodology periodically through the year, revisiting how well or how badly it may have worked.

Based on my core beliefs around the drivers of equity returns, I have applied some quantitative and thematic screens to higqhlight a few stocks worthy of further investigation.

When scouring the market for new ideas, I tend to adopt a dual approach. The first is based on the use of automated screening tools, typically adjusted to make the most sense in prevailing market conditions of the time; and the second is the use of thematic screens, arrived at through a combination of market experience and general broad research.

In this article, I am going to implement some of these methods to help throw out a few stock ideas. I will make some preliminary judgments on the names that stand out to me as the most interesting, with a view to writing more detailed articles on them in the coming weeks to determine if they are good investments or not.

Fundamental Beliefs

There are 2 core principles that govern my approach to investment:

That equity markets exist as an enabler for the efficient allocation of capital to the most attractive risk-adjusted opportunities over the long term. Equity values reflect the present value of future cash flows of the business, and will fluctuate above or below this estimate in cycles.

From these principles I have 2 preferred routes for investment returns over the long term:

Stocks that are fairly valued relative to future cash flows, with strong and stable returns, and with prospects for continued growth for the foreseeable future. I view these as compounders at reasonable valuations. Stocks that are trading significantly below the likely present value of future cash flows, and where there is also an agent for change that will improve the sustainability of growth and returns over time. I view these as potential future compounders.

There are many ways to invest, but the above options tend to be my preferred choices when it comes to stock picking. The first option often reflects a potentially poor(ish) business that is undergoing management change and/or business model change in order to emerge as a better business longer term. The second option reflects a better-quality business trading at fair value, where the value creation is to come from the compounding of growth as a result of consistent deployment of capital.

This sets the basis for what I'll be looking for and how I will structure my screens. The output from my screens is as follows.

Screens - Compounders at Reasonable Valuations

For this screen, I have used the following criteria:

Criteria Value Market Cap >$2 billion EPS Growth next 5 yrs >10% EPS Growth past 5 yrs >10% Debt/ Equity <100% ROIC >15% P/E Forward <20x

The following names are the output to this screen:

No. Ticker Company Sector Market Cap Fwd. P/E P/FCF ROI Debt/Eq. Perf YTD 1 ALXN Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Healthcare 23.30B 8.9x 12.1x 16.9% 23.0% -1.3% 2 AMAT Applied Materials, Inc. Technology 46.38B 11.6x 20.9x 20.4% 61.0% -17.1% 3 CIEN Ciena Corporation Technology 7.15B 15.1x 18.2x 34.2% 35.0% 8.6% 4 FB Facebook, Inc. Technology 510.20B 17.9x 24.1x 17.5% 0.0% -13.2% 5 GNTX Gentex Corporation Consumer Goods 5.71B 12.8x 14.8x 21.3% 0.0% -20.8% 6 ISBC Investors Bancorp, Inc. Financial 2.15B 8.2x 65.5x 18.7% 15.0% -30.3% 7 MCY Mercury General Corporation Financial 2.23B 11.8x 6.6x 15.5% 21.0% -16.7% 8 MMS MAXIMUS, Inc. Services 4.08B 17.1x 16.2x 19.1% 1.0% -13.2% 9 OZK Bank OZK Financial 2.33B 7.5x 4.9x 16.4% 16.0% -39.7% 10 SBNY Signature Bank Financial 4.87B 8.3x 5.1x 20.8% 5.0% -34.8% 11 SEIC SEI Investments Company Financial 7.47B 15.2x 18.6x 18.9% 0.0% -23.8% 12 SKX Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Consumer Goods 3.98B 11.9x 20.9x 17.6% 5.0% -42.1% 13 SWKS Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Technology 15.75B 13.2x 28.4x 20.7% 0.0% -23.5% 14 TER Teradyne, Inc. Technology 10.45B 17.7x 27.3x 26.4% 27.0% -8.4% 15 TNET TriNet Group, Inc. Services 3.11B 11.4x 7.3x 24.2% 82.0% -19.8% 16 TSCO Tractor Supply Company Services 11.06B 17.5x 25.6x 29.1% 27.0% 0.0% 17 TTC The Toro Company Industrial Goods 6.79B 16.9x 69.0x 17.6% 78.0% -20.6% 18 UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Healthcare 267.47B 15.2x 30.1x 16.2% 71.0% -4.0% 19 WBS Webster Financial Corporation Financial 2.21B 7.7x 16.1x 22.6% 18.0% -55.9%

My preference is generally to avoid the financials, particularly the banks, and in so doing, this screen leaves us with an interesting group of companies: ALXN, AMAT, CIEN, FB, GNTX, MMS, SKX, SWKS, TER, TSCO, TTC and UNH.

