RSX: A Recession In Russia May Drag On For A Few Years

Photo source: Kremlin.ru; edited by Author

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX), together with Russian equities, has entered a perfect storm of oil volatility and virus countermeasures, and I have to say that this is only the beginning. The majority of RSX holdings are fully exposed to damage from the aforementioned negative factors. In 2020, Russia would have to rely on its reserves, and investors would have to wait at least for a few years until the Russian market recovers to pre-coronavirus levels.

First As Farce, Then As Tragedy

While the Western countries deploy a full arsenal of monetary and fiscal stimulus measures (even at a price of future inflation), the Russian government doesn't seem so. Russian authorities reported that they directed funds equal to 2.8% of GDP to help the economy. However, a significant part of it are government guarantees, which may not be required, and tax deferrals, which are still absent for the majority of the population.

The supportive measures are senselessly bureaucratic and highly selective. A vivid example: Minister of Economic Development Maksim Reshetnikov as a "mystery shopper" failed to get an interest-free loan intended for companies affected by the pandemic to pay salaries. The Head of Central Bank of Russia (the CBR) Elvira Nabiullina noted that the program for interest-free lending to small and medium businesses demonstrates weak results.

The Ministry of Labour received 180,000 applications for unemployment benefits from Russians during one week as of April 15 (more recent data is unavailable, unfortunately). The economically active population (EAP) in Russia amounts to 76 million people which is roughly two times lower than in the US (153 million people). If we assume that around 70% of the Russian economy consists of state or quasi-state companies which are capable of paying salaries, at least 23 million people are still on the verge of unemployment. Thus, only 0.8% of them (or 0.2% of all EAP) asked for an unemployment allowance (vs. 10.5% in the US). Even so, the financial help provided by the government is inadequate to the scale of the problem: unemployment benefits range from 1500 roubles ($20) to 12130 roubles ($160), depending on region and unemployment reasons. This is about 3-28% of the average salary in Russia (43020 roubles or $580).

To remind you, Russia has more than 560 billion dollars of reserves, the most liquid part of which ($123 bn) accounts for 7.3% of the Russian GDP. For Russia, spending 2.8% of GDP amid an unprecedented crisis is like fighting a fire with a water pistol. In fact, I've checked all sources I could possibly reach and I couldn't find a single opinion that called the support measures declared by the government sufficient. On the contrary, Russian economists alarmingly call for full-scale measures to help the Russian population.

Choosing A Poison

Russia was one of the first countries to close the borders with China and limit air traffic with countries exposed to COVID-19. The government has plenty of time to fully prepare for quarantine, but this time was hopelessly wasted. The Russian healthcare system, bruised by chronic underfunding and "optimization" (a closure of hospitals across the whole Russia), in less than three weeks faced a total deficit of hospital beds, personal protective equipment, and other necessary tools for treating those infected by the virus. As a result, Russia has the second-highest growth rate of the infected after the US.

An indirect sign of insufficient business support is the reluctance of Russians to stay home.

Source: Yandex

Yandex's (NASDAQ:YNDX) self-isolation index shows how well the population complies with movement restrictions. The higher the level, the harder it is for the virus to spread. As we can see, the majority of Russian cities have a self-isolation index of fewer than 3 points out of 5. A score between 2-3 points means that there're a lot of people outside and a score from 4-5 points indicates that the streets are almost empty.

Low scores can be explained by two reasons: some state enterprises are still operational, and a considerable number of people have to work because of a lack of support from the government. Smaller and poorer regions of Russia like the Republic of Ingushetia are already close to economic collapse due to the high level of informal economic activity that leaves people without a right to ask the government for help. Southern Russia has already faced protests where hopeless people asked for lifting the quarantine, preferring to suffer from the virus rather than from starvation. These cases are indicative of what the rest of Russia may face if the government doesn't introduce more financial assistance for the population that would be universal for all groups of the population. A failure in keeping people at home now will also lead to longer quarantine, therefore deepening the recession in Russia.

