Zoom: The Hidden Opportunity

Being an advertising platform would position Zoom as an acquisition target by the top three advertising platforms: Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon.

Converting these non-paying users to paying users is a big challenge, and will most likely end up being a futile exercise.

Zoom's number of daily users has grown from 10 million in December to 300 million in April, and most of these users are non-paying users.

What is the article thesis?

This article proposes that the approach that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is currently taking for converting its non-paying clients to regular paying clients will take a very long time to achieve its objectives, and may end up being a failure. Alternatively, the monetization of these non-paying clients can be (relatively easily) achieved by two actions:

Introducing advertisements for non-paying clients

Introducing a new low cost ad-free plan

These two actions will not only increase the revenue for the company significantly, but it will also position the company as an acquisition target from the major advertising platforms like Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN).

The article starts by establishing how I got introduced to Zoom, summarizes the Video/Web communications market, reviews the current company valuation together with its revenue sources, introduces the blueprint for a Zoom Advertising Platform, looks at the potential for acquisition resulting from introducing the advertising platform and ends with a conclusion of when Zoom should start its advertising initiatives.

How did I get introduced to Zoom?

I have been using Zoom for a few years now. Until four years ago, I was a passionate follower of GoToMeeting; I had used GoToMeeting for about 13 years for conducting the demonstrations of the products in my company. The selection of GoToMeeting was done after an extensive review of the market; about 17 years ago, GoToMeeting was the only viable alternative together with Webex; Webex, at that time, was clumsy and more expensive and that was why we decided to go with GoToMeeting.

After I sold my company to a large multi-national organization in 2016, I did not have access to the corporate GoToMeeting account; I still needed a tool to conduct on-line board meetings for a not-for-profit organization (ESOP Canada) on which I am sitting on the board of directors. At that time, we got a paid Zoom account for ESOP Canada and I got a free Zoom account for my personal use.

In 2020, we got hit with COVID-19, and I am now a university/college professor. The college provided certain tools but none of them was able to “share the computer audio.” Sharing the computer audio is an essential component of synchronous course delivery so that the instructor may share videos with the students. At that time, I decided to get a paid subscription for Zoom (as did many of my colleagues in the college) instead of using the inferior products that the college was providing.

Since then, I have been using Zoom in its full capacity. Being an avid user of video/audio collaboration tools for a long time, in addition to being a software engineer, I came to realize the value that Zoom is providing and the kind of company it is: The product is innovative, easy to use, has tons of features, and the effort and thought process that were put in creating it is nothing short of remarkable.

What prompted writing this article?

As I started to use Zoom in its full capacity, I decided to go long on the Zoom stock primarily because I considered it years ahead of any other competitor. I did not initially do any significant or heavy financial analysis before my decision and I primarily relied on Peter Lynch’s investment strategy, namely, investing in companies that I understand well and are providing personal value to me or to others that I know. I later conducted the appropriate financial analysis on the company, and I am sharing some back-of-the-envelope calculations from this analysis below. I might be publishing the detailed financial analysis in another paper.

After I went long on the stock, Zoom, the company got hit with a slew of bad news about its security and privacy. Initially I got very worried, but I kept my long position and added more to it as the stock price further dropped. What prompted me to add to my long position was the professional way that the company handled the negative propaganda against it; it is a textbook example of how companies should handle negative news, and it is comparable to how Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) handled the Tylenol crisis in 1982.

Many articles were published on SA and other forums focusing on the fact that the valuation for Zoom was too high and that Zoom could not monetize its free subscriptions. This brought back to my memory a movie that I had watched a decade ago about how Facebook started (The Social Network). The particular area of interest in the movie is how Mark Zuckerberg resisted monetizing Facebook with advertisements despite the pressure that he was receiving from his entourage. I strongly recommend watching The Social Network if you have not yet seen it.

I did not find any articles that talk about the advertising opportunities of Zoom, and I thus decided that it might be a good idea to share my thoughts about this business aspect, and how introducing advertisements may impact the Zoom valuation.

Size of the Web Conferencing Market

The global video conferencing market size was valued at $3.85 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027. This estimate was provided by Grand View Research prior to the COVID-19 hitting the world with a global lockdown leading to an economic depression. According to Bader Al Hussain in his Seeking Alpha Article: “Zoom’s Boom Is Not Over Yet,” “ZM commands the largest share in the global market and it is rising over years relative to its competitors.” Datanyze confirms Bader’s claim and indicates that Zoom has a distinct lead in the market (prior to COVID-19) which amounts to over 41%.

