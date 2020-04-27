Old Republic International's P/B Ratio Is Definitely Out Of Balance

As a result, the P&C insurer is trading below book value and yielding over 5%.

But, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market downturn negatively impacted the insurance company's investment portfolio causing its book value to drop 13.5%.

In late January, I pondered the impact of a market downturn for Old Republic International (ORI). Since then, the market plunged and the company was hardly immune. My investment thesis is based on the company's upside potential now that its book value trails its share price.

Property & Casualty [P&C] insurance companies typically have strong cash positions. Some of the cash in an insurance company's coffers is earmarked for future payouts on insurance claims. The remainder is referred to as the “float” which is invested to generate additional income. Thus, an insurance company has two primary measures of success – underwriting (taking on risk for a fee) and investing. If the P&C company excels at both underwriting and investing, it should be able to weather market downturns as well as share returns with shareholders.

When bond yields declined, Old Republic purposely shifted its investment portfolio allocations from bonds to equities. At year-end 2019, its portfolio consisted of the stocks of approximately 100 well-known, dividend-paying and dividend-growing companies. The company was quite aware of the risk a market correction or downturn would introduce.

"From a risk perspective, we do perform a periodic stress test to evaluate what a market correction would do to our shareholders’ equity account. And we feel comfortable, with the current allocation, it would not have a material negative effect."

The valuations of P&C insurance companies are often determined based on price-to-book [P/B] ratios. The book value per share is determined by dividing the company's equity (assets less liabilities) by the number of outstanding shares. The company's investment portfolio is, obviously, an asset. When assets grow faster than liabilities, a company's book value will increase. But, when assets shrink and liabilities do not, a company's book value will shrink as well.

At year-end 2019, Old Republic's investment portfolio was valued at $4.03 billion and its book value was $19.98.

2020 First Quarter Results

Old Republic reported 2020 first-quarter results on April 23rd. Revenue from premiums and fees improved over 10% year-over-year from $1.36 billion to $1.5 billion. Revenue from its investment income also improved from $112 million to $114 million. Overall, total operating revenue improved 9.7% from $1.5 billion to $1.65 billion.

It should be of no surprise the value of the company's investment portfolio declined $963 million. As a result, Old Republic's total revenue was reported as only $701.5 million. This meant the company reported a net loss of $604.8 million.

But, the decline of the investment portfolio is a “paper-only” decline. Excluding this number, Old Republic would have reported net income of $140.8 million which equates to earnings of $0.47 per diluted share. Comparatively, in the 2019 first quarter, Old Republic reported net income of $121.5 million and earnings of $0.40 per diluted share. Year over year, the company improved net income by 15.8% and EPS by 17.5%.

The company's investment portfolio is now valued at $3.2 billion, 20% less than its value at year-end 2019. This paper loss impacts Old Republic's book value. From year-end 2019, book value decreased 13.5% to $17.29. However, when excluding the unrealized investment gains from both book values, Old Republic actually generated a 1.9% gain from $17.25 at year-end 2019 to $17.58 at the end of the 2020 first quarter.

Old Republic's revenue gain in the first quarter was primarily attributable to its Title Insurance segment. Mortgage rates, near record lows, meant increased volumes for the company - even despite the social distancing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic to the closing process. Compared to $507 million in the 2019 first quarter, premiums and fees increased an impressive 24% to $628 million. Old Republic's pretax operating income more than doubled from $20.5 million in the 2019 first quarter to $43.3 million.

COVID-19 Potential Impact

Akin to the majority of companies, Old Republic recognizes its business is likely to be negatively impacted by the coronavirus in future quarters.

"The impact on employment levels, businesses and other economic activities could have a negative effect on future premium and fee revenues in the General Insurance segment, and such possible outcomes could give rise to higher underwriting expense ratios. Similarly, the impact on the residential and commercial real estate markets could lessen demand for title insurance products and services." (emphasis added)

Specifically, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association weekly survey, mortgage purchase applications through April 17th are down 31% year-over-year. Citing the impact of negative consumer sentiment, Realtor.com projects an ongoing negative impact through 2020.