Screens - Potential Future Compounders

For this screen, I have used the following criteria - focused on identifying more cyclical stocks that have been beaten up the most:

Criteria Value Market Cap >$2 billion Sales Growth past 5 yrs >0% EPS Growth past 5 yrs >0% ROIC >0% Price/ FCF <5x Beta >1.0 1 Month Volatility >10% % Below 52-Week High >40%

The output for this screen is as follows:

No. Ticker Company Sector Market Cap Fwd. P/E P/FCF ROI Debt/Eq. 1 NCR NCR Corporation Technology 2.44B 7.2x 4.8x 19.6% 326.0% 2 OMF OneMain Holdings, Inc. Financial 2.75B 2.7x 1.4x 4.0% 398.0% 3 PVH PVH Corp. Consumer Goods 3.06B 6.2x 4.6x 6.2% 48.0% 4 NAV Navistar International Corporation Consumer Goods 2.02B 12.2x 2.9x 37.8% - 5 UNM Unum Group Financial 3.17B 2.5x 2.3x 9.6% 33.0% 6 SC Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Financial 4.86B 5.6x 0.9x 2.1% 536.0% 7 SPR Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Industrial Goods 2.40B 8.6x 3.7x 13.4% 172.0% 8 UAL United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Services 7.76B 3.7x 3.3x 12.9% 129.0% 9 ALK Alaska Air Group, Inc. Services 3.81B 7.1x 2.8x 14.0% 35.0% 10 FHN First Horizon National Corporation Financial 2.67B 5.4x 4.4x 18.8% 17.0% 11 PE Parsley Energy, Inc. Basic Materials 2.94B 15.9x 2.3x 6.0% 38.0% 12 IBKC IBERIABANK Corporation Financial 2.05B 6.4x 4.5x 19.6% 3.0% 13 JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation Services 2.45B 7.4x 2.0x 8.4% 49.0% 14 MTG MGIC Investment Corporation Financial 2.13B 3.6x 3.7x 14.1% 19.0% 15 AL Air Lease Corporation Services 2.70B 3.9x 2.6x 5.3% 241.0% 16 DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. Services 16.17B 5.1x 2.8x 19.6% 73.0%

Again, excluding the Financials, we end up with the following collection of names: NCR, PVH, NAV, SPR, UAL, ALK, PE, JBLU, AL and DAL.

Themes

Themes are more subjective and open to debate. However, I have a few themes that interest me today:

Healthcare costs - We are all fully aware of the growing burden that the aging demographics and medical cost inflation are set to have on many economies around the world - the US included. The current pandemic only brings this burden into more focus, especially when considered alongside the huge increases in government debt on the back of efforts to prop up the failing economy. Companies that provide innovative ways to lessen this longer-term burden will be an important theme for many years to come. Why own when you can rent? - A clear trend we have seen for some time, and one that will continue in my view, is the shift from owning to renting. This applies not just to exciting areas of the economy, like software and the shift to subscriptions and software-as-a-service, but also to other areas of the economy in relation to hard assets. This shift won't always provide the holy grail of "recurring revenues," but it does provide underlying secular growth with gains to be made from improving efficiency and asset optimisation. Counter-cyclicality - This is more a theme for now. Some companies have counter-cyclical behaviours hidden in their businesses, perhaps in the form of cash flows and working capital release, business models that specifically thrive on helping consumers get back to work, or where margins expand during times of slower growth. Such characteristics can offer powerful relative compounding effects during times of economic weakness, or alternatively provide the businesses with the capital to consolidate their industries.

So, what companies fit into these thematic buckets? I have put a few names of interest into the following table:

Themes Companies Healthcare costs HealthEquity (HQY) Why own when you can rent? United Rentals (URI) Counter-cyclicality Nasdaq (NDAQ) MarketAxess (MKTX)

First Look

The above work has led to a list of more than 20 stocks. Of these names, there are some I am keen to forfeit, such as the airlines (I recently wrote on DAL) and energy names.