Source: Datanyze, Web Conferencing

On April 2nd, Reuters reported that the number of Zoom users ballooned from 10 million in December to 200 million (2,000%). Later on April 23rd, Eric Yuan announced that the number of users exceeded 300 million, a 50% increase in just three weeks. While other competitors’ number of subscribers also increased, it is hard to believe that they increased at the same rate.

Definition of Users: The users are the number of people who are joining a meeting. These users may or may not be subscribers. In addition, the subscribers may or may not be paying subscribers. In other words, it is a big mistake to assume that these are 300 million paying customers as some people do.

So, let’s do a simple calculation to get an estimate of the current market share of Zoom.

First, assume that the number of the total market (in terms of daily users) before COVID-19 was around 25 million daily users (10 million / 41%).

Now, assume the market grew 20 fold (2,000%) because of the COVID-19 lock down making the total market now equal to 500 million daily users.

If Zoom has 300 million of these, then the overall Zoom market share is now 60%.

This is just a back-of-the-envelope calculation, and the only thing that I know about this percentage is that it is not accurate.

Is the Zoom valuation ridiculously high?

Zoom is a profitable company. However, basing the calculations on the last quarter's financial statements would be an immense mistake. The number of users has grown 3,000% in less than 4 months, and we have no idea whether these users are paying subscribers or not.

Having said that, I believe it is fair to assume that the number of subscribers has increased significantly (I and many others that I know being some of these additional subscribers).

On the other hand, we also have to realize that there is an increase in the expenses. Zoom hired additional security and privacy experts, had to increase its bandwidth requirements and I would bet anything that the company spared no coins in upgrading its hardware. However, my expectation is that these additional costs would pale compared to the company’s increased revenue.

So, let’s do some additional back-of-the-envelope calculations:

Let’s assume that only 5% of the additional 3,000% increase in users turned out to be paying customers.

That would result in an increase of 150% (5% * 3,000%) in the revenue.

As per last earnings report, the company generated $188 million of revenue in the last quarter prior to COVID-19.

With a 150% increase in revenue, we should expect $470 million of revenue versus $188 million in the last quarter.

Continuing with the expenses:

Let’s assume that the company doubles its property and equipment together with its non-current assets, and we are talking about an additional $70-90 million of expenditures.

Now assume that these are not capitalized and rather expensed.

This will result in an incremental net income of $200 million per quarter.

In other words, we now have a net income that increased from $15 million to $215 million. With a very modest quarterly growth, we are talking about one billion of net income annually.

As you can see above, these are conservative estimates, and there is a distinct possibility that first-quarter earnings will exceed these targets.

The current capitalization of Zoom (as of 2020/04/23) is just below $50 billion. This makes the price to earnings of the company based on the projected year net income of $1 billion to be around 50.

Investors may or may not consider a P/E of 50 as high depending on their investment strategy. From a value investing perspective, assuming that there is limited growth for the company, it is clearly a very high number, and value investors should refrain from investing in Zoom. On the other hand, from a growth investing perspective, a P/E of 50 is usually an appropriate number, and depending on the attributed growth rate, it may even be construed as a low number.

Sources of Revenue for Zoom

At this stage, the only source of revenue for Zoom is the sale of subscriptions to the Zoom platform.

We generate revenue from the sale of subscriptions to our video-first communications platform. Subscription revenue is driven primarily by the number of paid hosts as well as purchases of additional products, including Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars, and Zoom Phone. A host is any user of our video-first communications platform who initiates a Zoom Meeting and invites one or more participants to join that meeting. We refer to hosts who subscribe to a paid Zoom Meeting plan as “paid hosts.” We define a customer as a separate and distinct buying entity, which can be a single paid host or an organization of any size (including a distinct unit of an organization) that has multiple paid hosts. Our Basic offering is free and gives hosts access to Zoom Meetings with core features, but with limitations on the number of attendees and time. Our paid offerings include our Pro, Business, and Enterprise plans, which provide incremental features and functionality, such as different participant limits, administrative controls, and reporting. Source: 2019 Annual 10-K report

The annual report shows the following diagram that depicts the products that are provided in the subscriptions:

Source: Zoom annual 10-K report for the period ending 2019/12/31

The only reference to “advertising” in the 10-K report relates to the advertising cost associated with sales and marketing. In other words, Zoom is not generating any revenue from advertising sources.

