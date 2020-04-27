Bullion Banks Covering Their Short Gold Derivatives Positions - Time To Buy Gold

The actions by the bullion banks indicate a high degree of uncertainty and concern about the financial impacts of recent actions taken to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

Now that the bullion banks are covering their decades-old short gold derivatives positions, it's time to buy gold. If the banks don't want to be short, it's time to go long. The recent blowout of the COMEX April 2020 futures contract price above the London spot price is evidence of this action and a glaring indication of significant adjustments being made by the major gold market participants.

Banks are closing out their short gold positions after all these years because of the present world health/financial crisis and the steps being taken to salvage the world's economies. Frank Holmes' recent article, "Excess Money Supply Has Been Like Miracle-Gro for Gold," provides context.

The present circumstances have also resulted in short-term supply chain issues affecting the banks' ability to maintain their long London positions. And, more significantly, concerns about counter-party risk are leading banks to start reducing some of their $600 Trillion derivatives exposure.

All during my 20+ years trading gold futures on the floor of the COMEX the bullion banks were major sellers of the nearby spread at rollover. This was done to "roll" their huge short positions out to the next active futures month. The banks held these COMEX shorts against their long positions (physical, forwards, etc.) that they held in London, thereby hedging their price risk. So the banks typically maintain a significant short COMEX/long London position.

The bullion banks have built these long positions in London as a result of their proprietary trading as well as their role as a financial intermediary and market maker for the various gold market participants such as the gold miners, central banks, refiners, fabricators, hedge funds, etc.

If the rollover that took place in March was typical, the banks would have been huge sellers of the April/June COMEX spread. By selling that spread, the banks would have been buying the April contract and selling the June contract simultaneously. The purchase of the April contract would have closed out the short April position that the banks already held and the sale of the June contract would open the new short position, thereby simply exchanging the short April position for the short June position.

This sort of transaction would not affect the outright price of gold to any degree because of the equal number of buys and the sells being simultaneous. Bear in mind that the outright price of gold can and does fluctuate during rollover as it does at other times based on market conditions. However, this change in the outright price does not normally affect the spreads (prices between months or spot) to any great degree.

During a typical rollover, you would also not expect a significant change to the overall COMEX open interest - again because of the simultaneous closing and opening of an equal number of contracts. However, during this period, the open interest in COMEX gold futures had dropped considerably. This means that a great many open positions were closed out. This drop was much greater than one would expect given the price action at the time. The only reasonable explanation for this sort of collapse is the liquidation of positions held by the banks. No other market participants hold such significant London/COMEX "spread" positions.

So the blowout that took place in March indicates heavy selling of physical positions in London and heavy buying of the COMEX April 2020 contract, the exact opposite of what the market would be expecting in a typical rollover. A recent article by Ronan Manly, Bullion Bank Nightmare As LBMA-COMEX Spread Blows Up Again, analyzes this aberration. The magnitude of this move smacks of major market participants being caught wrong-footed and having to cover, thereby widening the price (spread) differential to a never before seen level.

The bullion banks' recent actions are sending a very clear message. They believe that the price of gold is going higher. One of the main things I learned while trading on the Comex was to not oppose the banks. When they are moving the market, get in sync or get crushed. So now is the time to either open a new or add to an existing long gold position. In the short term, you should expect a good deal of volatility and price corrections due to the high level of uncertainty regarding all that is happening. This provides a good opportunity to dollar cost average into a position. In the medium to long term, the effects of all the fiat money that has been created (debt monetization) will drive the gold price significantly higher.

While GLD and gold stocks are definitely good options for you to include in your gold position, physical gold is the most attractive alternative at this time. It does not have any counterparty or management risk, and while the premiums are high at this time, it is still obtainable. As we have seen in recent weeks, when the price of gold spikes, physical gold can get very scarce.

Research local gold bullion dealers as well as the major dealers that have a broader array of services (i.e. global vaulting, etc.) and formulate an acquisition and storage plan.

Best of luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD AND PHYSICAL GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I was a member of COMEX and a gold futures floor trader for over 20 years. I also served several terms on the COMEX Board of Governors. The opinions expressed in this article are mine alone and are not based on any conversations or contact of any kind with any present COMEX or CME staff.