Dovish Tone Of The Central Bank Bears Substantial Risks For Rouble

On April 24, the CBR decided to cut the key rate by 50 bp to 5.5%. According to the forecast of the Bank of Russia, taking into account the current monetary policy, annual inflation will be 3.8–4.8% according to the results of 2020 and will stabilize near 4% in the future.

The CBR has a conservative view on oil prices in its base forecast. The regulator assumes their slow rise from an average of $15 per barrel in Q2 to $25 per barrel in Q4. Further on the forecast horizon, oil prices are expected to gradually rise to $45 per barrel in 2022 as global demand recovers and reserves decline.

Overall, the regulator sent a clear message to the Russian market that the CBR has changed its stance to the soft monetary policy. It looks reasonable amid lower demand within the economy which causes a disinflationary effect. Moreover, the rouble is currently supported by the CBR because it sells dollars to finance the rouble-denominated deal with the Ministry of Finance around the Sberbank's stake.

In the medium term, however, further cuts pose significant inflationary risks. The Russian ruble has fallen by 20-25% relative to the US dollar, while oil prices are expected to be more than twice as lower than a year earlier, not to mention 22% lower oil production in Russia. In this macroenvironment, unfriendly for the CBR's dovish tone, the sky (or the CBR's interventions in the FX market) is the limit for inflation. I wouldn't rule out the possibility of rate hikes in 2021 when inflation may reach levels high enough to threaten the macroeconomic stability of the Russian economy.

The GDP forecast of the Central Bank comes generally in line with other estimates. I aggregated forecasts for the Russian GDP in the table below. For reference, I included the estimates from the independent non-profit Center for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-term Forecasting (CMASF) as well as affiliated with the state ACRA rating agency and VEB.RF state corporation. Despite the fact that not all sources had all three scenarios and an outlook for 2021, I think the table would still be quite useful for readers to understand the magnitude of estimates.

Source: spreadsheet made by Author; data provided by the respective institutions

Even though the outlooks provided by McKinsey and Scope Ratings look a bit apocalyptic, they do make sense in case if the Russian government continues to cope with the crisis the same way it does now.

On RSX

Source: TradingView

RSX usually gets a short-term tactical view here on SA, but my exception proves the rule: you should act tactically with RSX. The 12-year RSX price graph clearly shows that investing in the broader Russian market, in fact, has never been a good idea. Due to the structural weakness of the Russian economy, it suffered several drawdowns in the last decade, and this time will become a good reminder for investors why the Russia ETF is not suitable for long-term buy & hold investing.

Source: Seeking Alpha

If we look at the structure of the ETF, only 2 out of 10 top holdings are relatively safe from the global and local economic downfall: Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY), the biggest gold mining company in Russia, and Surgutneftegas (OTCPK:SGTPY), which has dozens of billions of dollars in cash on its balance sheet. The underperformance of the rest of RSX holdings, primarily O&G companies, will inevitably pull RSX down to new lows in the next few quarters.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, this crisis may be more deadly for the Russian economy than any other one Russia has faced in its modern history. Ironically, even with such huge reserves, Russia seems unable to fully help itself because any noticeable influx of money may lead to even more noticeable inflation. Elvira Nabiullina strongly opposes any kind of helicopter money practices. Sberbank's CEO Herman Gref shared her position, advising businessmen to learn "how to live underwater,” because the economic conditions will change due to the coronavirus pandemic. Well, that's quite an encouraging recommendation from the head of the biggest Russian bank which enjoyed profits unseen in years for many Western banks and many private businesses in Russia.

Nonetheless, I'm still convinced that if the Central Bank allows for a possibility of cutting the key rate for up to 100 bp, then the government can double up the financial aid from 2.8% to at least 5.6% of GDP and then sterilize it through getting money back in the form of interest-free loans with a minimal inflationary effect. I wouldn't hope much for this though, so it would probably be better for Russians and investors in Russian equities to take some diving courses according to the advice of Herman Gref.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.