Why should there be a Zoom Advertising Platform?

According to Zoom’s 10-K report, its growth strategy can be summarized in the following points:

Keep our existing customers happy

Drive new customer acquisition

Expand within existing customers

Innovate our platform continuously

Accelerate international expansion

Grow our partnership ecosystem and continue to expand our platform

The company makes no reference related to the monetization of the existing non-paying customers except in terms of converting them to paying customers. This conversion is a big challenge especially with the current economic depression that we are experiencing as the result of COVID-19; companies and people are cutting their spending on all dimensions, and while video conferencing is important, it is considered by many as a discretionary item. In other words, converting the non-paying customers to paying customers as the only monetization method for Zoom is a very slow process and cannot justify the existing valuation for the company.

It is hard to guess the exact number of Zoom subscribers as Zoom does not disclose it outside its earnings report. The company recently disclosed that there are 300 million daily users. I am guessing that if the same individual joins different meetings they would be counted as a user for every meeting that they join. Also, not every subscriber uses Zoom on a daily basis. I think that the effect of the above two points would be close to a wash, and we can start with the assumption that there are currently 300 million individuals using Zoom on a regular basis.

We can safely make the assumption that no more than 3% of Zoom users are paying subscribers and the rest are using the product for free. With 300 million users we are talking about 9 million paying subscribers. At an average of $200 per annum, we have about $1.8 billion in revenue, which is in line with the back-of-the-envelope calculations presented above leading to one billion of net income.

So, what can Zoom do with these non-paying customers, and how can they be monetized? I am proposing here a Zoom Advertising Platform and here is how I am suggesting it would work. This proposal is at a very high level and the gold is in the details:

Non-paying customers will still have the 40 minutes limit for meetings with more than 2 users.

The advertisements will be no more than 10 seconds or have the ability to “skip the ad” after 10 seconds; the cost of the advertisement may be driven by its length and advertisers may choose to have shorter ads.

An advertisement will appear for all non-paying users before joining any meeting that is hosted by a non-paying customer.

And advertisement will appear every 40 minutes for meetings with 2 non-paying users.

A new tier of subscription costing $3 per month or $30 annually will be introduced where subscribers would have all the features of the free plan, but without the advertisements.

There are two key advantages for this advertising model:

Some users will opt to have this new subscription plan; $30 is usually a fraction of a nice dinner at a restaurant, which many people are not having nowadays. Moreover, the network effects associated with the paid accounts may entice users to take on this new plan. The Metcalf network effects of Zoom are massive, and this may be the subject of another article.

The advertising revenue will not be insignificant. The demand for online advertising has grown quite dramatically over the last few months, and Zoom would provide a captive advertising platform that is comparable to YouTube.

Arguments Against Zoom Advertising

Some may argue that advertising would have a negative effect for Zoom. Some of the arguments, and why I think that they are not valid, include:

Advertising will entice the user to abandon Zoom for other competitive products. Unless the other products are superior to Zoom and have a better interface, advertisements will not drive the users away; a few seconds seeing an ad before a meeting is not a long time. More importantly, such types of advertisements are not new, and people expect them for free services like YouTube and computer games.

Unless the other products are superior to Zoom and have a better interface, advertisements will not drive the users away; a few seconds seeing an ad before a meeting is not a long time. More importantly, such types of advertisements are not new, and people expect them for free services like YouTube and computer games. No one will care about advertisement, and the subscription to the ad-free plan will be very limited. I agree that the number of individuals who would not subscribe to the ad-free plan would be much higher than the number of individuals who would opt for subscribing to the ad-free plan. Still, this is an incremental revenue that would not have been achieved otherwise; I will be presenting below a back-of-the-envelope calculation of the potential revenue from this new plan.

I agree that the number of individuals who would not subscribe to the ad-free plan would be much higher than the number of individuals who would opt for subscribing to the ad-free plan. Still, this is an incremental revenue that would not have been achieved otherwise; I will be presenting below a back-of-the-envelope calculation of the potential revenue from this new plan. Getting advertisers will not be easy and will put the company in a competitive position with other advertising venues like Facebook or Google. This is absolutely true, and this may entice these advertising giants to escalate their attack on Zoom. However, we have to remember that these companies are already fighting Zoom. For example, Google publicly banned Zoom for its corporate use as per the BuzzFeed article. Having said that, I rather see a positive impact from this competition as shown in the next section.