I plan to write more extensively on a few of these names in the coming weeks, but I will provide a brief commentary below on the companies I think are most interesting and worthy of following up.

It is important to note that an important part of the follow-up analysis will be establishing what the downside risk could be in 2020, and subsequently, what the risk-reward profile looks like going out from 2021 and beyond.

NCR - NCR Corp.

I have already written a couple of articles on NCR, which I believe to be an attractive long-term opportunity that fits in the camp of a potential future compounder. For more in-depth analysis please read the following articles:

NCR Corp.: Value Amid The Rubble

NCR - Assessing The Downside

In short, this is an "ugly duckling" story where the transformation is being driven by a complete change in management and an ongoing upgrade in internal culture. The new management team has a strong record of creating shareholder value.

The core elements to the NCR bull case are as follows: management and culture upgrade; software revenue shift towards recurring subscription revenues and the cloud; increase in recurring software and service revenues from 60% to 80%; margin expansion on cost savings and business mix shift; hardware losses mitigated, with the business returning to breakeven or better; capital deployment through acquisitions, and opportunities for buybacks.

I note that insiders too have been hefty buyers of the stock in the recent sell-off, including the CEO who purchased $1 million of stock and the chairman who purchased $800k.

While clearly NCR will see earnings suffer significantly this year, I believe the shares are trading on FCF yields in excess of 12-15% on 2021 and beyond.

I see significant upside potential in this stock, while the recent actions should protect the balance sheet through the crisis, helping to keep the downside contained in the interim.

FB - Facebook

FB needs no introduction, and most of us will be becoming even more acquainted with their products during the pandemic lockdown. WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram have all become essential platforms for my entire family to keep in touch with friends and family across the world. When we exit the lockdown, I believe we are likely to see the heightened levels of engagement on Facebook properties normalise back down to levels that are still above where they were prior to the crisis. Habits are being formed and cemented, and I doubt they will fully reverse.

This is an advertising business, so I fully expect revenue growth to be impaired in this crisis, but I also expect the company's share of digital and total advertising spend to increase and be maintained beyond the crisis. It is also finding new ways to advertise on the platform - for example, adverts in videos on the Newsfeed.

Furthermore, my understanding is that Instagram's contributions to revenues is minimal at the moment, with substantial upside opportunity as the company further monetises its significant base of users. This could provide a nice tailwind to revenue growth in the coming years, which is important as the company is guiding to decelerating growth due to business maturity, privacy regulation, and ad-targeting headwinds! This clearly requires deeper investigation.

Operating margins are impressive at 34% for 2019, but down substantially from 2018's 45%. The company is planning to grow expenses 16-26% in 2020, though this may well change given the (new) current climate! However, if things had remained unchanged, 2020 should have had room for margin expansion once more - or at least margin stabilisation. The margin pressure this year resulted in EPS declines of around 15%. Not what you would expect from a growth stock.

Revenue growth expectations for the next 5 years are around ~20% or so, along with ~15% EPS growth. If that is realistic, we can expect FB to maintain a decent premium valuation to the market.

TSCO - Tractor Supply

TSCO is a specialty retailer of farm supplies, and a business I know relatively well.

There is a lot to like about this business, starting with the loyalty of the customer base and the relative "needs-based" nature of the demand. More specifically, TSCO's core customers are typically relatively affluent rural hobby farmers and animal owners, whose shopping activities are driven by the feeding and caring of their animals (think horses, sheep etc.). They should prove somewhat resistant in this economic collapse, but more importantly, they should bounce back strongly in a recovery.

There are a number of potential tailwinds for the business, in part due to the company's relatively slow pace of investment in the past. TSCO have been playing catch-up on omnichannel investments, but are now starting to benefit from the rewards. Furthermore, they are relatively early in the launch of a loyalty program, which will drive increased basket and frequency of spend for its members. Finally, the company has been rolling out a number of supply chain and in-store initiatives that will further help to improve customer service and inventory management.

In terms of longer-term opportunity, there is still room for further store expansion in the low to mid-single digits, while share gains from organic and inorganic expansion should continue. This is a relatively fragmented market where TSCO competes primarily with local chains and mom-and-pop stores. The threat from Amazon (AMZN) has proven to be relatively contained, thanks to the needs-based demand of customers and the bulky nature of many of the goods that are sold.

