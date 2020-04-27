Looking At The Debt Markets

"Here Comes Tonto"

I am older than most of you. Not all of you, of course, but most of you. I have memories of Gene Autrey, and Roy Rogers, and "A fiery horse with the speed of light, a cloud of dust and a hearty, 'Hi Ho Silver!' The Lone Ranger!" Some of you will not even know who I am talking about, as the generations speed forward, and as new heroes and villains come into play.

Reflecting back, it seems to me that at least when I was growing up that we knew who the heroes and villains were, and now I am not so sure. It also seems to me that our medical crisis, which has created a financial crisis, has led me to question the time-trusted and historic assumptions that have under written the markets for generations. The conclusion that I have come to, and stated before, is that what worked in many, but not all cases, is no longer working and so new methodologies and strategies must be used to "Preserve Capital" and make smart investment decisions.

Old habits die hard but sometimes they must be put to rest, when the "forces majeure" come dancing into the marketplace. The one thing I can say with certainty, absolute certainty, is that our pandemic has swacked the markets in ways unseen before in anyone's lifetime and that all of us, whatever paths are chosen, must wake-up to the new reality and stare with renewed vigor at the future because the past will no longer light the way, in many if not most, cases.

With interest rates right off of Zero in America, and less than Zero for trillions of dollars in bonds in Europe and Japan, the incomes for many institutions and people are now called into play. Last year was a great time to be in the equity markets but if you include this year, to date, with last year, the DJIA is only up about 8.00%, all things considered. Even at this level, I would state, danger lurks, as the equity markets are doing far better than the economy might indicate, given all of the fallout from the pandemic.

Having said that, "Blood in the Streets" creates opportunities and I think there are a number that have presented themselves now. Whoever thought, in their wildest imagination, that we would see oil trade at less than Zero, as supply has outdistanced demand, and as our medical crisis rages on, and as people are in "lock-down mode." This will not continue on forever, I can assure you, and so there are now, in my opinion, some quite interesting plays now that have opened up, for the first time ever.

While the media focuses in on the equity markets, as usual, I am looking at the debt markets here. There are "Investment Grade" energy company bonds that are now trading with double yields that I find remarkably attractive. You can find coupons hundreds of basis points higher than current Treasury yields and actual yields that have spreads to Treasuries that are likely a once in a lifetime event. I think, with a little patience, that some of these credit will prove to be major winners, as we muddle our way through our current financial crisis.

I am also taken, currently, with some "Investment Grade" bonds tied to Real Estate. These would include not only specific names, but some closed-end funds, tied specifically to the Real Estate markets. I would avoid exposure to hotel properties, restaurant properties, shopping malls, and a wide-variety of sectors that have been severely influenced by our pandemic's repercussions but there are spaces here, in my estimation, which are quite attractive now that also have yields, on one side or the other, of double digits.

I am also staring hard at some closed-end funds tied to both "Investment Grade" and "High Yield" bonds. Some of the yields here are just remarkable and while I expect some dividend cuts in the months ahead, the current yields still present opportunities, in my estimation. What I am saying here is that the yield compression, in my judgement, is likely to be more than any cut in dividends as the bond markets normalize. Let me assure you, at some point, they will normalize, as the medical crisis subsides.

The market on the flip-side of these opportunities, in my view, is the Municipal Bond market. We all concentrate on revenues and profits of corporate America, but we should also be paying attention to the revenues and cash flows of our public entities. Sales taxes and Real Estate taxes and hotel taxes and airport taxes and the list goes on, are in trouble. State and local pension fund bonds are particularly exposed here and I would be reviewing your exposure. Even many revenue bonds are in difficulty now as the sources of income are laid high and dry by the current pandemic and may not be coming back any time soon.

Just a note of caution.

The other opinion that I hold, with some reasonable certainty, is that sovereign yields will not be going higher anytime soon. The truth of it is that the nations of the world cannot afford it and so the central banks of the world will step-up, in a wide variety of ways, to take on part of the burden and to keep interest rates here at historically low levels. We will continue to see widening and compression, but the base-rates will remain low for the foreseeable future. We are nowhere close to being out of these woods at present and I think that the central banks have taken on a new, and critical role, to finance the world's economies.

When it comes down to investors versus the governments let me tell you who will win, in all cases, and it is not the investors.

"Hi, Ho, Silver!"

