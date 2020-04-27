Cadence Design Systems: Business Resilience Underscores Current Valuation

While Cadence's valuation is not cheap, I believe it is worth owning its shares in both short- and long-term time frames.

The management team has pointed to a strong design activity and has not seen a slowdown in activity, despite the current lockdown.

Unlike many companies that have lowered the guidance for 2020, Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) has reaffirmed its 10% revenue growth guidance for FY 2020 at the time of its quarterly earnings release. During such uncertain times, Cadence’s predominant recurring revenue model is expected to provide what many other companies may not - a relatively stable business that should weather this economic downturn without an abrupt decline in demand. Unsurprisingly, shares of Cadence have fared better than the broader market throughout this tough environment after the outbreak of the ongoing pandemic.

Q1 2020 Earnings Highlights and Outlook

Total revenue was $618 million in the quarter, 0.8% above estimations and up 7% over a year ago, with business volume well-distributed across its core categories: Digital IC Design and Signoff (29%), Custom IC Design and Simulation (25%), Functional Verification (23%), IP (14%) and System Interconnect and Analysis (9%).

The company has seen increased adoption of its new Cadence digital full flow by several leading customers, as this solution is able to further optimize power, performance and area. Meanwhile, its verification suite got several project wins across different segments like cloud/data center, automotive and networking, with the verification hardware family breaking through several new customers and showing strength at hyperscale systems and semiconductor companies. Furthermore, its IP segment also had a remarkable quarter with double-digit growth, taking advantage of the current outsourcing trend in this area.

Overall, the management team has pointed to a strong design activity, driven by demands coming from 5G, artificial intelligence, hyperscale computing and industrial IoT.

Shifting to the bottom line figures, GAAP operating margin came in at 22.6%, up 30 bps over a year ago, while Non-GAAP operation margin was 32.2%, down 10 bps, and Non-GAAP EPS was $0.60, 11% above estimations and also up 11% over a year ago.

As we can see on the chart below, Cadence has been able to successfully increase gross profit margin over the last years, while keeping S&GA and R&D expenses relative to revenue under control. As a result, operating margin has stabilized at the high end of the 5-year range.

Source: YCharts

Despite the current lockdown still in course in many regions, the management team has not seen a slowdown in activity, as R&D and sales teams continue to work with a high level of productivity and R&D innovation projects and customer deliverables are tracking well. On top of that, Cadence's business is largely tied with semiconductor R&D budgets, which should cushion the company at this moment.

Taking it into consideration and assuming the company has a backlog of nearly $3.7 billion, the management team has reaffirmed its FY 2020 guidance. Hence, the revenue is expected to growth 9-11% in 2020, Non-GAAP operation margin should remain in the range of 32-33% and Non-GAAP EPS is expected to grow 9-14%.

Financial Analysis and Valuation

I am going to compare Cadence's financial and valuation metrics with companies in the technology sector, using as reference the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), as well as the software segment of the same ETF, containing 14 companies, including two system design enablement peers (Synopsys (SNPS) and Ansys (ANSS)) and other tech names such as Adobe (ADBE) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Firstly, looking at the profitability, Cadence's gross profit margin is among the top 3 companies in the software group, only behind Autodesk (ADSK) and its peer Synopsys. In addition, its operating margin is in the middle of both peers, while its growth rate over the past 5 years is in the 2nd quintile.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

On the other hand, Cadence's free cash flow yield is below the average of both peer groups. It is worth mentioning that Cadence is in the middle of Ansys (2.0%) and Synopsys (3.2%). It is also interesting to remark that Cadence’s free cash flow yield growth rate has been significantly higher compared to these 2 companies, specially taking into consideration that its revenue growth rate has lagged these 2 peers.

Source: YCharts

Shifting to the financial health, Cadence's debt profile scores in the first or second quintile in both groups, as the company has managed to reduce its debt-to-EBTIDA ratio below the 0.7 mark over the past 2 years

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Source: YCharts

Moving to the valuation analysis, Cadence is trading at higher P/E, EV/Revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples compared to XLK peers. The same is happening with Ansys and Synopsys, meaning that all these three system design enablement companies are trading at a premium. On the other hand, Cadence shows lower long-term earnings and revenue forecast than peers, what suggests that the market is actually paying a premium for Cadence’s revenue and earnings predictability rather than future growth. A second obvious data that also supports Cadence's higher valuation is its superior historical EPS growth rate compared to direct peers and the technology sector average.

By contrast, Cadence trades at lower multiples compared to the software group. While it could indicate an undervaluation, we must remember that these software companies exhibit much higher growth forecasts and that many of them also have a predominant recurring revenue profile.

On balance, Cadence's current valuation probably makes sense in this environment. However, once a potential recovery become clearer in the software industry, I think Cadence is unlikely to outperform this group. Nonetheless, I foresee that Cadence can perform very well compared to the broader technology sector once current premium valuation is probably sustainable going forward, given the stability of the company's business

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Shifting to the price momentum analysis, shares of Cadence have generally outperformed the broader technology sector and, to a lesser extent, the software industry in the past year, as displayed on the table below. In addition, current prices of Cadence, Ansys, Synopsys and the related benchmarks are trading above 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages, confirming a more neutral-to-bullish price momentum for the time being, despite the high level of anxiety in the overall market.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Takeaway

The resilience of Cadence's business underscores the recent outperformance of its shares amid the ongoing pandemic. Even assuming that Cadence's valuation is not particularly cheap, I believe it is worth owning its shares. Cadence can continue to beat the broader market in the short term, while still performing well in the long run, as the company should benefit from new demand from 5G, artificial intelligence and other technologies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CDNS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.