TSCO generated $594 million of FCF in 2019, which puts it on a trailing FCF yield of 5.4%. This looks relatively attractive to me in terms of the normalised growth profile of around 10% for the next few years (excluding 2020!).

HQY - HealthEquity

HQY is very much a thematic growth stock for me, but one that intrigues me as a potential (partial) solution for escalating long-term healthcare costs in the US. Specifically, HQY is one of the leaders in the provision and management of health savings accounts (HSAs), which are tax-efficient investment accounts for consumers to be used only for healthcare costs in the future.

What I like about HQY is that this company focuses purely on HSAs and associated accounts, and customer service and relationships are key to the long-term success. Its expertise and leadership are the reasons behind why it has been taking incremental share in the market for HSAs.

Another thing I like about HQY is the management team and the culture of the organisation. The CEO is one of the best I have encountered, and the culture of the organisation reflects his driven, caring and empathetic approach. This is a company built on principles of ethical sustainability.

Thinking longer term, the HSA market has the potential to be similar in size to the market today for 401(k)s. The average HSA balance at HQY is ~$2,150 as of December 2019, while the average 401(k) balance at Fidelity Investments, for example, was $112,300 at the end of the year. There is significant growth potential for the HSA market over the next few decades.

Looked at very simply, the stock is more likely, in my opinion, to have a substantially greater market capitalisation in the longer term than the current $3.5 billion.

URI - United Rentals

URI is a controversial name, and one that has exhibited significant volatility in the past! However, this construction equipment rental company has a lot to offer long-term investors - much of which is probably overlooked by a market focused on the economic cycle.

Firstly, URI has around 13% market share in the US and is the market leader. The market is highly fragmented, with URI the prime contender for taking share and driving consolidation. I would expect URI to be best-positioned to seize upon the ensuing economic collapse and deploy capital for market share gains long into the future.

There is also a long-term secular trend towards equipment rental. Penetration of equipment rental in the construction industry has risen from around 40% in 2005 to above 50% in 2016. In 2019, it reached nearly 57%.

Importantly, the company has been leading the charge for improving capital discipline in an industry that has historically struggled to earn its cost of capital. URI's management team have been focused on returns on invested capital as opposed to just pricing - as has been the historical management style. Returns should continue improving.

Cash flows are also very strong at URI, and somewhat countercyclical. During economic downturns, equipment rental companies hold back from fleet expansion, and actually start liquidating fleet in the second-hand market, resulting in significant increases in FCF margins. This helps, at least partially, to offset the revenue and earnings declines. It also helps with debt reduction and provides capital for consolidation when valuations are lower.

Finally, URI will play an important part in rebuilding America's infrastructure, which is clearly in need of an upgrade. If Trump ever gets an infrastructure bill though (which is probably less likely now that so much money has been thrown at the economy to battle the pandemic), URI should be a prime beneficiary.

The company generated free cash flow of $1.5 billion in 2019, or 20% of current market cap! Yes, leverage is relatively high at 2.7x trailing net debt/EBITDA, and this will clearly move higher in 2021, so liquidity is the key factor to investigate. It strikes me that if we can be comfortable that URI can survive this crisis, and we can get a decent handle on the downside risk, this stock could represent a significant opportunity longer term.

But make no mistake, it carries a fair amount of risk!

NDAQ - Nasdaq Inc.

NDAQ used to fit into the camp of a "potential future compounder," but is now moving firmly into the "compounders at a reasonable valuation" category. Most investors will know about the Nasdaq Composite and immediately associate NDAQ with technology stocks and the exchange, but this business is so much more than that. And that was the original source of mis-pricing in the company, as the market had not recognised (and to some extent, still does not give full credit to) the highly recurring nature and often software-driven businesses outside of Market Services (the trading business).

NDAQ fits into my counter-cyclical theme due to the nature of the Market Services business, currently around 40% of revenues. Exchange companies benefit from higher market volatility in their trading revenue streams, and while they eventually suffer in prolonged market downturns like most other companies, the initial boost to revenues can be a welcome support to earnings. The company's recent earnings report is a good example of this, where Market Services revenues grew 21% y/y. I can only assume that this support is an important factor behind the company's 4% increase in dividends when so many other businesses are suspending or cutting dividends.

