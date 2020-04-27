Rebuilding The Portfolio, Part 1: UFP Industries

Home Depot, which accounts for 19% of total sales, is expected to gain during and after the pandemic.

This is the first in a series of articles I hope to do about quality stocks that will serve as a foundation for rebuilding a portfolio.

The circumstances around this bear market reminds me of the time I worked in area of the south Pacific that had been hit by a tsunami. A third of the population had been wiped out without warning. People were still talking about it twenty years later.

Somewhat similarly, stock portfolios have been hit by a tsunami that none of us saw coming. My portfolio was hit like everyone else's was, without regard to fundamentals or technicals. I sold off 20% of my shares early to lock in profits and limit the damage, and I ultimately sold off 50%. I bought some preferred shares and took those up, but I wondered, "What do I do now?"

Once the shock wore off, I realized that there was nothing wrong with the stocks I held. On the contrary, I held shares of quality companies. These companies will survive in coming months, and I expect they will begin to thrive when other companies still struggle. These are the stocks I will use as a foundation to slowly and cautiously rebuild my own portfolio.

UFP Industries

The first of these companies I would like to present is UFP Industries (UFPI), which was known just a few days ago as United Forest Products. Part of the motivation for presenting this company first over others is the recent earnings and dividend announcements.

UFP is a holding company. Its subsidiaries produce a variety of wood and alternative wood products to retailers, lumber for the manufactured housing industry, end engineered wood components for construction. In addition, the company provides specialty wood packaging and packing materials for various industries.

With part of its business dependent on retailers, the business might be expected to encounter difficulties with shutdowns and the like. However, the company announced last Wednesday record net sales, record net earnings, and record EPS for the first quarter of 2020.

Home Depot (HD), which accounted for approximately 19% of total sales in 2019, 2018, and 2017, is on the short list at Stifel of stocks expected to gain during and after the pandemic.

UFP has a strong enough balance sheet to continue acquisitions. It recently announced the acquisition of Quest, which specializes in premium millwork.

Business

The company divides its markets into retail, industrial and construction.

Retail customers are national home center builders and lumberyards, both retail and those oriented to contractors. Products sold are ProWood, Deckorators, UFP-Edge, Outdoor Essentials, Dimensions, and ProWood FR. The majority of the competition is regional, and the company is not aware of any competitor that manufactures, treats, and distributes products on a national basis.

In the last earnings call last February, one of the drivers of unit growth was the increased sales of Deckorators products in decking and railing. CEO Matt Missad said these products continue to take market share. Unit growth improved with big box customers as well as retailers.

Source: Deckorators website

Products for the industrial markets are pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes used for packaging and shipping. Materials used in this market are by-products of other manufactured products. Competition is fragmented.

The construction market has three sub-markets: manufactured housing, residential construction, and commercial construction. The manufactured housing market includes manufacturers of mobile homes, modular homes, and RVs. Customers of residential construction are “large-volume, multi-tract builders”, smaller custom builders, and multi-family housing construction (Company 10-K). Included in the commercial is idX Holdings, a designer, manufacturer, and installer of customized interior fixtures.

Matthew Missad joined the company in 1985 and has been CEO since 2011. Michael Cole has been the CFO since 2000.

The vast majority of UFP's employees are reportedly "essential critical infrastructure workers".

Financial Strength

UFP is one of the few companies that survives my strictest screen:

An ROE of 14% or greater , the long-term average of the S&P 500, and an ROA of more than 9.0.

, the long-term average of the S&P 500, and an ROA of more than 9.0. Revenue growth in at least three of the last four years.

in at least three of the last four years. EPS growth in at least three of the last four years.

in at least three of the last four years. Dividend growth for the last five years.

for the last five years. A positive NCAV . If current assets are less than total liabilities, the NCAV would be negative. More about NCAV will be presented below.

. If current assets are less than total liabilities, the NCAV would be negative. More about NCAV will be presented below. Debt:EBITDA less than 1.0. This check is typically unnecessary with positive NCAV, but it is nevertheless a good check to be sure management has a firm rein on debt.