The Acquisition Potential

Once Zoom starts competing in the advertising arena, it would become a very attractive acquisition target for the two advertising platform giants Alphabet and Facebook. The challenge that would face them for this acquisition is the valuation of Zoom. As of the time of writing this article, Zoom is valued at approximately $50B, and to acquire the company, they would need to go higher than that, maybe up to $100B.

I have my doubts that either Google or Facebook have the appetite to pay up to $100 billion in cash, so most likely a major part of the deal will be in shares of the acquiring company. That acquisition would be a match made in heaven, and while the price tag would be on the high side, it may end up being as lucrative as the YouTube acquisition for Google or the Instagram acquisition for Facebook.

Another company that can afford paying up to $100 billion in shares and cash is Amazon. So, the question is why would Amazon be a good suitor? Amazon can make the basic ad-free account available for Prime subscribers, which would be a further inducement for people to subscribe to Prime. In addition, Amazon is now a massive advertising platform, and its advertising revenue has exceeded $4 billion in the last quarter of 2019. Finally, there are many synergies between Twitch and Zoom.

So, with three major companies seeing the benefits of acquiring Zoom, will we see a bidding war? Will the value of the company exceed $100 billion, and if it does, by how much? These are questions that no one has an answer for, and whoever claims that they know the answers is just speculating.

Advertising Incremental Revenue

So, in addition to positioning the company as a potential acquisition target, introducing an advertising model can have a significant increase in the company revenue. The question is, what would be this increase, and is it worth it?

To answer that question, we need to do some basic calculations and assumptions. First, we will ignore the expenses associated with this advertising platform as they are usually not significant compared to the revenue. Second, we will make some assumptions:

Assume that the number of individual Zoom users is 300 million.

Assume that only 5% of these users are paying users, and the rest are using the free version.

The number of non-paying users will then be 285 million.

Assume that the revenue per add-free account is $30 annually.

Assume that only 5% (14 million) of the non-paying users will subscribe to the ad-free account.

The total incremental subscription revenue would then be $420 million. Even if this number is wildly off by a huge margin, we are still talking about hundreds of millions of additional revenue just from the incremental subscription revenue.

But, this is not all. There is also the advertising revenue, so how much would that be? Let’s do another back-of-the-envelope calculation:

Assume that there are 150 million daily users who are using the free subscription and are seeing the ads; this would be a post COVID-19 number, as there are currently over 300 million daily users, and this number is growing at a very fast rate

The average CPM (Cost Per Mille, which is the Latin or French word for thousand) is approximately $7.50. Let’s assume that Zoom will charge half that amount, say $3.75 for the CPM.

With 150 million daily users, we are talking about an advertising impression revenue of $562,500 per day or about $205 million annually.

But, this is not the only advertising revenue; there is also the CPC (Cost Per Click). The average CPC cost for Google ads is between $1 and $2.

Assume that Zoom will use the low end and charge $1 per click.

The CTR (Click Through Rate) depends on the industry and on average it is less than 1%.

Assume that Zoom will have 0.5% CTR yielding $750,000 daily (0.5% of 150 million impressions at $1 per click) or $273 million annually.

This gives us a total of just below $500 million annually from advertising revenue plus $420 subscription revenue from the new proposed ad-free plan.

Please note that there are many assumptions taken above and the numbers calculated would drastically change with these numbers. Also, please note that the estimates and assumptions made are mostly conservative assumptions and that the reality might be much brighter for Zoom than what was presented in this section.

Conclusion

So, as a summary, introducing a Zoom Advertising Platform, together with an ad-free account plan, may likely result in at least doubling its revenue, with the increase mostly going directly to the bottom line.

With the growth that Zoom is now having, I would recommend that the company immediately start the planning for this monetization of the free accounts by introducing ads to them. The introduction of such a plan is not a small feat and should not be taken lightly or rashly.

With the introduction of ads, Zoom will turn to be an attractive acquisition target, and this may result in a bidding war between Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook for the acquisition of Zoom.

Additional disclosure: I am planning to add to my long position on Zoom.