In reality, 60% or more of the revenues come from non-exchange businesses, linked to index funds and license fees, data and analytics, corporate listings, and software services, among other things. These businesses have been growing organically in the high-single digit range for the past few years, and management believe the longer-term growth trajectory will remain in the 5-7% range. Clearly, 2020 will be difficult, and management thinks the lower end of the range will be tough to reach, but nonetheless, these businesses seem to be more resilient than many in the US today.

Another aspect to the story is management. The former CEO was universally loathed by the market, having done a poor job of allocating capital. The current CEO, Adena Friedman, has proven to be a significant breath of fresh air for NDAQ, pursuing a strategy of shifting the business to resilient and recurring revenues, making sensible small bolt-on acquisitions in the process, and significantly improving the policy for returning capital to shareholders.

There is a lot to like, but the trailing FCF yield of ~4.8% on the current market cap is neither particularly expensive nor cheap, and the forward P/E is still relatively rich at 18x-19x earnings.

If the earnings are unlikely to fall dramatically in 2021, however, then I think the case could easily be made that NDAQ represents an attractive stock at these levels.

AMAT - Applied Materials

AMAT is a semiconductor capital equipment company, and is therefore a highly cyclical business that will no doubt suffer in 2020. This stock stands out to me, as there are some important secular drivers behind the semiconductor industry - including the transition to 5G, the continual growth in compute demand for AI and Big Data, and longer-term automotive and IoT demand. To be able to buy a cyclical semiconductor stock in a downturn for the longer-term secular growth story is a clearly attractive prospect, in my opinion.

The timing of the pandemic is unfortunate, as AMAT appears to have gone through a down cycle already in 2019, and had only just started to see revenue growth resume. Quarterly revenue growth troughed at -23% in April last year, but resumed growth at 11% y/y in the January 2020 quarter, as per the following chart:

(Source: TIKR.com)

What is impressive to me is the company's solid returns on capital throughout the recent cycles. After a fairly tough few years back in 2012 and 2013, returns on capital have improved significantly and are now in the 20-30% range, even through last year's revenue weakness.

On a trailing 12-month basis, the company generated just under $3 billion of FCF through to January this year. On current market cap, AMAT is trading on a trailing FCF yield of 6.4%. I would hope to buy a cyclical name like this closer to a 20% FCF yield, but given the strong returns of late and the longer-term secular story, perhaps that is wishful thinking. Still, this stock is worth investigating.

GNTX - Gentex

GNTX is an auto parts company, and that is not exactly a sector in which I'm comfortable investing my money at this stage. However, GNTX has always been known to me as a "growthier" stock in the space.

I have not looked at the company in detail for some time, but I know that they dominate mirror/ glass technologies in automobiles. GNTX has a strong opportunity to add value in the form of information delivery within a car - the driver's eyes (should) seamlessly and frequently look at mirrors (particularly rear-view) while driving, making it a safe means to deliver information to the driver.

The company has been busy diversifying its business away from "just mirrors," incorporating camera technologies and connectivity solutions into their capabilities. This should allow GNTX to play a role in vehicles whether they are electric of hybrid, or indeed manned or unmanned.

In the near term, the company will see its business suffer sharply in 2020. It has just reported earnings, and 1Q2020 revenue growth of 3% was impacted 900bp by COVID-19. Management sees 2020 revenue growth of -10% to -15%, based on current forecasts for global light vehicle production growth of -20%. This latter forecast, based on IHS estimates for each region, is likely to face further revisions, in my opinion.

GNTX has generated $421 million of FCF in the past 12 months, placing it on a trailing FCF yield of 7.3%. Given revenues are set to decline 10-15%, we can adjust this FCF yield to 6.3%. I suspect this could go higher if estimates need to come down further.

Still, GNTX is an interesting stock to work on.

Conclusion

I have arrived at a few names that could be interesting investments today and which are worth following up on. I plan to write on these names (NCR, FB, TSCO, URI, HQY, NDAQ, AMAT and GNTX) in the coming weeks.

Please note that my initial positive view on these names may well change with further due diligence! But that is that is the nature of investment analysis - and what makes it so interesting and fun!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NCR, URI, NDAQ, HQY, TSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.