Some of these criteria may need to be adjusted slightly given the unusual nature of the current bear, but for now they continue to stand.

Valuation

Unsurprisingly, the P/E has been near multi-year lows.

Data by YCharts

However, it is difficult to project a forward P/E ratio based on current events.

A better metric could be the price-to-book value. This is also at multi-year lows.

Data by YCharts

A different metric I have used several times over the past few years appears to be particularly appropriate now, since it was developed during the Great Depression of the 1930s. Value investors know it as net-net. The net-net calculation I use is net current asset value, or NCAV.

An illustration I used in 2016 to explain NCAV is even more appropriate today: Take two companies that earn identical amounts of money. The earnings are small because the economy just went into a recession. The first is sitting on a pile of cash and other liquid assets, and still has the ability to put its earnings into interesting things like expansion, R&D, or higher dividend payments. The other has millions in long-term debt and needs to put half of its earnings into paying that down. Which company is the better investment?

Benjamin Graham wrote in his book The Intelligent Investor:

It always seemed, and still seems, ridiculously simple to say that if one can acquire a diversified group of common stocks at a price less than the applicable net current assets alone - after deducting all prior claims and counting as zero the fixed and other assets - the results would be quite satisfactory.

This still seems ridiculously simple to say, and lies near the heart of value investing. The basic formula of net current asset value (NCAV) is:

NCAV = current assets - total liabilities.

Divide NCAV by the total shares outstanding to get NCAV/share:

NCAV/share = (current assets - total liabilities)/outstanding shares

This result can be compared against the stock price. If the stock price is less than the NCAV/share, buying shares would prove "quite satisfactory".

For a stock to be a true net-net stock, the price needs to be lower than NCAV/share. Graham wanted the stock price to be at 2/3s of NCAV, or a ratio of 0.67. However, I have noted that quality dividend-paying stocks do not drop to 1.0. In fact, until this bear market hit, I never saw the ratio drop below 2.0, when Miller Industries (MLR) dropped to 1.9 on April 4th.

As a result, I use NCAV with a slight twist that I think better evaluates quality dividend stocks. I noted in 2016, and more recently in 2020, that a sweet spot seems to be between a price/NCAV ratio 2.0 and 7.0 for quality dividend stocks. I am watching the ratio now for various stocks now in the bear market, and that range still appears to be holding.

I have been tracking UFP’s price/NCAV ratio since March 21st, when it was at 4.0. Six days later, it was at 5.1. As of this writing, it sits at 4.9. (Author calculations from the 10-K and the current price.) The low price/NCAV was one of the reasons I bought the stock.

Dividends

The company announced last Wednesday that it will continue to pay out its dividend. The dividend has grown for 7 consecutive years, and the 5-year growth rate is 14.49%.

Data by YCharts

Given that the company is NCAV positive - it has enough current assets to pay all liabilities - the dividend is quite safe. Even so, here is a look at the payout ratio.

Data by YCharts

Risks

The biggest risk is, of course, the unknown factors surrounding COVID-19. The earnings call has been postponed from April 23, 2020, to May 7, 2020. The CEO said in the earnings announcement:

We realize most investors will have questions about the impact of COVID-19 on financial results for the second quarter and the balance of 2020,” stated Missad. “Since those results very much depend on the future status of various state directives, and given the assumption that federal stay-at-home guidance is due to expire April 30, we expect to have better insight on May 7 and more detail on our new business segments.

The company has headquarters in Michigan, where a strict lockdown has been divisive.

Conclusions

UFP Industries just announced record revenue and earnings. It has a strong balance sheet, a seasoned management team, and ongoing dividend payments. It hasn't hesitated to make an acquisition in March. The industry is fragmented, and the company is not aware of any competitor of equal size.

The short-term outlook is assuredly murky, but that is true across the board. UFP has the resources to both survive the current environment and prosper when times are better. I personally have bought shares for my own portfolio recently.