"The mid-term impact (next 6 to 18 months) comes from lower buyer and seller sentiment, sustained disruptions to new and existing supply and sales funnel, and further declines in affordability from job and income loss affecting consumers."

At the end of the 2020 first quarter, Old Republic's Title Insurance segment was still operating at record levels.

"We ended the first quarter with some of the highest open order counts in the history of our company."

When asked if things had changed since the end of the first quarter during the earnings call, Old Republic compared its pace to 2019.

"When we look at our current orders, they're keeping pace with where we were during the second quarter of last year."

Specific concerns regarding its General Insurance segment include its exposure to the health care industry and its obligations regarding business interruption. In both cases, Old Republic felt its exposure was minimal.

"Where we do have health care-related exposure, we don't provide general liability or professional liability. 99.8% of our policies for business interruption include the exclusion for virus and pandemic-related events."

And yet, in reaction to the pandemic and akin to the majority of companies, Old Republic's share price has notably declined from its high. On October 21, 2019, the stock price hit $24.10. It now trades in the $15 range, a drop of nearly 40%.

Looking Forward

With its shares trading below book value, it would appear the market expects Old Republic's book value to fall further. For this to happen, assets need to decline or liabilities need to increase or some combination of the two. Thus, it would appear the market expects Old Republic's investment portfolio to fall further. Or, the market expects the company's cash flow to dry up, forcing it to dip into its cash and fixed maturities. As a reference point, Old Republic's operating cash flow in the 2020 first quarter was $216.3 million. Its cash and fixed maturities were valued at $10.15 billion. Or, the market expects the company's liabilities to significantly increase from the current value of $15.21 billion.

At year-end 2019, Old Republic's shareholders' equity was $6 billion. During the 2020 first quarter, it declined 14.3% to $5.14 billion. For book value to drop to $15, shareholders' equity would have to fall another 13% to below $4.5 billion.

It is pertinent to note Old Republic did not change its investment strategy for equities.

"We have not made, nor do we expect to make, any material changes to our investment strategy."

And though it represents only a point in time, it is pertinent to note the company reported on the current value of its investment portfolio during the earnings call.

"As of yesterday's close, the portfolio had rebounded to a $175 million unrealized gain."

If this value remains consistent through June 30th, the company will be reporting a significant unrealized investment gain in the second quarter. The negative impact in the first quarter was $2.53 per share. A reversal and incremental gain of $175 million could lead to a positive impact nearing $3.00 per share.

Dividend Safety

Old Republic is a Dividend Champion, a company that has increased its dividend rate annually for at least 25 years. At 39 years, Old Republic is more than halfway to the status of Dividend King, a company that has increased its dividend rate annually for at least 50 years. The last bump was in late February, an increase to $0.21 per share quarterly or $0.84 annually.

As mentioned earlier, Old Republic has cash and fixed maturities topping $10 billion. With dividend payments of approximately $252 million per year, the rate is well-covered and should be secure.

Takeaway

My investment club invested in Old Republic in May 2017. We typically give an investment three years before we evaluate performance. Thus, it is time. Even after reinvesting dividends, we do have a small paper loss on Old Republic.

Certainly, Old Republic faces risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As well, Old Republic is exposed to market turmoil because of its equity investment portfolio. And, even though the ups and downs represent only paper gains and paper losses, the changes do impact book value which is a common valuation metric for a P&C insurance company.

As such, Old Republic did experience a sharp adjustment to its book value in the 2020 first quarter. Its stock is now trading below book value. But, for it to be fairly valued, the company would have to lose another $640 million in shareholders' equity.

Therefore, considering all the factors, I won't recommend the club consider a divestment. Holding an undervalued investment yielding over 5% with a solid cash position and upside potential seems more prudent than divesting at a loss. Actually, considering all the factors, Old Republic may warrant consideration for reinvestment to lower our average cost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in ORI.