Dividend Watch: The Financial Media Are Barking Up The Wrong Tree

Summary

The financial media are howling about all the companies cutting, suspending, or omitting dividends; but among S&P 500 companies, they are barking up the wrong tree.

Since March 1, only 28 of the S&P 500 have officially cut or omitted their dividends.

That number of cuts pales compared to the 212 companies that have paid dividends and is blown away by the 103 companies that have raised their dividends.

The financial media might be guilty of looking so hard for the bad news that they are ignoring the good news.

Since March 1, nearly 50% of the 212 companies announcing or paying dividends have hiked them compared with just 13% that have cut them. We expect more good news in the weeks ahead.